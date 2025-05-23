F1 Monaco GP LIVE: Qualifying start time, schedule and updates
Follow live F1 updates from Monaco as the drivers build towards a key qualifying session on Saturday
F1 heads to the streets of Monte-Carlo next up for round eight of the 2025 season, the Monaco Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen claimed an impressive victory last time out in Imola, overtaking pole-sitter Oscar Piastri at the start and securing his second victory of the season. McLaren’s Lando Norris beat teammate Piastri to second. Yet after seven rounds, Piastri still has a 13-point lead in the world championship.
Lewis Hamilton salvaged a fourth-place finish for Ferrari after a disastrous qualifying in front of the Italian fans, while Charles Leclerc finished sixth. George Russell, who qualified third, endured a race to forget and came home second.
Last year, on the tight twists and turns of Monaco, Leclerc won his home race amid jubilant scenes in the principality. This year, a mandatory two-pit-stop rule should shake things up come raceday.
Follow live coverage of the Monaco GP with The Independent
Stroll gets one-place grid drop!
A reminder of news from earlier: Lance Stroll has been handed a one-place grid penalty for the collision with Charles Leclerc at Turn 6 during FP1 in Monaco.
FP3 and qualifying start time:
All times BST
Saturday 24 May
- Free practice 3: 11:30am
- Qualifying: 3pm
Max Verstappen did not attend Monaco screening of F1 movie
Verstappen did not attend the screening, opting to spend “private time” with his family including newborn daughter Lily.
"I wanted to spend more private time," he said. "There was the opportunity to watch it but if we watch it now or in three or four weeks its fine as well."
Monaco GP start times:
All times BST
Saturday 24 May
- Free practice 3: 11:30am
- Qualifying: 3pm
Sunday 25 May
- Race: 2pm
TOP-10 - FP2:
P1) Leclerc P2) Piastri +0.038 P3) Hamilton +0.105 P4) Norris +0.322 P5) Lawson +0.468 P6) Hadjar +0.487 P7) Alonso +0.535 P8) Albon +0.563 P9) Antonelli +0.647 P10) Verstappen +0.713
Charles Leclerc quickest in FP2!
A terrific day for the home hero!
Leclerc quickest in FP1 and top of the timesheet again in FP2! This time, by just 0.038 seconds to Oscar Piastri!
Good news for his Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton, who set the third-quickest time - a tenth of a second off his teammate!
4-10: Norris, Lawson, Hadjar, Alonso, Albon, Antonelli, Verstappen
Oscar Piastri up to P2!
Piastri back out on softs and a mere 0.038 secs off Leclerc in P1!
Isack Hadjar hits the wall!
Hadjar hits the wall again, this time at turn 1!
He’s able to get the car round to the pits though, just a bit of bodywork damage!
Charles Leclerc quickest!
Green flag conditions again and Leclerc is quickest, with a 1;11:355 - 0.322 secs quicker than Norris in second!
3-10: Hamilton, Alonso, Albon, Verstappen, Sainz, Piastri, Bearman
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments