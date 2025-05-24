F1 Monaco GP LIVE: Qualifying latest updates, times and results
Follow live F1 updates from Monaco as the drivers eye a strong grid spot in a key qualifying session
F1 heads to the streets of Monte-Carlo next up for round eight of the 2025 season, the Monaco Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen claimed an impressive victory last time out in Imola, overtaking pole-sitter Oscar Piastri at the start and securing his second victory of the season. McLaren’s Lando Norris beat teammate Piastri to second. Yet after seven rounds, Piastri still has a 13-point lead in the world championship.
EXCLUSIVE - George Russell: ‘F1 is riding a wave – but it won’t take much for it to come crashing down’
Lewis Hamilton salvaged a fourth-place finish for Ferrari after a disastrous qualifying in front of the Italian fans, while Charles Leclerc finished sixth. George Russell, who qualified third, endured a race to forget and came home second.
Last year, on the tight twists and turns of Monaco, Leclerc won his home race amid jubilant scenes in the principality. This year, a mandatory two-pit-stop rule should shake things up come raceday.
Follow live coverage of the Monaco GP with The Independent
Is Charles Leclerc the favourite?
Top in all three practice sessions and the winner here last year, it seems all set for home hero Charles Leclerc to do the business here!
Can he secure a first pole position for Ferrari in a grand prix this season?
F1 driver standings heading into Monaco
3. Max Verstappen – 124 points
4. George Russell – 99 points
5. Charles Leclerc – 61 points
7. Kimi Antonelli – 48 points
8. Alex Albon – 40 points
9. Esteban Ocon – 14 points
10. Lance Stroll – 14 points
11. Carlos Sainz – 11 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda – 10 points
13. Isack Hadjar – 7 points
14. Pierre Gasly – 7 points
15. Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points
17. Liam Lawson – 0 points
18. Fernando Alonso – 0 points
19. Jack Doohan – 0 points
20. Gabriel Bortoleto – 0 points
EXCLUSIVE - George Russell: ‘F1 is riding a wave – but it won’t take much for it to come crashing down’
I spoke to George Russell in Imola about his 2025 season so far and his hopes for his future in F1, and that of the future of the sport itself:
Russell: ‘F1 is riding a wave – but it won’t take much for it to come crashing down’
Lewis Hamilton has a gearbox change!
As a result of his crash in FP3, Ferrari have changed the gearbox on Hamilton’s car ahead of this qualifying session!
Ollie Bearman - 10-place grid penalty!
A reminder that Ollie Bearman has a 10-place grid penalty for tomorrow’s race!
The 19-year-old Brit overtook Carlos Sainz under red flag conditions in second practice, with the stewards dishing out a brutal penalty!
It means that, unless Bearman finishes in the top-9 in qualifying later, he will start last tomorrow!
Martin Brundle on two-stop rule:
“I like the idea, let’s give it a chance. It depends on safety cars or red flags, if they happen. I’m surprised they haven’t said one pit-stop must be in the second half of the race.
“Will the frontrunners hang on to pit on the penultimate lap?
It does mean that you can’t get out in front, go at F2 race, and keep position.”
F1 constructor standings heading into Monaco
1. McLaren - 279 points
2. Mercedes - 147 points
3. Red Bull - 131 points
4. Ferrari - 114 points
5. Williams - 51 points
6. Haas - 20 points
7. Aston Martin - 14 points
8. Racing Bulls - 10 points
9. Alpine - 7 points
10. Sauber - 6 points
Jacques Villeneuve blasts ‘weak’ McLaren for ‘really odd’ F1 strategy
Villeneuve, on punditry duties for Sky Sports F1, was critical of McLaren’s “really odd” approach to the finale in Imola.
"They [McLaren] show weakness, they don't show the strength that Red Bull are always showing year after year,” said 1997 F1 world champion Villeneuve.
"It's as if they're afraid to be aggressive in trying to win the Drivers' Championship, and they're afraid to go against Piastri. It's really, really odd.”
Red Bull boss Christian Horner:
On constructors’ title: “To take on McLaren in the constructors will be immensely difficult, our priority is the drivers. We’re still in striking difference, it was a timely win last week.
You’ve got to stay in touch in the summer, when the pressure really comes in the last quarter of the championship, he strikes!
On Newey being present for Aston Martin: “I haven’t seen him in green yet! Looks like a giant bogey!”
PREVIEW: F1 rolls the dice with new Monaco Grand Prix rule – can it save the famous race?
Last year’s procession around the principality – where the order of the top-10 did not alter once – was the final straw. In an era where the show is king for F1’s owners Liberty Media, something had to change at the sport’s most famous race.
Where better to roll the dice than Monaco? Ahead of the 2025 season, the team bosses met and concocted a plan to revitalise a grand prix where overtaking is nigh-on impossible, given the immovable parameters of the famous twisty street circuit. All drivers will have to run three sets of tyres in the 78-lap race on Sunday, making two pit-stops effectively mandatory – unless there is a red flag, like last year.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments