F1 Miami GP LIVE: Sprint race updates with Kimi Antonelli on pole position and Charles Leclerc out
Follow all the reaction as teenage star Antonelli makes F1 history with pole in sprint qualifying
Teenager Kimi Antonelli sprung the surprise of the season so far by taking pole position for Saturday’s sprint race in Miami.
The 18-year-old Italian, just six rounds into his rookie campaign as a replacement for Lewis Hamilton, saw off championship leader Oscar Piastri by just 0.045 seconds at the Hard Rock Stadium.
Piastri’s McLaren team-mate Lando Norris finished third, 0.100 sec behind Antonelli, with Max Verstappen fourth and Antonelli’s Mercedes team-mate George Russell in fifth.
Charles Leclerc and Hamilton qualified sixth and seventh respectively for Ferrari.
Follow live coverage of the Miami Grand Prix with The Independent
Sprint to resume at 17:28 BST
Another couple of minutes delay as that new start time has been corrected by race control to 12:28 local time, 5:25pm BST.
Sprint to resume at 17:25 BST
Not long to wait now: the sprint will restart at 5.25pm BST.
The waiting game
The radar is showing some more ominous blobs of rain heading Miami-ward.
It does look to be drizzling slightly, although the sun is doing its best to come out.
The drivers are all out in the pit lane while the track is being dried.
Race stopped
“This visibility is genuinely the worst I've ever had in a race car,” Oscar Piastri said on race radio.
Red flag!
The starting procedure is suspended! The conditions are so poor that the red flag has gone up, and the drivers will head back to the pit lane.
“I can’t see anything behind the safety car,” Kimi Antonelli says.
Formation lap begins
The cars follow the Safety Car off the grid for the formation lap, and we have an extra formation lap added on too on this incredibly wet track.
Williams clearly think the rain will come down again: Carlos Sainz is the only driver on wet tyres, in 14th, with the other 18 drivers on intermediates.
“A big river in Turn 10,” Piastri says on race radio, confirming the visibility is as poor as it looks.
Yuki Tsunoda starts on pit lane
18 drivers on the grid today: Yuki Tsunoda will start in the pit lane, and Charles Leclerc - who had been set to start sixth - is out after crashing in the rain.
Miami sprint race starting grid
1. Kimi Antonelli
2. Oscar Piastri
3. Lando Norris
4. Max Verstappen
5. George Russell
6. Charles Leclerc
7. Lewis Hamilton
8. Alex Albon
9. Isack Hadjar
10. Fernando Alonso
11. Nico Hulkenberg
12. Esteban Ocon
13. Pierre Gasly
14. Liam Lawson
15. Carlos Sainz
16. Lance Stroll
17. Jack Doohan
18. Yuki Tsunoda
19. Gabriel Bortoleto
20. Ollie Bearman
Rain causing havoc
"It's pretty wet out there at the moment,” championship leader Oscar Piastri tells Sky Sports.
"There's a few puddles around, as we've seen, so it's going to be a pretty interesting Sprint of survival at the moment."
A reminder that Charles Leclerc is already out after crashing on his way to the grid in torrential downpour.
How did the other rookies fare?
Antonelli was just one of two rookies who made it into the third and final session of sprint qualifying.
Racing Bulls driver Isack Hadjar had a strong and speedy three sessions, sandwiched between Alex Albon and Fernando Alonso in ninth.
The other rookies weren’t as lucky. The first session of sprint qualifying was a story of messy strategy. Three drivers — Jack Doohan, Yuki Tsunoda and Oliver Bearman — missed crossing the line in time to make their final flying laps count.
Doohan was vocal in his frustration with the team’s mistake: “That is not acceptable,” the Australian driver said over the radio while in the garage. “That’s a joke.” Gabriel Bortoleto joined Doohan and Bearman in the elimination zone.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments