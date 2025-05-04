F1 Miami GP LIVE: Race start time and updates as Max Verstappen starts on pole position
Follow all the action as Max Verstappen edges out both McLarens for pole in Miami GP qualifying
Max Verstappen will start the Miami Grand Prix in pole position after getting the best of both of McLaren’s championship-chasers in qualifying.
Oscar Piastri finished outside the top three for the first time this season during Saturday’s session, while Lando Norris was able to back up his win in the sprint with second, only 0.065s off Verstappen’s pace.
Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, endured a dismal afternoon yesterday and will start the Miami GP all the way back in 12th, having gone out in Q2 for the first time at Ferrari. His teammate Charles Leclerc fared little better as both drivers struggled with their cars, with the Monegasque qualifying ninth.
Teenager Kimi Antonelli sprung the surprise of the season so far by taking pole position for Saturday’s sprint race in Miami and continued his brilliant rookie campaign with third place in qualifying, 0.002s shy of Norris. The 18-year-old will hope for another statement performance at the Miami International Autodrome tonight.
Lewis Hamilton seals podium as Lando Norris wins dramatic Miami GP sprint
As the safety car peeled into the pits with less than a lap to go, Lando Norris’ papaya orange McLaren crossed the finish line to clinch the Miami GP sprint win on Saturday afternoon.
The second sprint race of six across the 2025 F1 season began in a chaotic fashion — even before the 20 cars lined up on the starting grid as Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari slipped off the rain-slick track and hit the barriers. The mini-race was more of a tyre strategy test as the clouds parted and the track dried up.
After a wet weather delay, the five lights went out and Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli lost his pole-sitter position off the starting line to Oscar Piastri, who led the majority of the 19-lap race, as the two nearly collided.
The 18-year-old was positioned to become the second-youngest F1 race winner but fell short as he lost three places in the first lap. Antonelli, who hoped to cross the checkered flag first, had his dreams of standing on the top podium step crushed as he finished in seventh.
'Podium would be a win' - Russell
George Russell told Sky Sports after qualifying fifth yesterday that, “A podium would be a win tomorrow. Realistically, the McLarens are out of reach. Max's race pace has been surprisingly good recently.
“We talk a lot about McLaren but Red Bull are still strong. Hopefully a bit more rain will spice things up a bit.”
Piastri 'couldn't get into the rhythm' in Q3
“I fell out of the rhythm a little bit,” Oscar Piastri (qualified fourth) says. “My best lap of qualifying was the first lap of Q2. I peaked a bit early.
“I couldn't get into the rhythm in Q3. The car was great and deserved more but both laps in Q3 were quite scruffy. That's the price you pay."
“It's going to be tight at the front [in the race]. We saw how close qualifying was and it's going to be tough to make progress.
“I think you can, and the weather is not that straightforward, so I think we can make progress but it will be difficult.”
Contrasting fortunes for Mercedes
Kimi Antonelli said he wanted to bounce back from losing pole in the sprint race and he certainly did that, qualifying third-quickest on Saturday.
“Really really happy with how every weekend I'm more with the car and trying to explore the limit as well. And so far this weekend, I felt really good in the car. So that's definitely a positive,” the 18-year-old said.
Compare that to teammate George Russell, who was fifth in qualifying, his worst result of the season, and said on race radio through qualy that he had “no confidence” in the car.
'Shame' to miss out on pole - Lando Norris
“I'm very happy with the end result,” Lando Norris said after qualifying.
“Just a shame when you miss out on pole, so that's the frustrating bit, but I think I've been trying different things.
“I've been doing different things with the team to try and work a bit more in this area and things hhave been taking a step forward.”
Max Verstappen takes pole
“It’s been a great qualifying,” Verstappen says on Sky Sports. “We improved the car a tiny amount as well, which helped me to basically rotate it a bit better. Honestly, Q1, Q2, Q3, just improving every run really, trying to find a bit more the limit.
“I had a tiny moment on my final lap into Turn 1, so I lost a bit of time there. But around here it’s just very complicated with the tyres over a lap. But in the end it worked out well, so I’m very happy to be on pole.
“I mean you can back out of it, but it’s qualifying so you have to try and correct it, and just floor it out of the corner.”
Starting grid for Miami GP
1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2) Lando Norris (McLaren)
3) Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes)
4) Oscar Piastri (McLaren)
5) George Russell (Mercedes)
6) Carlos Sainz (Williams)
7) Alex Albon (Williams)
8) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
9) Esteban Ocon (Haas)
10) Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull)
11) Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls)
12) Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari)
13) Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber)
14) Jack Doohan (Alpine)
15) Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls)
16. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber)
17. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)
18. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)
19. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)
20. Ollie Bearman (Haas)
2025 F1 CALENDAR IN FULL
ROUND 6 - MIAMI (sprint weekend)
Miami International Autodrome, Hard Rock Stadium - 2-4 May
ROUND 7 - EMILIA ROMAGNA
Imola Circuit - 16-18 May
ROUND 8 - MONACO
Circuit de Monaco - 23-25 May
ROUND 9 - SPAIN
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 30 May-1 June
ROUND 10 - CANADA
Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 13-15 June
ROUND 11 - AUSTRIA
Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 27-29 June
ROUND 12 - GREAT BRITAIN
Silverstone Circuit - 4-6 July
ROUND 13 - BELGIUM (sprint weekend)
Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 25-27 July
ROUND 14 - HUNGARY
Hungaroring, Budapest - 1-3 August
ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS
Circuit Zandvoort - 29-31 August
ROUND 16 - ITALY
Monza Circuit - 5-7 September
ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN
Baku City Circuit - 19-21 September
ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE
Marina Bay Street Circuit - 3-5 October
ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)
Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 17-19 October
ROUND 20 - MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 24-26 October
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 7-9 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 20-22 November
ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint weekend)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 28-30 November
ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 5-7 December
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The Miami Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 7:30pm (GMT).
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Miami on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Miami Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help.
