F1 Miami GP LIVE: Qualifying updates after Lando Norris cuts Oscar Piastri’s lead with sprint win
Follow all the action as Lando Norris moved a point closer to teammate Oscar Piastri with Miami sprint victory
Teenager Kimi Antonelli sprung the surprise of the season so far by taking pole position for Saturday’s sprint race in Miami.
But the 18-year-old Italian, just six rounds into his rookie campaign as a replacement for Lewis Hamilton, was unable to back up that result as Lando Norris enjoyed success in Miami once again.
The McLaren driver was the beneficiary of a safety car after Fernando Alonso crashed in a dramatic race, nicking the lead from teammate and championship leader Oscar Piastri at the Hard Rock Stadium and holding him off for victory.
The Australian came second for a McLaren one-two, with Hamilton in third for Ferrari, up from seventh in qualifying.
Torrential rain wrought havoc earlier on Saturday as Charles Leclerc, who had qualified sixth, aquaplaned into the wall driving to the grid and didn’t start, and the race was delayed due to poor visibility before conditions improved.
Out in Q2
11) Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls)
12) Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari)
13) Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber)
14) Jack Doohan (Alpine)
15) Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls)
Hamilton out in Q2!
George Russell has gone third-fastest, slotting in a couple of hundredths ahead of teammate Antonelli.
Hamilton is down in 12th and is out in Q2!
Hamilton in danger
Piastri hasn’t come out of the pits, confident with that lightning-fast 1:26.269 time.
Norris and Verstappen are the only two to not switch to softs; they sit second and fourth respectively.
Hamilton’s in trouble again, down to 11th as Ocon and Hadjar go quicker...
Russell, Lawson in danger
Four minutes to go as the cars emerge from the garage.
Russell, Ocon, Doohan, Lawson, and Hadjar are all in the danger zone.
'No confidence in the car' - Russell
“Just no grip, don’t know what’s going on,” a disconsolate George Russell says over the radio.
“Just no confidence in the car, mate. No grip, sliding everywhere,” he adds.
McLarens go one-two
The McLarens knock Verstappen down a notch. Two-tenths between Piastri and Norris at this stage, the Australian 0.37 ahead of Verstappen in third.
Antonelli slips into third, a couple of hundredths ahead of Verstappen, but Russell is down in 11th and in the danger zone.
Leclerc picks up the pace
Verstappen goes 1:26.6, already a little faster than in Q1, and stays top of the pile.
Leclerc is third-fastest, three-tenths down - he’s picked up the pace; as has Hamilton, fourth-fastest early on.
Sainz has gone second-fastest with a great middle sector.
'Worrying Q1 for Ferrari'
Sky Sport’s Martin Brundle says, “It was a worrying session for Ferrari generally because Lewis Hamilton had to use an extra set of tyres.
“And then Leclerc was also struggling for general pace.”
Can they improve?
Q2 underway
Green flag and we’re back underway. Verstappen, Sainz, Hamilton and others already on the track.
