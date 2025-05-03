Mercedes reveal trailer for Kimi Antonelli 'The Seat' documentary on Netflix

Teenager Kimi Antonelli sprung the surprise of the season so far by taking pole position for Saturday’s sprint race in Miami.

But the 18-year-old Italian, just six rounds into his rookie campaign as a replacement for Lewis Hamilton, was unable to back up that result as Lando Norris enjoyed success in Miami once again.

The McLaren driver was the beneficiary of a safety car after Fernando Alonso crashed in a dramatic race, nicking the lead from teammate and championship leader Oscar Piastri at the Hard Rock Stadium and holding him off for victory.

The Australian came second for a McLaren one-two, with Hamilton in third for Ferrari, up from seventh in qualifying.

Torrential rain wrought havoc earlier on Saturday as Charles Leclerc, who had qualified sixth, aquaplaned into the wall driving to the grid and didn’t start, and the race was delayed due to poor visibility before conditions improved.

