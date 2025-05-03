F1 Miami GP LIVE: Qualifying start time after Lando Norris cuts Oscar Piastri’s lead with sprint win
Follow all the action as Lando Norris moved a point closer to teammate Oscar Piastri with Miami sprint victory
Teenager Kimi Antonelli sprung the surprise of the season so far by taking pole position for Saturday’s sprint race in Miami.
But the 18-year-old Italian, just six rounds into his rookie campaign as a replacement for Lewis Hamilton, was unable to back up that result as Lando Norris enjoyed success in Miami once again.
The McLaren driver was the beneficiary of a safety car after Fernando Alonso crashed in a dramatic race, nicking the lead from teammate and championship leader Oscar Piastri at the Hard Rock Stadium and holding him off for victory.
The Australian came second for a McLaren one-two, with Hamilton in third for Ferrari, up from seventh in qualifying.
Torrential rain wrought havoc earlier on Saturday as Charles Leclerc, who had qualified sixth, aquaplaned into the wall driving to the grid and didn’t start, and the race was delayed due to poor visibility before conditions improved.
'It's worked two years in a row' - Lando Norris
“My luck in Miami seems pretty good at the minute, so I’m happy,” a smiling Lando Norris tells Sky Sports.
“The pace was still very good. It’s always just difficult these races. You never know when to box. You box early, it paid off for Lewis and he had a good strategy. Or do you stay out later and maybe get the safety car.
“It’s worked two years in a row. I probably would prefer if this happened tomorrow rather than today, but I’ll take it. I’m happy. Good job by the team. It was good fun.”
'Racing is a pretty cruel business' - Oscar Piastri
“I did pretty much everything right,” Oscar Piastri says. “A bit disappointed to come away with second but that's how it goes sometimes. Racing is a pretty cruel business.
“Hopefully that means I get a bit of luck this afternoon in qualifying and tomorrow.
“But, another great start and I had to get my elbows out in that one. Happy with what I did.”
The Australian was a bit unlucky with that safety car.
“Two years running,” he said ruefully earlier on race radio, referring to Norris’ win in Miami last year.
Albon under investigation for safety car infringement
Potential bad news for Williams as Albon, who finished fourth, is under investigation for a potential safety car infringement.
'I'm so happy with that' - Hamilton
“I’m so happy with that! It’s been a tough year so far,” a cheery Lewis Hamilton tells Sky Sports.
“I never thought it was going to rain in Miami. It was the first time that we’ve all been on track in the wet here, and what a race it provided us.
“I really, really did struggle on the inters. I think everyone was struggling on them. I made that call at the end, I was like, I’m coming in because I was going nowhere, so take the risk, take the gamble, and it paid off.
“I wish we had another couple of laps to give these guys a bit of a fight. But big congrats to McLaren as always.”
No lottery tickets for Piastri
Piastri is clearly a bit miffed, saying on radio, “I don't think I will be buying any lottery tickets at this place.”
Piastri's engineer Tom Stallard says, “Save the luck for tomorrow, mate.” Wise words.
Sprint race points
Verstappen down in 16th
Alex Albon has been noted for a provisional false start - that would be quite the blow after his fourth place finish.
Verstappen has finished 16th after that 10-second penalty for an unsafe release.
Norris makes up some ground on Piastri
“Lovely job, well done, boys” Norris says on race radio. The Brit was served well by that safety car and has shaved one point off his deficit to teammate Piastri.
Norris wins
Sprint race results:
1. Lando Norris
2. Oscar Piastri
3. Lewis Hamilton
4. Alex Albon
5. George Russell
6. Lance Stroll
7. Liam Lewis
8. Oli Bearman
9. Yuki Tsunoda
10. Kimi Antonelli
Antonelli down to 11th (lap 18/18)
Bad day at the office for Kimi Antonelli as he slips to 11th.
We’re getting a McLaren one-two with Norris set to win from Piastri and Hamilton in third.
