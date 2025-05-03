Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

F1 Miami GP LIVE: Qualifying start time after Lando Norris cuts Oscar Piastri’s lead with sprint win

Follow all the action as Lando Norris moved a point closer to teammate Oscar Piastri with Miami sprint victory

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Saturday 03 May 2025 13:35 EDT
Comments
Mercedes reveal trailer for Kimi Antonelli 'The Seat' documentary on Netflix

Teenager Kimi Antonelli sprung the surprise of the season so far by taking pole position for Saturday’s sprint race in Miami.

But the 18-year-old Italian, just six rounds into his rookie campaign as a replacement for Lewis Hamilton, was unable to back up that result as Lando Norris enjoyed success in Miami once again.

The McLaren driver was the beneficiary of a safety car after Fernando Alonso crashed in a dramatic race, nicking the lead from teammate and championship leader Oscar Piastri at the Hard Rock Stadium and holding him off for victory.

The Australian came second for a McLaren one-two, with Hamilton in third for Ferrari, up from seventh in qualifying.

Torrential rain wrought havoc earlier on Saturday as Charles Leclerc, who had qualified sixth, aquaplaned into the wall driving to the grid and didn’t start, and the race was delayed due to poor visibility before conditions improved.

Follow live coverage of the Miami Grand Prix with The Independent

Recommended

'It's worked two years in a row' - Lando Norris

“My luck in Miami seems pretty good at the minute, so I’m happy,” a smiling Lando Norris tells Sky Sports.

“The pace was still very good. It’s always just difficult these races. You never know when to box. You box early, it paid off for Lewis and he had a good strategy. Or do you stay out later and maybe get the safety car.

“It’s worked two years in a row. I probably would prefer if this happened tomorrow rather than today, but I’ll take it. I’m happy. Good job by the team. It was good fun.”

Flo Clifford3 May 2025 18:36

'Racing is a pretty cruel business' - Oscar Piastri

“I did pretty much everything right,” Oscar Piastri says. “A bit disappointed to come away with second but that's how it goes sometimes. Racing is a pretty cruel business.

“Hopefully that means I get a bit of luck this afternoon in qualifying and tomorrow.

“But, another great start and I had to get my elbows out in that one. Happy with what I did.”

The Australian was a bit unlucky with that safety car.

“Two years running,” he said ruefully earlier on race radio, referring to Norris’ win in Miami last year.

Flo Clifford3 May 2025 18:28

Albon under investigation for safety car infringement

Potential bad news for Williams as Albon, who finished fourth, is under investigation for a potential safety car infringement.

Flo Clifford3 May 2025 18:26

'I'm so happy with that' - Hamilton

“I’m so happy with that! It’s been a tough year so far,” a cheery Lewis Hamilton tells Sky Sports.

“I never thought it was going to rain in Miami. It was the first time that we’ve all been on track in the wet here, and what a race it provided us.

“I really, really did struggle on the inters. I think everyone was struggling on them. I made that call at the end, I was like, I’m coming in because I was going nowhere, so take the risk, take the gamble, and it paid off.

“I wish we had another couple of laps to give these guys a bit of a fight. But big congrats to McLaren as always.”

Flo Clifford3 May 2025 18:21

No lottery tickets for Piastri

Piastri is clearly a bit miffed, saying on radio, “I don't think I will be buying any lottery tickets at this place.”

Piastri's engineer Tom Stallard says, “Save the luck for tomorrow, mate.” Wise words.

Flo Clifford3 May 2025 18:12

Sprint race points

1. Lando Norris (McLaren) - 8pts

2. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) - 7

3. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) - 6

4. Alex Albon (Williams) - 5

5. George Russell (Mercedes) - 4

6. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) - 3

7. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) - 2

8. Oliver Bearman (Haas) - 1

Flo Clifford3 May 2025 18:12

Verstappen down in 16th

Alex Albon has been noted for a provisional false start - that would be quite the blow after his fourth place finish.

Verstappen has finished 16th after that 10-second penalty for an unsafe release.

Flo Clifford3 May 2025 18:09

Norris makes up some ground on Piastri

“Lovely job, well done, boys” Norris says on race radio. The Brit was served well by that safety car and has shaved one point off his deficit to teammate Piastri.

Flo Clifford3 May 2025 18:08

Norris wins

Sprint race results:

1. Lando Norris

2. Oscar Piastri

3. Lewis Hamilton

4. Alex Albon

5. George Russell

6. Lance Stroll

7. Liam Lewis

8. Oli Bearman

9. Yuki Tsunoda

10. Kimi Antonelli

Flo Clifford3 May 2025 18:05

Antonelli down to 11th (lap 18/18)

Bad day at the office for Kimi Antonelli as he slips to 11th.

We’re getting a McLaren one-two with Norris set to win from Piastri and Hamilton in third.

Flo Clifford3 May 2025 18:04

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in