Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Liveupdated

F1 Mexico GP live: Race updates with Norris on pole ahead of Verstappen and Piastri

Follow live F1 updates from the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez with Norris eyeing key victory

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Sunday 26 October 2025 15:48 EDT
Comments
(Getty Images)

Lando Norris left F1 title rivals Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri trailing in his wake as he stormed to pole position at the Mexican Grand Prix.

Norris ended his six-race run without pole position, his last coming in Belgium in July, by dominating the field and beating Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc by 0.262 seconds.

It was a significant boost to Norris’ title hopes as rivals Verstappen and Piastri struggled to fifth and eighth respectively.

Piastri will start seventh due to a grid penalty for Williams’ Carlos Sainz but the championship leader has been well off the pace all weekend and was almost six tenths adrift. Lewis Hamilton claimed third on another impressive day for Ferrari and he will be hopeful of landing his first podium for the Scuderia on Sunday.

Follow live updates from Mexico with The Independent

What time is the race on Sunday?

The Mexico City Grand Prix starts at 8pm (GMT).

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson26 October 2025 00:01

Gabriel Bortoleto, starting in 16th:

How do you feel? “Very good. Track is still a bit dirty and still a bit hot here, so it’s going to be crazy.”

Kieran Jackson26 October 2025 19:48

Time for the Mexican national anthem

Performed by the Mariachi Gama 1000 orchestra on the grid in Mexico City.

About half the drivers have umbrellas on the grid, given track temperatures around the 45C mark.

Kieran Jackson26 October 2025 19:46

A reminder of Norris's pole lap on Saturday

Kieran Jackson26 October 2025 19:42

Mexico GP qualifying - ghost car

Kieran Jackson26 October 2025 19:39

Sergio Perez on F1 return next year with Cadillac:

On not driving at Mexico GP: “It’s being out of the paddock, it feels strange. I will be watching the race on Sunday from my sofa.”

On return: “It took me a while, a good six months, to realise I wanted to come back and finish my career properly. I needed the right project.”

Speaking to Sky Sports

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson26 October 2025 19:35

Top-10 in the driver standings with five races to go

Piastri’s lead is 14 points over Norris and now only 40 over Verstappen:

1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 346 points

2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 332 points

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 306 points

4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 252 points

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 192 points

6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 142 points

7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 89 points

8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 73 points

9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 41 points

10. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 39 points

Piastri (right) leads Norris by 14 points (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Kieran Jackson26 October 2025 19:30

Lewis Hamilton tells McLaren title rivals to copy ‘cut-throat’ Max Verstappen

“The pressure is high. It is a time where you have to put your blinkers up and block everything from the outside. There is so much coming in, positive and negative,” Ferrari driver Hamilton told Sky Sports.

“Also, you really have to be cut-throat and that is what Max is. He is going to take this from them if they don’t do the same.

“They have got to be pushing and you have to dig deep firstly to be able to hold off someone like Max in the car that he is in at the moment.

“But for either of them to come out ahead, consistency is key and we have seen that from Max in the last few races.”

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Kieran Jackson26 October 2025 19:24

This is a cool list:

Kieran Jackson26 October 2025 19:20

Constructor standings heading into round 20

1. McLaren - 678 points (champions)

2. Mercedes - 341 points

3. Ferrari - 334 points

4. Red Bull - 331 points

5. Williams - 111 points

6. Racing Bulls - 72 points

7. Aston Martin - 69 points

8. Sauber - 59 points

9. Haas - 48 points

10. Alpine - 20 points

Kieran Jackson26 October 2025 19:15

