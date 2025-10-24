F1 Mexico GP live: Start time and updates with Verstappen out to threaten Norris-Piastri title battle
F1 next heads to Mexico City as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez hosts the Mexico City Grand Prix and round 20 of the 2025 season.
Max Verstappen took maximum points last time out in Austin, winning both the sprint race and the grand prix to narrow the gap to championship leader Oscar Piastri to 40 points.
Piastri, who struggled in Texas, also saw his lead over McLaren teammate Lando Norris cut to 14 points with five races remaining. Norris and Piastri collided in the sprint race, with the team’s “papaya rules” order under scrutiny once more.
Norris and Verstappen clashed in Mexico last year, a race won by Carlos Sainz, who was then at Ferrari. Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc are still chasing the Scuderia’s first win of the season, while Mercedes’ George Russell could be in contention once again.
Constructor standings heading into round 20
1. McLaren - 678 points (champions)
2. Mercedes - 341 points
3. Ferrari - 334 points
4. Red Bull - 331 points
5. Williams - 111 points
6. Racing Bulls - 72 points
7. Aston Martin - 69 points
8. Sauber - 59 points
9. Haas - 48 points
10. Alpine - 20 points
Oscar Piastri says Max Verstappen’s world title challenge is a ‘bit of a surprise’
Asked if he believed after Zandvoort that his title fight was only with Norris, Piastri said: “I think probably yes but everyone did. The run of form that he (Verstappen) has had since Monza has been a bit of a surprise.
“There were flashes of that performance early in the season but also pretty big dips. He has come to the fight quicker than I expected.
“The gap has shrunk a bit in the last few races but the focus has always been on going as fast as I can.
“I’d rather have the lead than being in any other spot. There is no benefit for me in worrying about that or focusing on that.”
F1 2025 title race: Piastri vs Norris vs Verstappen – where will it be won and lost?
Preview by Kieran Jackson
The battle for the 2025 F1 drivers’ title is heating up and with five rounds remaining this season, it’s now a three-horse race.
Oscar Piastri’s lead has been whittled down in recent weeks and his advantage over McLaren teammate Lando Norris is now just 14 points, having gone three races without a podium finish.
Yet storming up behind both papaya drivers is Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, chasing a fifth consecutive championship. The Dutchman, from a deficit of 104 points in August, is now just 40 off Piastri with 141 points still to play for.
F1 2025 title race: Piastri vs Norris vs Verstappen – where will it be won and lost?
Top-10 in the driver standings with five races to go
Piastri’s lead is 14 points over Norris and now only 40 over Verstappen:
1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 346 points
2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 332 points
3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 306 points
4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 252 points
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 192 points
6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 142 points
7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 89 points
8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 73 points
9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 41 points
10. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 39 points
What are the start times this weekend in Mexico City?
All times BST/GMT
Friday 24 October
- Free practice 1: 7:30pm
- Free practice 2: 11pm
Saturday 25 October
- Free practice 3: 6:30 pm
- Qualifying: 10pm
Sunday 26 October
- Race: 8pm
