F1 heads to the United States for the first time this season for the Miami Grand Prix - and the second sprint weekend of the 2025 season.

Oscar Piastri won his third race in four with his victory in Saudi Arabia last time out, which gave him the championship lead over McLaren teammate Lando Norris. Piastri has a 10-point lead heading into round six.

Max Verstappen finished second in Saudi but was unhappy with his five-second penalty after clashing with Piastri on lap one. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc secured Ferrari’s first podium of the year, but his teammate Lewis Hamilton struggled again, finishing seventh.

Norris will be looking to bounce back after a tough few weeks yet will be boosted by returning to the scene of his first F1 victory last year.

When is the Miami Grand Prix?

All times BST

Saturday 3 May

Sprint race: 5pm

5pm Qualifying: 9pm

Sunday 4 May

Race: 9pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Miami Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 7:30pm (GMT).

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Miami on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Miami Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help.

F1 driver standings

1. Oscar Piastri – 99 points

2. Lando Norris – 89 points

3. Max Verstappen – 87 points

4. George Russell – 73 points

5. Charles Leclerc – 47 points

6. Kimi Antonelli – 38 points

7. Lewis Hamilton – 31 points

8. Alex Albon – 20 points

9. Esteban Ocon – 14 points

10. Lance Stroll – 10 points

11. Pierre Gasly – 6 points

12. Nico Hulkenberg – 6 points

13. Ollie Bearman – 6 points

14. Isack Hadjar – 5 points

15. Carlos Sainz – 5 points

16. Yuki Tsunoda – 5 points

17. Fernando Alonso – 0 points

18. Liam Lawson – 0 points

19. Jack Doohan – 0 points

20. Gabriel Bortoleto – 0 points

F1 constructor standings

1. McLaren - 188 points

2. Mercedes - 111 points

3. Red Bull - 89 points

4. Ferrari - 78 points

5. Williams - 25 points

6. Haas - 20 points

7. Aston Martin - 10 points

8. Racing Bulls - 8 points

9. Alpine - 6 points

10. Sauber - 6 points

2025 F1 CALENDAR IN FULL:

ROUND 6 - MIAMI (sprint weekend)

Miami International Autodrome, Hard Rock Stadium - 2-4 May

ROUND 7 - EMILIA ROMAGNA

Imola Circuit - 16-18 May

ROUND 8 - MONACO

Circuit de Monaco - 23-25 May

ROUND 9 - SPAIN

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 30 May-1 June

ROUND 10 - CANADA

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 13-15 June

ROUND 11 - AUSTRIA

Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 27-29 June

ROUND 12 - GREAT BRITAIN

Silverstone Circuit - 4-6 July

ROUND 13 - BELGIUM (sprint weekend)

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 25-27 July

ROUND 14 - HUNGARY

Hungaroring, Budapest - 1-3 August

ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS

Circuit Zandvoort - 29-31 August

ROUND 16 - ITALY

Monza Circuit - 5-7 September

ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN

Baku City Circuit - 19-21 September

ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay Street Circuit - 3-5 October

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 17-19 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 24-26 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 7-9 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 20-22 November

ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint weekend)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 28-30 November

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 5-7 December