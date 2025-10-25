Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
F1 live streams: Link to watch Mexico GP qualifying online

Sky Sports and Channel 4 broadcast coverage of Formula 1 in the United Kingdom

Kieran Jackson
Saturday 25 October 2025 16:39 EDT
Comments
Max Verstappen reacts after dominant display at United States GP

F1 next heads to Mexico City as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez hosts the Mexico City Grand Prix and round 20 of the 2025 season.

Max Verstappen took maximum points last time out in Austin, winning both the sprint race and the grand prix to narrow the gap to championship leader Oscar Piastri to 40 points.

FOLLOW LIVE: F1 Mexico GP latest updates

Piastri, who struggled in Texas, also saw his lead over McLaren teammate Lando Norris cut to 14 points with five races remaining. Norris and Piastri collided in the sprint race, with the team’s “papaya rules” order under scrutiny once more.

Norris and Verstappen clashed in Mexico last year, a race won by Carlos Sainz, who was then at Ferrari. Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc are still chasing the Scuderia’s first win of the season, while Mercedes’ George Russell could be in contention once again.

Follow live updates of the Mexico City Grand Prix with The Independent

When is the Mexico City Grand Prix?

All times BST/GMT

Saturday 25 October

  • Free practice 3: 6:30 pm
  • Qualifying: 10pm

Sunday 26 October

  • Race: 8pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Mexico City Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 6:30pm (BST).

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Mexico City on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Mexico Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help.

Mexico City hosts the next race of the 2025 F1 season
Mexico City hosts the next race of the 2025 F1 season (Getty Images)

F1 driver standings

1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 346 points

2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 332 points

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 306 points

4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 252 points

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 192 points

6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 142 points

7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 89 points

8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 73 points

9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 41 points

10. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 39 points

11. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 38 points

12. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 37 points

13. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 32 points

14. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 30 points

15. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 28 points

16. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 28 points

17. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 20 points

18. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 20 points

19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 18 points

20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points

21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points

F1 constructor standings

1. McLaren - 678 points (champions)

2. Mercedes - 341 points

3. Ferrari - 334 points

4. Red Bull - 331 points

5. Williams - 111 points

6. Racing Bulls - 72 points

7. Aston Martin - 69 points

8. Sauber - 59 points

9. Haas - 48 points

10. Alpine - 20 points

2025 F1 CALENDAR IN FULL:

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 24-26 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 7-9 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 20-22 November

ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint weekend)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 28-30 November

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 5-7 December

