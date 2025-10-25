F1 live streams: Link to watch Mexico GP qualifying online
F1 next heads to Mexico City as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez hosts the Mexico City Grand Prix and round 20 of the 2025 season.
Max Verstappen took maximum points last time out in Austin, winning both the sprint race and the grand prix to narrow the gap to championship leader Oscar Piastri to 40 points.
Piastri, who struggled in Texas, also saw his lead over McLaren teammate Lando Norris cut to 14 points with five races remaining. Norris and Piastri collided in the sprint race, with the team’s “papaya rules” order under scrutiny once more.
Norris and Verstappen clashed in Mexico last year, a race won by Carlos Sainz, who was then at Ferrari. Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc are still chasing the Scuderia’s first win of the season, while Mercedes’ George Russell could be in contention once again.
When is the Mexico City Grand Prix?
All times BST/GMT
Saturday 25 October
- Free practice 3: 6:30 pm
- Qualifying: 10pm
Sunday 26 October
- Race: 8pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The Mexico City Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 6:30pm (BST).
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Mexico City on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Mexico Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help.
F1 driver standings
1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 346 points
2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 332 points
3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 306 points
4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 252 points
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 192 points
6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 142 points
7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 89 points
8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 73 points
9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 41 points
10. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 39 points
11. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 38 points
12. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 37 points
13. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 32 points
14. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 30 points
15. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 28 points
16. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 28 points
17. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 20 points
18. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 20 points
19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 18 points
20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points
21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points
F1 constructor standings
1. McLaren - 678 points (champions)
2. Mercedes - 341 points
3. Ferrari - 334 points
4. Red Bull - 331 points
5. Williams - 111 points
6. Racing Bulls - 72 points
7. Aston Martin - 69 points
8. Sauber - 59 points
9. Haas - 48 points
10. Alpine - 20 points
2025 F1 CALENDAR IN FULL:
ROUND 20 - MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 24-26 October
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 7-9 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 20-22 November
ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint weekend)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 28-30 November
ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 5-7 December
