Independent
F1 live streams: Link to watch British Grand Prix practice online

Sky Sports and Channel 4 broadcast coverage of Formula 1 in the United Kingdom

Kieran Jackson
Friday 04 July 2025 07:00 EDT
Lewis Hamilton celebrates F1 win with crowd surf at Silverstone

F1 next heads back to the scene of the sport’s first ever race 75 years ago as Silverstone hosts the British Grand Prix and round 12 of the 2025 season.

Lando Norris secured a vital and much-needed win last time out in Austria, thwarting a challenge from McLaren teammate and championship rival Oscar Piastri. The Australian driver’s lead is now 15 points after the first 11 races.

Charles Leclerc picked up the final podium place for Ferrari, while Max Verstappen retired after being hit by Kimi Antonelli. Verstappen’s future at Red Bull has been the topic of much discussion this week - the Dutchman has been linked with a move to Mercedes, potentially replacing arch rival George Russell in 2026.

Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, finished fourth in Austria and will be eyeing his first podium for Ferrari as he takes to his home track for the first time in red. Hamilton memorably won last year’s race, his ninth victory at Silverstone.

Follow live coverage of the British GP with The Independent

When is the British Grand Prix?

All times BST

Friday 4 July

  • Free practice 1: 12:30pm
  • Free practice 2: 4pm

Saturday 5 July

  • Free practice 3: 11:30am
  • Qualifying: 3pm

Sunday 6 July

  • Race: 3pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The British Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 1:30pm (BST).

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action at Silverstone on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

The race will also be broadcast on free-to-air Channel 4, with all sessions live on the main channel. Channel 4’s coverage of Sunday’s race also starts at 1:30pm. You can watch all sessions live via this stream.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the British Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help.

Lewis Hamilton won at Silverstone in 2024
Lewis Hamilton won at Silverstone in 2024 (Getty Images)

F1 driver standings

1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 216 points

2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 201 points

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 155 points

4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 146 points

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 119 points

6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 91 points

7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 63 points

8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 42 points

9. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 23 points

10. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 22 points

11. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 21 points

12. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 14 points

13. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 14 points

14. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 13 points

15. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 12 points

16. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 11 points

17. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 10 points

18. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 6 points

19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 4 points

20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points

21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points

F1 constructor standings

1. McLaren - 417 points

2. Ferrari - 210 points

3. Mercedes - 209 points

4. Red Bull - 162 points

5. Williams - 55 points

6. Racing Bulls - 36 points

7. Haas - 29 points

8. Aston Martin - 28 points

9. Sauber - 26 points

10. Alpine - 11 points

2025 F1 CALENDAR IN FULL:

ROUND 12 - GREAT BRITAIN

Silverstone Circuit - 4-6 July

ROUND 13 - BELGIUM (sprint weekend)

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 25-27 July

ROUND 14 - HUNGARY

Hungaroring, Budapest - 1-3 August

ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS

Circuit Zandvoort - 29-31 August

ROUND 16 - ITALY

Monza Circuit - 5-7 September

ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN

Baku City Circuit - 19-21 September

ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay Street Circuit - 3-5 October

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 17-19 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 24-26 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 7-9 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 20-22 November

ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint weekend)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 28-30 November

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 5-7 December

