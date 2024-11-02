F1 rolls around to Sao Paulo next as Interlagos plays host to the Brazilian Grand Prix and round 21 of the 2024 season - and the penultimate sprint weekend of the year.

Carlos Sainz won an action-packed Mexico City Grand Prix last time out, as Ferrari took their second consecutive win and narrowed the gap to McLaren in the constructors’ standings.

But the main talking point was another contentious clash between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen. The Red Bull driver, leading the world championship, was handed a 20-second penalty and finished sixth, with Norris coming home in second to cut the deficit in the standings to 47 points.

Charles Leclerc finished third, with Lewis Hamilton in fourth. The seven-time F1 world champion returns to one of his favourite tracks this weekend, on what is the fifth sprint weekend of 2024.

See below for all the key information ahead of this weekend’s race:

When is the Brazilian Grand Prix?

All times GMT

Saturday 2 November

Sprint race: 2pm

2pm Qualifying: 6pm

Sunday 3 November

Race: 5pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Brazilian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 3:30pm (GMT).

You can watch highlights on free-to-air Channel 4 at 10:10pm (GMT) on Saturday night for qualifying and 10pm on Sunday night for the race.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Sao Paulo on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Interlagos hosts the fifth sprint race of the 2024 season ( AFP via Getty Images )

What is the 2024 F1 calendar?

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint race)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 1-3 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 21-23 November

ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint race)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 29 November - 1 December

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 6-8 December

Driver Standings

1. Max Verstappen - 362 points

2. Lando Norris - 315 points

3. Charles Leclerc - 291 points

4. Oscar Piastri - 251 points

5. Carlos Sainz - 240 points

6. Lewis Hamilton - 189 points

7. George Russell - 177 points

8. Sergio Perez - 150 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 62 points

10. Nico Hulkenberg - 31 points

11. Lance Stroll - 24 points

12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points

13. Kevin Magnussen - 14 points

14. Alex Albon - 12 points

15. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points

16. Pierre Gasly - 9 points

17. Ollie Bearman - 7 points

18. Esteban Ocon - 5 points

19. Franco Colapinto - 5 points

20. Liam Lawson - 2 points

21. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points

22. Logan Sargeant - 0 points

23. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points

Constructors’ Championship

1. McLaren - 566 points

2. Ferrari - 537 points

3. Red Bull Racing -512 points

4. Mercedes - 366 points

5. Aston Martin - 86 points

6. Haas - 46 points

7. RB - 36 points

8. Williams - 17 points

9. Alpine - 14 points

10. Sauber - 0 points