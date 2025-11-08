F1 live streams: Link to watch Brazil Grand Prix qualifying online
Sky Sports and Channel 4 broadcast coverage of Formula 1 in the United Kingdom
F1 next heads to Sao Paulo as Interlagos hosts round 21 of the 2025 season - and the fifth sprint weekend of the year.
Lando Norris executed a supreme weekend last time out in Mexico City, winning from pole and in doing so claiming the lead of the world championship from McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri. That being said, the lead is just one point.
Max Verstappen recovered from a poor qualifying to finish on the podium in Mexico and the Red Bull driver, chasing an improbable fifth consecutive title, only trails Norris by 36 points with four races to go. The Dutchman won from 17th on the grid last year in Brazil, effectively securing his fourth championship.
Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc finished second for Ferrari in Mexico, while Lewis Hamilton could only finish eighth after receiving a penalty. The 40-year-old Briton only has four grands prix remaining to record a podium for Ferrari.
Follow live updates of the Brazilian Grand Prix with The Independent
When is the Brazilian Grand Prix?
All times GMT
Saturday 8 November
- Qualifying: 6pm
Sunday 9 November
- Race: 5pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The Brazilian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 3:30pm (BST).
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Sao Paulo on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Brazilian Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help.
F1 driver standings (before sprint)
1. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 357 points
2. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 356 points
3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 321 points
4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 258 points
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 210 points
6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 146 points
7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 97 points
8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 73 points
9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 41 points
10. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 39 points
11. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 38 points
12. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 37 points
13. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 32 points
14. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 32 points
15. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 30 points
16. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 30 points
17. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 28 points
18. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 20 points
19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 19 points
20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points
21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points
F1 constructor standings (before sprint)
1. McLaren - 713 points (champions)
2. Ferrari - 356 points
3. Mercedes - 355 points
4. Red Bull - 346 points
5. Williams - 111 points
6. Racing Bulls - 72 points
7. Aston Martin - 69 points
8. Haas - 62 points
9. Sauber - 60 points
10. Alpine - 20 points
2025 F1 CALENDAR IN FULL:
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 7-9 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 20-22 November
ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint weekend)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 28-30 November
ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 5-7 December
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments