F1 returns to Sakhir this weekend for the Bahrain Grand Prix and round four of the 2025 F1 season.

Lando Norris saw his championship lead cut to one point after Max Verstappen’s brilliant victory in Japan last time out, with the McLaren driver forced to settle for second ahead of his teammate Oscar Piastri.

It was another difficult weekend for Ferrari in Suzuka, short of pace compared to the frontrunners, with Charles Leclerc finishing in fourth and Lewis Hamilton down in seventh, though the Brit hinted that a change is forthcoming to the SF-25 car.

Now, the grid returns to Bahrain - where pre-season testing took place in February - for the second race in the Asian triple-header. Verstappen won last year’s race in Bahrain, leading home a Red Bull one-two.

When is the Bahrain Grand Prix?

All times BST

Saturday 12 April

Qualifying: 5pm

Sunday 13 April

Race: 4pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Bahrain Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 4:30am (GMT).

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Bahrain on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help.

Round four of the 2025 F1 season takes place in Bahrain ( Getty )

F1 driver standings

1. Lando Norris – 62 points

2. Max Verstappen – 61 points

3. Oscar Piastri – 49 points

4. George Russell –45 points

5. Kimi Antonelli – 30 points

6. Charles Leclerc – 20 points

7. Alex Albon – 18 points

8. Lewis Hamilton – 15 points

9. Esteban Ocon – 10 points

10. Lance Stroll – 10 points

11. Nico Hulkenberg – 6 points

13. Isack Hadjar – 4 points

12. Ollie Bearman – 5 points

14. Yuki Tsunoda – 3 points

15. Carlos Sainz – 1 point

16. Pierre Gasly – 0 points

17. Liam Lawson – 0 points

18. Jack Doohan – 0 points

19. Gabriel Bortoleto – 0 points

20. Fernando Alonso – 0 points

F1 constructor standings

1. McLaren - 111 points

2. Mercedes - 75 points

3. Red Bull - 61 points

4. Ferrari - 35 points

5. Williams - 19 points

6. Haas - 15 points

7. Aston Martin - 10 points

8. Racing Bulls - 7 points

9. Sauber - 6 points

10. Alpine - 0 points

2025 F1 CALENDAR IN FULL:

ROUND 4 —BAHRAIN

Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir - 11-13 April

ROUND 5 - SAUDI ARABIA

Jeddah Corniche Circuit - 18-20 April

ROUND 6 - MIAMI (sprint weekend)

Miami International Autodrome, Hard Rock Stadium - 2-4 May

ROUND 7 - EMILIA ROMAGNA

Imola Circuit - 16-18 May

ROUND 8 - MONACO

Circuit de Monaco - 23-25 May

ROUND 9 - SPAIN

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 30 May-1 June

ROUND 10 - CANADA

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 13-15 June

ROUND 11 - AUSTRIA

Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 27-29 June

ROUND 12 - GREAT BRITAIN

Silverstone Circuit - 4-6 July

ROUND 13 - BELGIUM (sprint weekend)

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 25-27 July

ROUND 14 - HUNGARY

Hungaroring, Budapest - 1-3 August

ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS

Circuit Zandvoort - 29-31 August

ROUND 16 - ITALY

Monza Circuit - 5-7 September

ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN

Baku City Circuit - 19-21 September

ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay Street Circuit - 3-5 October

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 17-19 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 24-26 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 7-9 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 20-22 November

ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint weekend)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 28-30 November

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 5-7 December