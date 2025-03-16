Lando Norris took pole position for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix after he edged out McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri.

Norris saw off Piastri’s challenge by just 0.084 seconds as McLaren secured an impressive F1 front-row lockout in Melbourne. World champion Max Verstappen finished a distant third with Mercedes’ George Russell fourth. RB’s Yuki Tsunoda took a surprise fifth, one place ahead of Williams’ Alex Albon.

It was a disappointing afternoon for Ferrari with Charles Leclerc only seventh, one place ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton, who will line up from eighth position for his Ferrari debut. Hamilton was 0.877 seconds adrift of Norris.

Last year at the tricky Albert Park street circuit in Melbourne, Carlos Sainz claimed a famous win as he led home a Ferrari one-two ahead of Charles Leclerc. Who will be victorious on Sunday?

Follow live coverage of the Australian Grand Prix with The Independent

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Australian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 2:30am (GMT).

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Melbourne on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab an F1 NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Australian Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market.

Lando Norris starts on pole for the Australian Grand Prix ( Getty Images )

What is the starting grid?

1. Lando Norris

2. Oscar Piastri

3. Max Verstappen

4. George Russell

5. Yuki Tsunoda

6. Alex Albon

7. Charles Leclerc

8. Lewis Hamilton

9. Pierre Gasly

10. Carlos Sainz

11. Isack Hadjar

12. Fernando Alonso

13. Lance Stroll

14. Jack Doohan

15. Gabriel Bortoleto

16. Kimi Antonelli

17. Nico Hulkenberg

18. Liam Lawson

19. Esteban Ocon

20. Ollie Bearman