F1 Japan GP LIVE: Race updates as Lando Norris clashes with Max Verstappen at Suzuka
Follow updates in Suzuka as Verstappen keeps lead ahead of both McLaren drivers in race three in Japan
Max Verstappen produced an incredible lap to stun McLaren pair Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri and claim a shock pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix.
McLaren have won both races so far this season – one each for Norris and Piastri – and had set the pace by topping all three practice sessions this weekend.
Verstappen’s Red Bull has been off the pace throughout practice, with the four-time world champion saying he was lacking confidence in his car ahead of qualifying. But the Dutchman showed his quality when it mattered to beat Norris by just 0.012 seconds.
Piastri will line up from third on his birthday on Sunday, ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. Lewis Hamilton struggled to find pace for Ferrari and will start Sunday’s race from eighth.
Follow latest updates from the Japanese Grand Prix with The Independent
No further investigation with Verstappen-Norris (Lap 26/53)
The stewards have had a look - and no further cause for discussion.
Right decision. Verstappen could not go anywhere else, and Norris almost forced himself off the tarmac.
It was still very close though!
Kimi Antonelli now leads! (Lap 25/53)
Interesting strategy here then!
18-year-old Kimi Antonelli leads the grand prix, with Lewis Hamilton in second - four seconds behind!
Isack Hadjar is third, with Max Verstappen in third. A reminder: the top-three have not pitted.
5-10: Norris, Piastri, Leclerc, Russell, Lawson (not pitted), Sainz (not pitted)
Verstappen: (Lap 24/53)
“He pressed the pit limiter too early, there’s no way...”
How can Verstappen know?! Amusing.
Drama in the pit-stops! (Lap 22/53)
Big moment out of the pit-lane!
Norris and Verstappen pit on the same lap, with Red Bull’s stop a second slower, and they’re extremely close out of the pit-lane!
Verstappen a smidge ahead out of the pit-lane with the pair side by side, and Norris is on the grass out of the pit lane!
Verstappen: “He drove himself into the grass.”
I think Verstappen is probably accurate with that, but McLaren are complaining to the stewards..
Oscar Piastri pits (Lap 21/53)
Piastri, in P3, takes the plunge then and comes out ahead of George Russell... Piastri in P9 with Russell in P13!
Will the rest of the frontrunners pit soon?
George Russell pits! (Lap 20/53)
Russell’s pit-stop is 2.3 seconds as he makes the first move in the top-10!
The Mercedes comes out in P13... will that trigger a bunch of pit stops onto the hard tyre?!
McLaren try and fail with a dummy! (Lap 19/53)
I doubt Red Bull were fooled by this!
Norris’ engineer says “box to overtake” but then says “stay out” towards the end of the lap... it’s too early for the frontrunners!
When will one of the top-10 bite though?
Norris now within 1.5 seconds of Verstappen... he’s pushing!
3-10: Piastri, Leclerc, Russell, Antonelli, Hamilton, Hadjar, Albon, Bearman
Norris in second (Lap 18/53)
So far, so good for Red Bull.
Norris’ engineer: “Our main loss to Verstappen is the hairpi, but it’s the same as Piastri.”
Will McLaren go for a pit-stop?!
Max Verstappen maintaining lead! (Lap 12/53)
OK, so the race in a pretty well set formation right now!
When will a pit stop work for the leaders? Verstappen’s lead is 1.9 seconds to Norris... so a pit stop apiece still touch and go!
Norris’ engineer: “This is a rear tyre limiting race.” All about not overheating the tyres, it seems...
3-10: Piastri, Leclerc, Russell, Antonelli, Hamilton, Hadjar, Albon, Bearman
Rain on the way?! (Lap 9/53)
Norris warned by his engineer of rain by lap 20, but it should be short and sweet!
The championship leader is 1.9 seconds short of Norris out in front, while Norris himself has a 1.6 second lead on Piastri!
4-10: Leclerc, Russell, Antonelli, Hamilton, Hadjar, Albon, Bearman
Russell the only one in the top-10 who has DRS...
