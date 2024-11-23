F1 Las Vegas GP LIVE: Qualifying updates, stream and times as Lewis Hamilton eyes pole position
F1 live updates from Las Vegas on a weekend where Max Verstappen could claim the drivers’ world title
F1 next heads to the famous Sin City strip for the second edition of the Las Vegas Grand Prix and round 22 of the 2024 season.
Max Verstappen is on the cusp of a fourth successive world championship after his masterful drive in the wet at the last race in Brazil. With a 62-point advantage over Lando Norris with three races remaining, the Dutchman can clinch the title in Vegas if he finishes above the McLaren driver.
Lewis Hamilton will be eyeing a strong showing after a weekend to forget in Sao Paulo, as his time as a Mercedes driver nears its end before his 2025 move to Ferrari.
Verstappen won last year’s inaugural race in Vegas, when Charles Leclerc claimed second place on the last lap with an overtake on Sergio Perez.
Follow live updates from the Las Vegas Grand Prix:
F1 Las Vegas GP LIVE: Q1 underway!
Here we go then with qualifying in Vegas!
18 minutes where we will lose the slowest five drivers for the rest of qualifying.
This should be exciting!
F1 Las Vegas GP LIVE: Qualifying coming right up!
Pole position could be anyone’s in Vegas, it seems!
Mercedes were the quickest in practice but can Ferrari, McLaren and Red Bull challenge the impressively quick Silver Arrows?
Qualifying coming up in five minutes!
F1 Las Vegas GP LIVE: George Russell quickest in third practice
Mercedes topped every practice session - who saw that coming!
Top-10:
1. George Russell (Mercedes) - 1:33.570
2. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) +0.215
3. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) +0.348
4. Lando Norris (McLaren) +0.438
5. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) +0.567
6. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) +0.771
7. Alex Albon (Williams) +0.837
8. Franco Colapinto (Williams) +1.153
9. Kevin Magnussen (Haas) 1.313
10. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) 1.335
F1 in talks over 11th team for 2026 season after Andretti rejection
Formula One is reportedly in talks with General Motors about an 11th team joining the grid in 2026.
F1 rejected Andretti’s bid in partnership with GM earlier this year, but did say a new offer for 2028 would be considered.
Yet Sky Sports News understands that, with former boss Michael Andretti out of the picture, a GM entry led by businessman Dan Towriss - the majority shareholder of Andretti Global - is being considered for an entry into the sport as early as 2026.
How can Max Verstappen win the 2024 title?
There are now just 86 points available across the next three races in Vegas, Qatar (including the final sprint race of the season) and Abu Dhabi.
By the end of the weekend in Vegas, there will be just 60 points left to claim.
That means that if Verstappen simply finishes above Norris in Vegas, he will be crowned the 2024 champion. The Dutchman would also seal the title if both drivers fail to score a point.
Verstappen will also win the 2024 title if Norris does not outscore the Red Bull driver by more than two points.
As a result, Verstappen will be world champion in Sin City if:
- If Norris is second and he finishes third with the fastest lap
- If Norris is third and he finishes fourth with the fastest lap
- If Norris is fourth without the fastest lap and he finishes fifth
- If Norris is fifth without the fastest lap and he finishes sixth
- If Norris is sixth without the fastest lap and he finishes seventh
- If Norris is seventh without the fastest lap and he finishes eighth
- If Norris is eighth without the fastest lap and he finishes ninth
- If Norris is ninth without the fastest lap or lower irrespective of where he finishes
Exclusive: Lewis Hamilton will have ‘weird’ statistic on his mind ahead of Ferrari move, says Sky F1 expert
Karun Chandhok believes Lewis Hamilton will have his poor qualifying record “weighing on his mind” ahead of his blockbuster move to Ferrari next year.
Seven-time F1 world champion Hamilton will leave Mercedes at the end of the season after 12 years to join the Scuderia in 2025.
Despite winning two races this year – at Silverstone and Spa – Hamilton is on track to record his lowest-ever championship position. He is seventh in the drivers’ standings ahead of this weekend’s race in Las Vegas.
Full piece below:
Lando Norris makes stark admission after ‘defining moment’ in F1 title race
Lando Norris said he was left feeling demoralised for a week after seeing the door virtually slammed shut on his bid for world championship glory.
Norris heads into this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix 62 points adrift of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, with only 86 points remaining across the final three rounds.
Verstappen will take his fourth consecutive title if he outscores Norris on the Strip following the Dutchman’s stunning comeback drive from 17th to first at a rain-lashed Brazilian Grand Prix a fortnight ago.
Norris started from pole position but crossed the line a disappointing sixth.
Full quotes below:
Martin Brundle sends Damon Hill touching farewell message after Sky F1 exit
Brundle, who is the main co-commentator alongside Damon Hill and is known for his famous grid walks, thanked 64-year-old Hill for their years spent working together and “decades of friendship” – before adding there was “much more to come.”
“Damon I’ve had the pleasure and privilege of both racing against you and commentating on you in F1, working alongside you on SkyF1, and decades of friendship,” Brundle said on X.
“It’s been a blast, with much more to come. MB.”
Lewis Hamilton bounces back to complete practice double in Las Vegas
Lewis Hamilton bounced back from his Brazil horror show to complete an impressive practice double at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Having said he wanted to quit Mercedes in the aftermath of his disappointing 10th-placed finish in Interlagos a fortnight ago, Hamilton first saw off team-mate George Russell by 0.396 seconds in the opening running on the Strip, and then McLaren’s Lando Norris by 0.011 sec later in the day, to head both sessions.
Norris must take at least three points out of Max Verstappen’s 62-point championship lead to extend the title battle to the penultimate race in Qatar. Verstappen was an alarming 17th in second practice, two seconds off Hamilton’s pace. Carlos Sainz finished fourth for Ferrari, one place ahead of his team-mate Charles Leclerc.
Full report below:
Sergio Perez condemns father’s homophobic remarks about Ralf Schumacher
Sergio Perez has criticised his father, Antonio Perez Garibay, after homophobic comments made towards former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher.
Sky Germany pundit Schumacher, who revealed he was in a same-sex relationship in July, had insisted that Perez won’t drive a “single metre” for Red Bull next year, as speculation continues to swirl about the Mexican’s future in the sport.
Yet Perez’s father Antonio, 65, responded to those remarks by making light of Schumacher’s decision to come out as gay earlier this year.
Full story below:
