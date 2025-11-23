F1 Las Vegas GP live: Race updates with Norris on pole and Hamilton starting in last
F1 live updates from the Las Vegas Strip Circuit with Norris on top and title rival Oscar Piastri in fifth
Lando Norris ticked off another box in his bid to win the F1 world championship by mastering a wet qualifying session to secure pole position for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
In treacherous conditions on the Strip, Norris saw off Max Verstappen by 0.323 seconds, while Oscar Piastri – Norris’ closest title challenger – could manage only fifth.
Carlos Sainz took third for Williams, one place ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell. Lewis Hamilton’s nightmare debut season for Ferrari took a catastrophic twist after he qualified 20th and last.
Norris leads McLaren team-mate Piastri by 24 points and Verstappen by 49, with 83 points to play for across the concluding three rounds. He will start Saturday’s showbiz race in Nevada in the best position to extend his title advantage, with a view to potentially being crowned champion of the world as early as next weekend in Qatar.
A reminder of the starting grid:
1. Lando Norris - McLaren
2. Max Verstappen - Red Bull
3. Carlos Sainz - Williams
4. George Russell - Mercedes
5. Oscar Piastri - McLaren
6. Liam Lawson - Racing Bulls
7. Fernando Alonso - Aston Martin
8. Isack Hadjar - Racing Bulls
9. Charles Leclerc - Ferrari
10. Pierre Gasly - Alpine
11. Nico Hulkenberg - Sauber
12. Lance Stroll - Aston Martin
13. Esteban Ocon - Haas
14. Ollie Bearman - Haas
15. Franco Colapinto - Alpine
16. Alex Albon - Williams
17. Kimi Antonelli - Mercedes
18. Gabriel Bortoleto - Sauber
19. Lewis Hamilton - Ferrari
Pit lane. Yuki Tsunoda - Red Bull
Big moments then in the world championship.
Title leader Lando Norris starts on pole, with Max Verstappen in second - how aggressive will the Dutchman be at turn 1? A reminder: if Verstappen finishes more than eight points behind Norris, he will be officially out of the title race.
But all eyes, really, towards Oscar Piastri in fifth - he has to make something happen today. How aggressive does he go at the start?
Oscar Piastri, who starts fifth:
“I’m looking forward to it, should be interesting.
“A lot of unknowns.”
He’ll surely do an alternative strategy to Norris.
F1 Academy winner
Earlier, Mercedes junior Doriane Pin won the all-female F1 Academy title.
Time for the US national anthem!
For the third time this year - with three American races on the calendar - it’s time for the Star Spangled Banner, performed by Adrian Lyles.
What can Ferrari do today?
Leclerc ninth, Hamilton 19th.
Can they make any headway tonight?
Jenson Button on Oscar Piastri's race:
“If he has a race where he finishes fourth or fifth, it's done. It has to happen now.
“He has to fight his way to the front, as Lando has done to him since Zandvoort.”
He’s right - now or never for Oscar, really.
Las Vegas Grand Prix - odds!
Las Vegas Grand Prix Winner:
- Lando Norris - 19/20
- Max Verstappen - 31/20
- George Russell - 8/1
- Oscar Piastri - 25/1
- Carlos Sainz - 50/1
- Charles Leclerc - 80/1
- Kimi Antonelli - 150/1
- Fernando Alonso - 150/1
- Isack Hadjar - 150/1
- Lewis Hamilton - 150/1
- Liam Lawson - 150/1
Norris and Piastri
It’s potentially a title-deciding race, this.
If the positions stay as they are, Norris would take another 15-point bounce and move up to a 39-point lead.
Piastri has to do something special today.
