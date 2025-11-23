Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
PodcastsNewsletters
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Liveupdated

F1 Las Vegas GP live: Race updates with Norris on pole and Hamilton starting in last

F1 live updates from the Las Vegas Strip Circuit with Norris on top and title rival Oscar Piastri in fifth

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Saturday 22 November 2025 22:59 EST
Comments
Lando Norris reveals mentality ahead of final three F1 races of 2025 season

Lando Norris ticked off another box in his bid to win the F1 world championship by mastering a wet qualifying session to secure pole position for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

In treacherous conditions on the Strip, Norris saw off Max Verstappen by 0.323 seconds, while Oscar Piastri – Norris’ closest title challenger – could manage only fifth.

Carlos Sainz took third for Williams, one place ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell. Lewis Hamilton’s nightmare debut season for Ferrari took a catastrophic twist after he qualified 20th and last.

Norris leads McLaren team-mate Piastri by 24 points and Verstappen by 49, with 83 points to play for across the concluding three rounds. He will start Saturday’s showbiz race in Nevada in the best position to extend his title advantage, with a view to potentially being crowned champion of the world as early as next weekend in Qatar.

Live stream link

Follow live coverage of the Las Vegas GP with The Independent

Recommended

A reminder of the starting grid:

1. Lando Norris - McLaren

2. Max Verstappen - Red Bull

3. Carlos Sainz - Williams

4. George Russell - Mercedes

5. Oscar Piastri - McLaren

6. Liam Lawson - Racing Bulls

7. Fernando Alonso - Aston Martin

8. Isack Hadjar - Racing Bulls

9. Charles Leclerc - Ferrari

10. Pierre Gasly - Alpine

11. Nico Hulkenberg - Sauber

12. Lance Stroll - Aston Martin

13. Esteban Ocon - Haas

14. Ollie Bearman - Haas

15. Franco Colapinto - Alpine

16. Alex Albon - Williams

17. Kimi Antonelli - Mercedes

18. Gabriel Bortoleto - Sauber

19. Lewis Hamilton - Ferrari

Pit lane. Yuki Tsunoda - Red Bull

Kieran Jackson23 November 2025 03:59

Las Vegas Grand Prix

Big moments then in the world championship.

Title leader Lando Norris starts on pole, with Max Verstappen in second - how aggressive will the Dutchman be at turn 1? A reminder: if Verstappen finishes more than eight points behind Norris, he will be officially out of the title race.

But all eyes, really, towards Oscar Piastri in fifth - he has to make something happen today. How aggressive does he go at the start?

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson23 November 2025 03:58

Oscar Piastri, who starts fifth:

“I’m looking forward to it, should be interesting.

“A lot of unknowns.”

He’ll surely do an alternative strategy to Norris.

Kieran Jackson23 November 2025 03:50

F1 Academy winner

Earlier, Mercedes junior Doriane Pin won the all-female F1 Academy title.

Kieran Jackson23 November 2025 03:48

Time for the US national anthem!

For the third time this year - with three American races on the calendar - it’s time for the Star Spangled Banner, performed by Adrian Lyles.

Kieran Jackson23 November 2025 03:45

What can Ferrari do today?

Leclerc ninth, Hamilton 19th.

Can they make any headway tonight?

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson23 November 2025 03:43

Lando Norris on potential for rain:

Kieran Jackson23 November 2025 03:40

Jenson Button on Oscar Piastri's race:

“If he has a race where he finishes fourth or fifth, it's done. It has to happen now.

“He has to fight his way to the front, as Lando has done to him since Zandvoort.”

He’s right - now or never for Oscar, really.

Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri (AP)
Kieran Jackson23 November 2025 03:36

Las Vegas Grand Prix - odds!

Las Vegas Grand Prix Winner:

  • Lando Norris - 19/20
  • Max Verstappen - 31/20
  • George Russell - 8/1
  • Oscar Piastri - 25/1
  • Carlos Sainz - 50/1
  • Charles Leclerc - 80/1
  • Kimi Antonelli - 150/1
  • Fernando Alonso - 150/1
  • Isack Hadjar - 150/1
  • Lewis Hamilton - 150/1
  • Liam Lawson - 150/1

Odds provided by Grosvenor Sport

Kieran Jackson23 November 2025 03:33

Norris and Piastri

It’s potentially a title-deciding race, this.

If the positions stay as they are, Norris would take another 15-point bounce and move up to a 39-point lead.

Piastri has to do something special today.

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson23 November 2025 03:30

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in