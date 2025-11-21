F1 Las Vegas GP live: Practice updates with Piastri aiming to put pressure on Norris
F1 next heads to Las Vegas for the third iteration of the Las Vegas Grand Prix and round 22 of the 2025 season.
Lando Norris extended his lead in the world championship last time out with a perfect weekend in Brazil, winning both the sprint race and the grand prix. With three rounds remaining and 83 points left on the table, the Briton’s gap to McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri stands at 24 points. However, he cannot win the title this weekend in Sin City.
Max Verstappen fought back from a poor qualifying showing and a pit-lane start to finish on the podium in Interlagos but, nonetheless, lost ground in the title race. The Dutchman, who sealed his fourth title last year in Vegas, trails Norris by 49 points.
Ferrari endured a torrid weekend in Sao Paulo, with both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc retiring and then coming under fire from Ferrari chairman John Elkann. Both will be looking to bounce back under the Vegas lights, as the Scuderia eye a first victory of the season.
Hamilton quickest early on
With the track dry, the majority of the field are now out on track.
The Ferrari of Lewis Hamilton is quickest in the first 10 minutes....
FP2 underway
Given the weather, no rush out of the pit-lane in Vegas as second practice gets underway!
FP2 coming up
A bit of drizzle in Sin City as we are set to get going with second practice under the lights.
A more representative, cooler session, building towards qualifying tomorrow. What will it tell us?
F1 constructor standings
1. McLaren - 756 points (champions)
2. Mercedes - 398 points
3. Red Bull - 366 points
4. Ferrari - 362 points
5. Williams - 111 points
6. Racing Bulls - 82 points
7. Aston Martin - 72 points
8. Haas - 70 points
9. Sauber - 62 points
10. Alpine - 22 points
Top-10 in driver standings
Norris’ lead is 24 points to Piastri anf 49 to Verstappen.
1. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 390 points
2. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 366 points
3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 341 points
4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 276 points
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 214 points
6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 148 points
7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 122 points
8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 73 points
9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 43 points
10. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 43 points
What are the start times this weekend in Vegas?
All times GMT
Friday 21 November
- Free practice 2: 4am
Saturday 22 November
- Free practice 3: 12:30am
- Qualifying: 4am
Sunday 23 November
- Race: 4am
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
