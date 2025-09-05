Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Liveupdated

F1 Italian GP LIVE: Practice start time and schedule with Lewis Hamilton on track in Monza

Follow live F1 updates from Monza with practice on Friday at the final European race of the season

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Friday 05 September 2025 07:10 EDT
Comments
Lewis Hamilton re-enacts Ferrari's passionate fans ahead of Italian GP

F1 returns to the home of Ferrari, Monza, for the Italian Grand Prix and round 16 of the 2025 season this weekend.

Oscar Piastri won last time out in Zandvoort in what could be a season-defining moment in the world championship, with Lando Norris retiring from second place due to a mechanical issue. As a result, the Australian holds a healthy 34-point lead over his McLaren teammate with just nine races to go.

READ: Lewis Hamilton looks to evoke spirit of Niki Lauda as he eyes Monza spark

Meanwhile, Ferrari endured a Dutch Grand Prix to forget with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc crashing out. Both drivers will be looking to bounce back at the Scuderia’s home track, where the Monegasque won in memorable scenes last year.

However, Hamilton will have a five-place grid penalty to contend with for Sunday’s race due to a yellow-flag infringement prior to the race in Zandvoort. Elsewhere, Max Verstappen finished second at his home race and will be eyeing another podium in northern Italy.

NEW: Monaco signs contract extension with F1 until 2035

F1 has just announced a contract extension with the Monaco Grand Prix until 2035 - a four-year extension beyond the original 2031 agreement.

“The streets of Monaco have been echoing with the sound of Formula 1 since the earliest days of the sport, so I’m delighted to announce the extension of this fantastic event to 2035.

“It is an iconic race that is loved by all drivers and fans, with a unique vibe thanks to its location on the world’s most glamorous principality.”

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson5 September 2025 12:10

Piastri says title race not over yet

Piastri said: "It's a bit more difficult [for Norris] now, but I don't expect much to change.

“I think we'll race each other the same way. I think the amount of risk taking will be the same.

"We're both trying to be as fast as we can. It's not like we've been holding anything back from that side of things. So I don't expect anything to change."

Oscar Piastri holds a 34-point title lead over team-mate Lando Norris (David Davies/PA)
Oscar Piastri holds a 34-point title lead over team-mate Lando Norris (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)
Kieran Jackson5 September 2025 11:59

Lando Norris in defiant mood as he eyes F1 title comeback against Oscar Piastri

Asked if he believes Piastri now needs to suffer a DNF in order for him to win the title, Norris replied: “No because in the end, if he’s done a better job, then credit to him.

“That’s how I am. I can still win the championship without anything like that happening and that’s the way I wish to do it. It’d make my life easier if there were just some more drivers in between us now and again.

“We’re so dominant as a team that it almost makes my life harder, that’s probably the most frustrating part of it all.

“But it’s still the best man win and if it’s that way at the end of the season, I’ll respect that.”

Lando Norris is 34 points behind his team-mate (David Davies/PA)
Lando Norris is 34 points behind his team-mate (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)
Kieran Jackson5 September 2025 11:46

F1 constructor standings in Monza

1. McLaren - 584 points

2. Ferrari - 260 points

3. Mercedes - 248 points

4. Red Bull - 214 points

5. Williams - 80 points

6. Aston Martin - 62 points

7. Racing Bulls - 60 points

8. Sauber - 51 points

9. Haas - 44 points

10. Alpine - 20 points

Kieran Jackson5 September 2025 11:31

VIDEO: Hamilton on Ferrari fans

Lewis Hamilton re-enacts Ferrari's passionate fans ahead of Italian GP
Kieran Jackson5 September 2025 11:18

FEATURE - ‘I didn’t know where to go’: Meet the luckless F2 champions unable to land an F1 seat

Monza, the home of Ferrari and dubbed motorsport’s “Temple of Speed”, holds a special place in the heart of Felipe Drugovich. It was here that he sealed victory in the 2022 Formula Two championship. Draped in the Brazilian flag, eyes bulging, his pure look of exultation was not only one of sheer relief, but also of bullish hope.

And why shouldn’t it have been? Recent history showed that triumphing in Formula One’s feeder series (GP2 before 2017) was the natural catalyst for promotion to the exclusive 20-driver top table. Prior to 2022, eight consecutive champions had landed a spot in F1, dating back to Fabio Leimer’s GP2 win in 2013. Yet excruciatingly for Drugovich, raw pace and points on the board aren’t always the No 1 factor in this sport.

Full piece below:

‘I didn’t know where to go’: Meet the luckless F2 champions unable to land an F1 seat

Felipe Drugovich and Theo Pourchaire believed their Formula Two triumphs would lead to a spot at the 20-driver top table. They were wrong. Kieran Jackson meets both drivers, who are watching on agonisingly from the sidelines
Kieran Jackson5 September 2025 11:05

READ: Lewis Hamilton looks to evoke spirit of Niki Lauda as he eyes Monza spark

By Kieran Jackson in Monza

As ever in Monza, Ferrari’s scarlet-fuelled extravaganza which comes to town every September, the racing team of Italy are doing things a little bit differently. No stranger to audacious liveries and race suits, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will be sporting a flick of white on their cars and sea blue on their t-shirts over the next three days.

And in a remarkable turn of fate, this Sunday will be 50 years to the day since Niki Lauda claimed his first F1 world championship. Decked in Ferrari colours, the Austrian legend clinched the drivers’ crown at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza on Sunday 7 September 1975, to the acclaim of thousands of passionate tifosi supporters in the grandstands.

Hamilton looks to evoke spirit of Lauda – Monza bow for Ferrari must ignite a spark

Hamilton comes into Ferrari’s traditional home race off the back of a crash and grid penalty – yet the seven-time F1 world champion insists good times are on the horizon for the Scuderia
Kieran Jackson5 September 2025 10:50

Driver Standings heading into Monza

Piastri now has a 34-point lead over Norris after the Brit’s unfortunate retirement in Zandvoort:

1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 309 points

2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 275 points

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 205 points

4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 184 points

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 151 points

6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 109 points

7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 64 points

8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 64 points

9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 37 points

10. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 37 points

11. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 32 points

12. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 30 points

13. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 27 points

14. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 20 points

15. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 20 points

16. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 16 points

17. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 16 points

18. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 14 points

19. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 12 points

20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points

21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points

Kieran Jackson5 September 2025 10:47

Start times this weekend in Monza:

All times BST

Friday 5 September

  • Free practice 1: 12:30pm
  • Free practice 2: 4pm

Saturday 6 September

  • Free practice 3: 11:30am
  • Qualifying: 3pm

Sunday 7 September

  • Race: 2pm
Kieran Jackson5 September 2025 10:43

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson5 September 2025 10:42

