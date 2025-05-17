F1 Imola GP LIVE: Qualifying start time and schedule as Lewis Hamilton eyes Ferrari pole position
Follow live build-up as the drivers look to dial in ahead of this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
F1 heads to Italy as Imola hosts the first leg of the European summer stint, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, and round seven of the 2025 F1 season this weekend.
Oscar Piastri won his third race in a row last time out in Miami, extending his championship lead with McLaren teammate Lando Norris now 16 points behind.
Mercedes’ George Russell earned his fourth podium of the year with a third-place finish, while pole-sitter Max Verstappen finished fourth. As for Ferrari, it was another weekend to forget with an irritated Lewis Hamilton finishing eighth, with Charles Leclerc just a spot ahead in seventh.
Yet the Scuderia will be eyeing an improvement in front of their home tifosi crowd in Imola. Last year, Verstappen won the race after holding off a late charge from Norris.
What are the start times this weekend in Imola?
All times BST
Saturday 17 May
- Free practice 3: 11:30am
- Qualifying: 3pm
Sunday 18 May
- Race: 2pm
State of play in the drivers' championship!
4. George Russell – 93 points
5. Charles Leclerc – 53 points
6. Kimi Antonelli – 48 points
8. Alex Albon – 30 points
9. Esteban Ocon – 14 points
10. Lance Stroll – 14 points
12. Pierre Gasly – 7 points
13. Carlos Sainz – 7 points
14. Nico Hulkenberg – 6 points
15. Ollie Bearman – 6 points
16. Isack Hadjar – 5 points
17. Fernando Alonso – 0 points
18. Liam Lawson – 0 points
19. Jack Doohan – 0 points
20. Gabriel Bortoleto – 0 points
Max Verstappen responds to Christian Horner 'sack' rumours
“Honestly, I have no idea where they come from, to be honest,” the Dutchman told F1 TV on Thursday.
“Naturally, I don’t really follow a lot of that all.
“So people ask me questions as well about that and I’m like, ‘honestly, I really don’t know who even puts that in the world’.”
Lando Norris steps away from social media
“Yeah, I’ve not been on social media for a few weeks now,” Norris said at Imola.
“It’s just not something I enjoy. I don’t need to, it’s my life, I can do what I like.
“I enjoy not going on my phone as much as I used to. I mean, I still use my phone and I am still texting my friends, all these things.
“But I just see social media, from my perspective, more of a waste of my time and energy and I just don’t need that, don’t want it.”
FEATURE: Welcome to Maranello, Ferrari’s hometown where history weighs heavy on F1’s greatest team
Ahead of Ferrari’s home race in Imola, I spent a day in Maranello, the famous prancing horse emblem at every turn, dissecting the prestige of the Italian marque in contrast to the flaws of the present-day F1 team:
Read below:
Welcome to Maranello, Ferrari’s hometown where their glorious history weighs heavy
Imola GP preview: Meet the brain behind McLaren’s F1 rocketship – with rivals playing catch-up in Imola
On a weekend where fanatical home supporters will bask under the Imola sunshine on the hills surrounding this gloriously old-school circuit, desperate to see their beloved Ferrari outfit turn a corner, it is in fact an Italian donning papaya who is brimming with glee amid his team’s current dominance of Formula One.
Andrea Stella, the ex-Ferrari engineer now thriving in his role as McLaren team principal, is usually talkative. A deeply respected presence in the paddock, the 54-year-old is candid and uninhibited in his analysis and opinions. Friday’s FIA press conference was no different.
Full preview below:
Meet the brain behind McLaren’s F1 rocketship – with rivals playing catch-up in Imola
Comment: Kimi Antonelli’s F1 ascension appears a masterstroke – have Mercedes found their answer to Max Verstappen?
Antonelli has already broken records: the youngest driver to score points, after a sumptuous recovery drive from 16th to fourth in the rain in the season opener in Melbourne. And after his surprise pole position for the sprint race at the last round in Miami, he became the youngest driver to record a pole position in any F1 format. At 21, Sebastian Vettel, the previous record holder, was three years older.
Released with exquisite timing, one day after the Miami Grand Prix, Antonelli’s ascension to F1 has been chronicled in a new 45-minute documentary on Netflix, titled The Seat.
Piece:
In ‘special’ 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli, have Mercedes found their Max Verstappen?
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff absent from Imola GP for touching personal reason
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff will be absent from the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix due to his son graduating from college this weekend.
Wolff’s 23-year-old eldest son Benedict, one of his children from his previous marriage, is graduating from the University of Southern California and the Austrian executive has decided to stay in the United States.
Mercedes team representative Bradley Lord, Wolff’s long-term right-hand man, will take on the Austrian’s duties in the garage and with the press.
