F1 Imola GP LIVE: Practice start time and schedule with Lewis Hamilton in need of strong start
Follow live practice updates as the drivers look to dial in ahead of this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
F1 heads to Italy as Imola hosts the first leg of the European summer stint, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, and round seven of the 2025 F1 season this weekend.
Oscar Piastri won his third race in a row last time out in Miami, extending his championship lead with McLaren teammate Lando Norris now 16 points behind.
Mercedes’ George Russell earned his fourth podium of the year with a third-place finish, while pole-sitter Max Verstappen finished fourth. As for Ferrari, it was another weekend to forget with an irritated Lewis Hamilton finishing eighth, with Charles Leclerc just a spot ahead in seventh.
Yet the Scuderia will be eyeing an improvement in front of their home tifosi crowd in Imola. Last year, Verstappen won the race after holding off a late charge from Norris.
Lewis Hamilton in honest self-reflection in media day on Thursday:
One top-five finish, seventh in the championship - it’s not been the start to the season desired for Lewis Hamilton.
"I anticipated it would be very tough, because I've joined a team before,” Hamilton said, referencing his move from McLaren to Mercedes in 2013, in his session with the written press at Imola on Thursday.
"I came in with a really open mind. I didn't know how tough it was going to be. I knew it was going to be challenging.
“It's as challenging as it could ever be. On all fronts."
State of play in the drivers' championship!
4. George Russell – 93 points
5. Charles Leclerc – 53 points
6. Kimi Antonelli – 48 points
8. Alex Albon – 30 points
9. Esteban Ocon – 14 points
10. Lance Stroll – 14 points
12. Pierre Gasly – 7 points
13. Carlos Sainz – 7 points
14. Nico Hulkenberg – 6 points
15. Ollie Bearman – 6 points
16. Isack Hadjar – 5 points
17. Fernando Alonso – 0 points
18. Liam Lawson – 0 points
19. Jack Doohan – 0 points
20. Gabriel Bortoleto – 0 points
Start times this weekend in Imola:
Here’s all your key timings this weekend!
Friday 16 May
- Free practice 1: 12:30pm
- Free practice 2: 4pm
Saturday 17 May
- Free practice 3: 11:30am
- Qualifying: 3pm
Sunday 18 May
- Race: 2pm
All times BST
F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix!
Good morning and welcome to live coverage of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola!
