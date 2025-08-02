F1 Hungarian GP LIVE: Qualifying start time and schedule as Norris and Piastri fight for pole
Follow live F1 updates from the Hungaroring as the drivers build towards qualifying on Saturday
Lando Norris swept both of Friday’s practice sessions as F1 returned to Budapest for the Hungarian Grand Prix on Friday.
Norris, who is 16 points behind teammate Oscar Piastri in the Drivers’ standings, started quicker at the Hungaroring as the Briton set the fastest time in the opening session before finishing FP2 with another fastest time of 1:15.624s, just 0.291s ahead of his Australian teammate.
And it seems like that pair will once again battle for the victory this weekend as they did at the Belgian Grand Prix last time out, with Piastri also having won here last year in what was a controversial maiden victory.
Charles Leclerc secured third place behind the McLaren duo and it was a successful day for Aston Martin too, with Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso recording there fourth and fifth-fastest times after the Spaniard had sat out the first practice through injury.
And now the drivers head into Saturday’s final practice and qualifying session with a renewed experience of Hungary’s tight, twisty circuit, with Piastri hoping to claw back some time as the McLaren duo re-ignite their title battle.
What time is qualifying in Hungary?
Qualifying at the Hungaroring is 3pm (BST).
Max Verstappen commits future to Red Bull for 2026 F1 season
“I'm discussing with the team already the plans, the things that we want to change for next year, so that means that I'm also staying with the team for next year,” Verstappen said on Thursday.
"The thing is always that people are waffling so much throughout the whole season, while the only one that actually can or should speak is not speaking. That's me.
"And I do that on purpose because it makes no sense to start throwing things around, and actually that should be the same for everyone.
"Some people just like to stir the pot, some people just like to create drama. But, for me, it's always been quite clear, and also for next year.”
George Russell on Mercedes contract talks
“They ultimately hold the cards because of the situation we find ourselves in with the sort of management agreement,” Russell said.
“So they’ve had no rush to sign Kimi or I, because we’ve got sort of this longer term overriding deal in place.
“But you know, truth is, I’ve never feared losing my seat, and that’s not even been on the table once this year, even though, of course, you guys like to make a big deal out of it.
“Maybe 12 months ago, I was a bit more anxious and wanting to get something sorted or confirmed for ’26. Maybe six months ago, I felt the same. But now, I’m performing better than ever. I still feel I’ve got more to give.
“I’ve waited so long, and I think now I want to get through this weekend. I want to go on a holiday next week and enjoy the break. And there is no time pressure my side. There is no time pressure from the team’s side. So whenever we come to an agreement, we’ll get it done. But it’s got to be right both ways.”
Lewis Hamilton thinks about podium drought 'every day'
Lewis Hamilton admits he thinks about the longest run of his career without a grand prix podium, currently at 15 races, “every day”.
Hamilton joked that the poor run does not bother, initially stating "no", but then admitted the lack of success aggravates him.
"Of course it does," he added. "I think about it every day."
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko on chance meeting with Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli
“I don’t want to make any outside comments on how things work for any other team. Antonelli is certainly very fast, but also a very young driver,” Helmut Marko said.
“Strangely enough, we spoke briefly in the hotel at Spa, and he said that he has no confidence in the car. As soon as he pushes, he no longer has control.
“It’s more of a mental thing, and it seems that [with] his car, like ours, it’s very critical to be in the working window. When it does work, it’s much more potent, and of course a driver like Russell does it much more easily. Mercedes, thank goodness, don’t have the luxury of a second team.”
Oscar Piastri quickest in FP3!
The championship leader lays down the gauntlet to his McLaren teammate, with a time 0.032 seconds quicker than Lando Norris.
Leclerc in P3, with Hamilton fourth and Antonelli fifth.
6-10: Alonso, Stroll, Russell, Bortoleto, Hulkenberg
Verstappen down in P12...
Norris up to P2
Lando Norris moves up to second, but can’t usurp teammate Oscar Piastri!
Norris’ time 0.032 seconds off Piastri, with Leclerc now up to third and Hamilton in P4.
5-10: Antonelli, Alonso, Stroll, Russell, Bortoleto, Hulkenberg
Verstappen is 1.2 seconds off the pace down in P12!
10 mins to go in FP3...
Oscar Piastri quickest after 30 mins
Most of the drivers now out on track as the action increases in Budapest.
Piastri is top at the moment with a 1:15:871, 0.144 seconds than Lewis Hamilton in second.
3-10: Leclerc, Verstappen, Norris, Bortoleto, Russell, Antonelli, Stroll, Hulkenberg
30 mins left in FP1.
Yuki Tsunoda fastest out there!
Only 5 cars have set times so far in this session, with the Red Bull of Tsunoda quickest ahead of Stroll and Colapinto.
The vast majority of drivers yet to leave the pit-lane still, as they just bide their time in this session...
45:00 left in FP3....
