F1 Hungarian GP LIVE: Practice schedule and start time with Fernando Alonso doubtful for Budapest race
Follow live F1 updates from the Hungaroring as the drivers build towards qualifying on Saturday
F1 returns to Budapest for the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend, round 14 of the 2025 season and the last race before the summer break.
Fernando Alonso has been ruled out of FP1 through injury, with Aston Martin sending in Felipe Drugovich as his replacement. Championship leader Oscar Piastri won the Belgian Grand Prix last time out, with an early overtake on McLaren teammate and title rival Lando Norris sealing his sixth victory of the season. The Australian now has a 16-point lead over the Briton.
Charles Leclerc secured a podium finish for Ferrari, while Lewis Hamilton recovered from a pit-lane start to come home seventh. However, the seven-time world champion is still chasing a first podium for the Scuderia.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the sprint race at the first race under new team principal Laurent Mekies, while Mercedes endured a weekend to forget. Piastri won last year’s race in Hungary - his first F1 victory - after a contentious team order decision instructed Norris to give up the lead.
Follow live coverage of the Hungarian Grand Prix with The Independent
Red Bull adviser reveals ‘primary’ reason Christian Horner was sacked
Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko has revealed that Christian Horner was primarily dismissed from his role as team principal due to performance reasons.
Horner was relieved of his duties as Red Bull F1 CEO and team principal three weeks ago after 20 years at the helm.
It brought to an end a tumultuous 18 months for the team, with a divide forming within the management structure despite Max Verstappen claiming his fourth world championship last year.
Red Bull adviser reveals ‘primary’ reason Christian Horner was sacked
Ferrari F1 boss Fred Vasseur signs new contract despite winless run
Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has signed a new long-term contract despite the team’s winless run in Formula 1 this season.
Indeed, the last grand prix won by the Scuderia came in Mexico City last year when Carlos Sainz finished top of the podium, before he was replaced with Lewis Hamilton for the current campaign.
Neither Hamilton nor teammate Charles Leclerc has secured a win in 2025 and both have struggled to exert the maximum performance out of their cars.
Ferrari F1 boss Fred Vasseur signs new contract despite winless run
2025 F1 CALENDAR IN FULL:
ROUND 14 - HUNGARY
Hungaroring, Budapest - 1-3 August
ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS
Circuit Zandvoort - 29-31 August
ROUND 16 - ITALY
Monza Circuit - 5-7 September
ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN
Baku City Circuit - 19-21 September
ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE
Marina Bay Street Circuit - 3-5 October
ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)
Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 17-19 October
ROUND 20 - MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 24-26 October
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 7-9 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 20-22 November
ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint weekend)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 28-30 November
ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 5-7 December
F1 driver standings
Here are the Drivers’ Championship standings ahead of race weekend:
1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 266 points
3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 185 points
4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 157 points
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 139 points
7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 63 points
8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 54 points
9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 37 points
10. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 27 points
12. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 22 points
12. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 20 points
13. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 20 points
14. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 16 points
15. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 16 points
16. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 16 points
17. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 10 points
19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 6 points
20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points
21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points
F1 standings after Belgian GP as Oscar Piastri extends lead to Lando Norris
How can I watch the GP & qualifying?
The Hungarian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 12:30pm (BST).
Qualifying will be shown on Sky’s F1 channel, with broadcasts of each season separately at 12.30pm and 4pm.
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Budapest on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass hereto watch without a subscription.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help.
Hungarian Grand Prix weekend & 2024 recap
F1 returns to Budapest for the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend, round 14 of the 2025 season and the last race before the summer break.
Championship leader Oscar Piastri won the Belgian Grand Prix last time out, with an early overtake on McLaren teammate and title rival Lando Norris sealing his sixth victory of the season. The Australian now has a 16-point lead over the Briton.
Charles Leclerc secured a podium finish for Ferrari, while Lewis Hamilton recovered from a pit-lane start to come home seventh. However, the seven-time world champion is still chasing a first podiumfor the Scuderia.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the sprint race at the first race under new team principal Laurent Mekies, while Mercedes endured a weekend to forget. Piastri won last year’s race in Hungary - his first F1 victory - after a contentious team order decision instructed Norris to give up the lead.
What time is qualifying?
The first qualifying session of the day gets underway at 12.30pm BST, with the second following a few hours later at 4pm BST.
Secret documents and a rallying cry: How Lewis Hamilton is trying to revive Ferrari
Prior to a Belgian Grand Prix weekend to forget for Lewis Hamilton, whose last F1 win came here a year ago with Mercedes, the question posed to the Ferrari driver without a podium to his name this year was an innocuous one. His answer, however, was an unyielding message to his beleaguered Ferrari team.
Asked whether he’d been at the Maranello factory in the last few weeks, Hamilton replied that he had. A “couple of days each week”, he detailed. Then, untriggered, the British driver, often so reluctant to reveal the inner workings of his mind, went into full disclosure mode.
“I’ve called on lots of meetings with the heads of the team, so I’ve sat with John [Elkann], Benedetto [Vigna] and Fred [Vasseur],” Hamilton said, referring to the Ferrari chair, CEO and team principal – the three-pronged executive team who lured the 40-year-old to the Scuderia.
Secret documents and a rallying cry: How Lewis Hamilton is trying to revive Ferrari
Max Verstappen commits future to Red Bull for 2026 F1 season
Max Verstappen has ended speculation over his short-term future by insisting he will stay at Red Bull for the 2026 F1 season.
Four-time F1 world champion Verstappen, who has a £50m-a-deal until the end of the 2028 season, has been strongly linked with Mercedes in recent months ahead of a new set of F1 regulations next year, with the Silver Arrows the rumoured frontrunners. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has previously declared his interest in signing one of the sport’s generational talents.
Verstappen has also only won two races this year in a car which is the fourth-quickest on the grid and, as detailed by The Independent on Tuesday, the Dutchman has an exit clause allowing him to leave if he is lower than third in the drivers’ standings by the summer break.
Max Verstappen commits future to Red Bull for 2026 F1 season
Fernando Alonso doubtful for Budapest race after injury
Aston Martin statement: "In the days following the Belgian Grand Prix, Fernando Alonso has been managing a muscular injury in his back. As he continues with treatment this morning, he has chosen to sit out of FP1.
“Felipe Drugovich will drive in FP1 alongside Lance Stroll. A decision will then be made on Fernando’s participation in FP2 and the remainder of the weekend in due course."
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments