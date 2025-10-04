F1 grid: Starting positions for Singapore Grand Prix

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

F1 next heads to Singapore, venue for the original night race, as the Marina Bay Street Circuit hosts the Singapore Grand Prix and round 18 of the 2025 season this weekend.

Oscar Piastri crashed out of the last race in Azerbaijan but McLaren teammate title rival Lando Norris failed to capitalise, finishing seventh. The Australian now has a 25-point lead at the top of the world championship with seven races to go.

Max Verstappen claimed his fourth win of the season, and second on the bounce, with a dominant display in Baku and now the four-time world champion only trails Piastri by 69 points, keeping alive his faint hopes of a fifth successive title.

George Russell overcame illness to finish second last time out, with Carlos Sainz picking up his first Williams podium in third. Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc both struggled for Ferrari in Baku, with the Briton still chasing his first podium in Scuderia colours this season.

What is the starting grid?

TBC

When is the Singapore Grand Prix?

All times BST

Sunday 5 October

Race: 1pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Singapore Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 11:30am (BST).

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Singapore on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Singapore Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help.

F1 heads to Singapore for round 18 of the 2025 season ( Getty Images )

F1 driver standings

1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 324 points

2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 299 points

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 255 points

4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 212 points

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 165 points

6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 121 points

7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 78 points

8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 70 points

9. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 39 points

10. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 37 points

11. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 32 points

12. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 31 points

13. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 30 points

14. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 30 points

15. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 28 points

16. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 20 points

17. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 12 points

18. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 18 points

19. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 16 points

20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points

21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points

F1 constructor standings

1. McLaren - 623 points

2. Mercedes - 290 points

3. Ferrari - 286 points

4. Red Bull - 272 points

5. Williams - 101 points

6. Racing Bulls - 72 points

7. Aston Martin - 62 points

8. Sauber - 55 points

9. Haas - 44 points

10. Alpine - 20 points

2025 F1 CALENDAR IN FULL:

ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay Street Circuit - 3-5 October

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 17-19 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 24-26 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 7-9 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 20-22 November

ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint weekend)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 28-30 November

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 5-7 December