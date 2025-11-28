F1 next heads to Qatar for the penultimate race of the 2025 F1 season - and the final sprint weekend of the year - with the drivers’ championship title race fully reignited following the dramatic end to the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Lando Norris, currently leading the drivers’ standings, thought he’d extended the gap on teammate Oscar Piastri thanks to a second-place finish in Vegas, only for both McLaren cars to be disqualified for excessive skid plank wear on both cars, with the minimum thickness falling below the 9mm threshold allowed.

That means Max Verstappen, who triumphed in Vegas, has closed the deficit on Norris to just 24 points and will be targeting a fifth world title over the final two races of the year. Piastri and Verstappen are level on points behind Norris, and with 33 points up for grabs in Lusail this weekend, the season could yet face another dramatic twist.

Norris is still the favourite to win the title and could seal the title, sprint race dependent, with a victory in the grand prix on Sunday. Two second-place finishes in Qatar and Abu Dhabi would also be enough for the Briton, but anything less opens the door for Verstappen and teammate Piastri.

What is the starting grid in the sprint?

1. Oscar Piastri – McLaren

2. George Russell – Mercedes

3. Lando Norris – McLaren

4. Fernando Alonso – Aston Martin

5. Yuki Tsunoda – Red Bull

6. Max Verstappen – Red Bull

7. Kimi Antonelli – Mercedes

8. Carlos Sainz – Williams

9. Charles Leclerc – Ferrari

10. Alex Albon - Williams

11. Isack Hadjar - Racing Bulls

12. Ollie Bearman - Haas

13. Gabriel Bortoleto - Sauber

14. Nico Hulkenberg - Sauber

15. Esteban Ocon - Haas

16. Lance Stroll - Aston Martin

17. Liam Lawson - Racing Bulls

18. Lewis Hamilton - Ferrari

19. Pierre Gasly - Alpine

20. Franco Colapinto

When is the Qatar Grand Prix?

All times GMT

Saturday 29 November

Sprint Race: 2pm

2pm Qualifying: 6pm

Sunday 30 November

Race: 4pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Qatar Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 2:30pm (BST).

Can Lando Norris (left) hold off Oscar Piastri (centre) and Max Verstappen (right) in Qatar? ( Getty )

F1 driver standings

1. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 390 points

2. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 366 points

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 366 points

4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 294 points

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 226 points

6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 152 points

7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 137 points

8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 73 points

9. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 51 points

10. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 49 points

11. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 48 points

12. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 41 points

13. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 40 points

14. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 36 points

15. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 32 points

16. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 32 points

17. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 28 points

18. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 22 points

19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 19 points

20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points

21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points

F1 constructor standings

1. McLaren - 756 points (champions)

2. Mercedes - 431 points

3. Red Bull - 391 points

4. Ferrari - 378 points

5. Williams - 121 points

6. Racing Bulls - 90 points

7. Haas - 73 points

8. Aston Martin - 72 points

9. Sauber - 68 points

10. Alpine - 22 points

2025 F1 CALENDAR IN FULL:

ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint weekend)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 28-30 November

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 5-7 December