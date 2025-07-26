F1 grid: Starting positions for Belgian Grand Prix

Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Kieran Jackson
Saturday 26 July 2025 11:13 EDT
Comments
F1 returns after a three-week mid-season break for the Belgian Grand Prix at the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit - and the third sprint weekend of the 2025 season.

Lando Norris won his home race last time out at the British Grand Prix, capitalising on teammate Oscar Piastri’s penalty to claim his second victory in a row. Piastri’s lead in the world championship is now just eight points at the halfway stage of the season.

Follow LIVE: F1 Belgian GP qualifying latest updates

Nico Hulkenberg secured his first-ever podium in F1 at Silverstone, while Lewis Hamilton once again finished fourth as he continues to chase a first podium in Ferrari red.

Hamilton won last year’s race at Spa-Francorchamps after George Russell was disqualified. This weekend’s race will also be the first since Christian Horner’s dismissal at Red Bull, with Laurent Mekies taking charge for the first time.

Follow live coverage of the Belgian Grand Prix with The Independent

What is the starting grid?

1. Lando Norris

2. Oscar Piastri

3. Charles Leclerc

4. Max Verstappen

5. Alex Albon

6. George Russell

7. Yuki Tsunoda

8. Isack Hadjar

9. Liam Lawson

10. Gabriel Bortoleto

11. Esteban Ocon

12. Ollie Bearman

13. Pierre Gasly

14. Nico Hulkenberg

15. Carlos Sainz

16. Lewis Hamilton

17. Franco Colapinto

18. Kimi Antonelli

19. Fernando Alonso

20. Lance Stroll

When is the Belgian Grand Prix?

All times BST

Saturday 26 July

  • Qualifying: 3pm

Sunday 27 July

  • Race: 2pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Belgian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 12:30pm (BST).

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action at Spa-Francorchamps on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Belgian Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help.

F1 driver standings after sprint

1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 241 points

2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 232 points

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 173 points

4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 147 points

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 124 points

6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 103 points

7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 63 points

8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 46 points

9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 37 points

10. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 27 points

12. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 22 points

12. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 20 points

13. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 19 points

14. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 16 points

15. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 16 points

16. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 12 points

17. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 10 points

18. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 8 points

19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 4 points

20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points

21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points

F1 constructor standings after sprint

1. McLaren - 473 points

2. Ferrari - 227 points

3. Mercedes - 210 points

4. Red Bull - 180 points

5. Williams - 62 points

6. Sauber - 41 points

7. Racing Bulls - 37 points

8. Aston Martin - 36 points

9. Haas - 35 points

10. Alpine - 19 point

2025 F1 CALENDAR IN FULL:

ROUND 13 - BELGIUM (sprint weekend)

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 25-27 July

ROUND 14 - HUNGARY

Hungaroring, Budapest - 1-3 August

ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS

Circuit Zandvoort - 29-31 August

ROUND 16 - ITALY

Monza Circuit - 5-7 September

ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN

Baku City Circuit - 19-21 September

ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay Street Circuit - 3-5 October

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 17-19 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 24-26 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 7-9 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 20-22 November

ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint weekend)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 28-30 November

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 5-7 December

