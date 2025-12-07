Lando Norris will start his quest to be crowned champion of the world from second on the grid after Max Verstappen put his Red Bull on pole position with a magical qualifying lap in Abu Dhabi.

Verstappen danced his way round the 21 corners of the Yas Marina Circuit to finish his first run in the decisive Q3 0.327 seconds faster than Oscar Piastri and nearly half-a-second clear of Norris.

Although the McLaren pair improved with their final laps, Norris clearing Piastri to move on to the front row, it was Verstappen who went faster again.

In the end, he finished 0.201 sec clear of Norris with Piastri 0.230 sec back. It means the three world championship contenders will be line astern on Sunday. Norris will be assured of his first world title if he finishes third regardless of where Verstappen ends Sunday’s decisive 58-lap in the desert.

What is the starting grid?

1. Max Verstappen - Red Bull

2. Lando Norris - McLaren

3. Oscar Piastri - McLaren

4. George Russell - Mercedes

5. Charles Leclerc - Ferrari

6. Fernando Alonso - Aston Martin

7. Gabriel Bortoleto - Sauber

8. Esteban Ocon - Haas

9. Isack Hadjar - Racing Bulls

10. Yuki Tsunoda - Red Bull

11. Ollie Bearman - Haas

12. Carlos Sainz - Williams

13. Liam Lawson - Racing Bulls

14. Kimi Antonelli - Mercedes

15. Lance Stroll - Aston Martin

16. Lewis Hamilton - Ferrari

17. Alex Albon - Williams

19. Nico Hulkenberg - Sauber

19. Pierre Gasly - Alpine

20. Franco Colapinto - Alpine

When is the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

Time GMT

Sunday 7 December

Race: 1pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 11am (GMT).

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action at the Yas Marina Circuit on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help.

McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri with pole sitter Max Verstappen (David Davies/PA) ( PA Wire )

F1 driver standings

1. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 408 points

2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 396 points

3. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 392 points

4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 309 points

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 230 points

6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 152 points

7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 152 points

8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 73 points

9. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 64 points

10. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 51 points

11. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 49 points

12. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 48 points

13. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 41 points

14. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 38 points

15. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 33 points

16. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 32 points

17. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 32 points

18. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 22 points

19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 19 points

20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points

21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points

F1 constructor standings

1. McLaren - 800 points (champions)

2. Mercedes - 459 points

3. Red Bull - 426 points

4. Ferrari - 382 points

5. Williams - 137 points

6. Racing Bulls - 92 points

7. Aston Martin - 80 points

8. Haas - 73 points

9. Sauber - 68 points

10. Alpine - 22 points