F1 heads to the season-finale at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with the drivers’ championship still up for grabs after a dramatic penultimate round in Qatar.

Lando Norris saw his lead cut to 12 points after McLaren’s botched strategy in Lusail allowed Max Verstappen to claim a vital victory, which puts the Red Bull driver up to second in the standings.

Oscar Piastri was left fuming after McLaren’s decision not to pit their drivers early on cost him a race victory and the Australian, who was leading the championship from April to October, is now 16 points off Norris heading into the final round this Sunday.

For Norris, it is simple: a podium finish means he will claim his maiden championship. Anything less and Verstappen could complete a sensational comeback and win his fifth consecutive title. Piastri needs to win the race and hope his rivals fall down the order to claim what is now an improbable title.

What is the starting grid?

1. Max Verstappen - Red Bull

2. Lando Norris - McLaren

3. Oscar Piastri - McLaren

4. George Russell - Mercedes

5. Charles Leclerc - Ferrari

6. Fernando Alonso - Aston Martin

7. Gabriel Bortoleto - Sauber

8. Esteban Ocon - Haas

9. Isack Hadjar - Racing Bulls

10. Yuki Tsunoda - Red Bull

11. Ollie Bearman - Haas

12. Carlos Sainz - Williams

13. Liam Lawson - Racing Bulls

14. Kimi Antonelli - Mercedes

15. Lance Stroll - Aston Martin

16. Lewis Hamilton - Ferrari

17. Alex Albon - Williams

19. Nico Hulkenberg - Sauber

19. Pierre Gasly - Alpine

20. Franco Colapinto - Alpine

When is the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

All times GMT

Saturday 6 December

Qualifying: 2pm

Sunday 7 December

Race: 1pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 11:30am (GMT).

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action at the Yas Marina Circuit on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help.

Lando Norris leads Max Verstappen by 12 points and Oscar Piastri by 16 points ( Getty Images )

F1 driver standings

1. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 408 points

2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 396 points

3. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 392 points

4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 309 points

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 230 points

6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 152 points

7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 152 points

8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 73 points

9. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 64 points

10. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 51 points

11. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 49 points

12. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 48 points

13. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 41 points

14. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 38 points

15. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 33 points

16. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 32 points

17. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 32 points

18. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 22 points

19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 19 points

20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points

21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points

F1 constructor standings

1. McLaren - 800 points (champions)

2. Mercedes - 459 points

3. Red Bull - 426 points

4. Ferrari - 382 points

5. Williams - 137 points

6. Racing Bulls - 92 points

7. Aston Martin - 80 points

8. Haas - 73 points

9. Sauber - 68 points

10. Alpine - 22 points