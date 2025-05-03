F1 grid: Starting positions for Miami Grand Prix
Max Verstappen is in pole position ahead of the sixth race of the 2025 season at the Miami GP
Max Verstappen took pole in a close qualifying session at the Miami Grand Prix on Saturday as Oscar Piastri finished outside the top three for the first time this season.
The Australian was fourth, with Lando Norris backing up his win in Saturday’s sprint with second, only 0.065s off Verstappen’s pace.
Teenager Kimi Antonelli sprung the surprise of the season so far by taking pole position for Saturday’s sprint race in Miami and continued his brilliant rookie campaign with third place in qualifying, 0.002s shy of Norris.
But it was a dismal afternoon for Lewis Hamilton, who dropped from third in the sprint to 11th in qualifying as he went out in Q2 for the first time at Ferrari. His teammate Charles Leclerc fared little better as both drivers struggled with their cars, with the Monegasque qualifying ninth.
What is the starting grid for the Miami GP?
1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2) Lando Norris (McLaren)
3) Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes)
4) Oscar Piastri (McLaren)
5) George Russell (Mercedes)
6) Carlos Sainz (Williams)
7) Alex Albon (Williams)
8) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
9) Esteban Ocon (Haas)
10) Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull)
11) Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls)
12) Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari)
13) Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber)
14) Jack Doohan (Alpine)
15) Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls)
16. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber)
17. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)
18. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)
19. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)
20. Ollie Bearman (Haas)
When is the Miami Grand Prix?
All times BST
Sunday 4 May
- Race: 9pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The Miami Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 7:30pm (GMT).
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Miami on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Miami Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help.
F1 driver standings
4. George Russell – 77 points
5. Charles Leclerc – 47 points
6. Kimi Antonelli – 38 points
7. Lewis Hamilton – 37 points
8. Alex Albon – 25 points
9. Esteban Ocon – 14 points
10. Lance Stroll – 13 points
11. Ollie Bearman – 6 points
12. Nico Hulkenberg – 6 points
13. Pierre Gasly – 6 points
14. Yuki Tsunoda – 6 points
15. Isack Hadjar – 5 points
16. Carlos Sainz – 5 points
17. Liam Lawson – 2 points
18. Fernando Alonso – 0 points
19. Jack Doohan – 0 points
20. Gabriel Bortoleto – 0 points
F1 constructor standings
1. McLaren - 203 points
2. Mercedes - 115 points
3. Red Bull - 90 points
4. Ferrari - 84 points
5. Williams - 30 points
6. Haas - 20 points
7. Aston Martin - 13 points
8. Racing Bulls - 10 points
9. Alpine - 6 points
10. Sauber - 6 points
2025 F1 CALENDAR IN FULL:
ROUND 6 - MIAMI (sprint weekend)
Miami International Autodrome, Hard Rock Stadium - 2-4 May
ROUND 7 - EMILIA ROMAGNA
Imola Circuit - 16-18 May
ROUND 8 - MONACO
Circuit de Monaco - 23-25 May
ROUND 9 - SPAIN
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 30 May-1 June
ROUND 10 - CANADA
Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 13-15 June
ROUND 11 - AUSTRIA
Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 27-29 June
ROUND 12 - GREAT BRITAIN
Silverstone Circuit - 4-6 July
ROUND 13 - BELGIUM (sprint weekend)
Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 25-27 July
ROUND 14 - HUNGARY
Hungaroring, Budapest - 1-3 August
ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS
Circuit Zandvoort - 29-31 August
ROUND 16 - ITALY
Monza Circuit - 5-7 September
ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN
Baku City Circuit - 19-21 September
ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE
Marina Bay Street Circuit - 3-5 October
ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)
Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 17-19 October
ROUND 20 - MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 24-26 October
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 7-9 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 20-22 November
ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint weekend)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 28-30 November
ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 5-7 December
