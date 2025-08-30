Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Liveupdated

F1 Dutch GP LIVE: Qualifying start time and practice updates as Lando Norris eyes top spot

Follow live F1 updates from Zandvoort with title contenders Norris and Piastri looking to set the pace

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Saturday 30 August 2025 05:22 EDT
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
'We're super pumped' - Cadillac's F1 program taps Bottas and Pérez for 2026 debut

Lando Norris is targeting pole position at the Dutch Grand Prix on F1’s return following a four-week summer break, having gone fastest in both sessions on Friday in Zandvoort.

The McLaren driver faces a title tussle and nine-point deficit with teammate Oscar Piastri and faces a tricky test for the papaya team, with qualifying set to deliver drama later today following FP3.

With 10 races left this season, there is more besides the compelling drivers’ championship title race with Lewis Hamilton desperately searching for a spark to ignite his disappointing start to life at Ferrari, having failed to secure a podium in red this term. The seven-time world champion recovered from two spins on Friday to go sixth fastest, while Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso came second in FP2 to show promise this weekend.

And Max Verstappen is enduring a rare down year with Red Bull after speculation over his future, but will be hoping for a strong showing in front of his home fans.

Follow live coverage of the Dutch Grand Prix with The Independent below:

Constructor standings heading into Dutch GP:

1. McLaren - 559 points

2. Ferrari - 260 points

3. Mercedes - 236 points

4. Red Bull - 194 points

5. Williams - 70 points

6. Aston Martin - 52 points

7. Sauber - 51 points

8. Racing Bulls - 45 points

9. Haas - 35 points

10. Alpine - 20 points

Kieran Jackson30 August 2025 10:22

Lewis Hamilton says Ferrari continue to lack pace: 'A chunk off'

“It’s not been the worst of days,” he admitted. “I think we were making progress.

“We were obviously quite far off in FP1, a lot further than normal. First lap felt pretty decent, getting back, but a bit of a challenge from then.

“We made some progress over lunch, but still quite a chunk off, so still some work to do overnight.”

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton before free practice at Circuit Zandvoort
Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton before free practice at Circuit Zandvoort (Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)
Kieran Jackson30 August 2025 10:15

Max Verstappen downbeat after practice:

“Still struggling with the same things and again we tried a lot of things with the car but it just doesn’t really seem to change anything in terms of my underlying problem,” he said.

“We’ll look overnight to find a bit more but I’m not going to expect a massive turnaround.

“It’s just tricky, plus the layout of the track also probably doesn’t suit our problems that we have with the car.

“Just understeer, that’s my main problem. And you know, in the middle sector there are a lot of long corners, so it’s not, not, not great.”

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen (AP)
Kieran Jackson30 August 2025 10:10

Lance Stroll walks away from high-speed crash as Lando Norris dominates Dutch GP practice

Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll walked away from a high-speed crash as Lando Norris delivered a commanding performance during Friday practice for the Dutch Grand Prix.

Canadian Stroll, who was forced to miss the Spanish Grand Prix after wrist surgery in June, carried huge speed into the banked turn three in the early stages of second practice but locked up and careered into the barriers.

There was extensive damage to his car but the 26-year-old was able to climb out and Aston Martin confirmed he was OK on his return to the garage.

Full FP2 report:

Stroll walks away from crash as Norris dominates Dutch GP practice

Norris has won three of the last four races
Kieran Jackson30 August 2025 10:03

Driver Standings heading into round 15:

Piastri has a nine-point lead in the world championship to McLaren teammate Norris:

1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 284 points

2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 275 points

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 187 points

4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 157 points

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 139 points

6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 109 points

7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 64 points

8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 54 points

9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 37 points

10. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 27 points

11. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 26 points

12. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 26 points

13. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 22 points

14. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 20 points

15. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 20 points

16. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 16 points

17. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 14 points

18. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 10 points

19. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 8 points

20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points

21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points

Kieran Jackson30 August 2025 09:59

Start times this weekend:

All times BST

Saturday 30 August

  • FP3: 10:30am
  • Qualifying: 2pm

Sunday 31 August

  • Race: 2pm
Kieran Jackson30 August 2025 09:54

F1 Dutch Grand Prix - qualifying

Lando Norris is targeting pole position at the Dutch Grand Prix on F1’s return following a four-week summer break, having gone fastest in both sessions on Friday in Zandvoort.

The McLaren driver faces a title tussle and nine-point deficit with teammate Oscar Piastri and faces a tricky test for the papaya team, with qualifying set to deliver drama later today following FP3.

With 10 races left this season, there is more besides the compelling drivers’ championship title race with Lewis Hamilton desperately searching for a spark to ignite his disappointing start to life at Ferrari, having failed to secure a podium in red this term. The seven-time world champion recovered from two spins on Friday to go sixth fastest, while Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso came second in FP2 to show promise this weekend.

And Max Verstappen is enduring a rare down year with Red Bull after speculation over his future, but will be hoping for a strong showing in front of his home fans.

Lando Norris delivered a commanding performance on Friday (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Lando Norris delivered a commanding performance on Friday (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)
Kieran Jackson30 August 2025 09:48

