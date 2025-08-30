F1 Dutch GP LIVE: Qualifying start time and practice updates as Lando Norris eyes top spot
Follow live F1 updates from Zandvoort with title contenders Norris and Piastri looking to set the pace
Lando Norris is targeting pole position at the Dutch Grand Prix on F1’s return following a four-week summer break, having gone fastest in both sessions on Friday in Zandvoort.
The McLaren driver faces a title tussle and nine-point deficit with teammate Oscar Piastri and faces a tricky test for the papaya team, with qualifying set to deliver drama later today following FP3.
With 10 races left this season, there is more besides the compelling drivers’ championship title race with Lewis Hamilton desperately searching for a spark to ignite his disappointing start to life at Ferrari, having failed to secure a podium in red this term. The seven-time world champion recovered from two spins on Friday to go sixth fastest, while Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso came second in FP2 to show promise this weekend.
And Max Verstappen is enduring a rare down year with Red Bull after speculation over his future, but will be hoping for a strong showing in front of his home fans.
Follow live coverage of the Dutch Grand Prix with The Independent below:
Constructor standings heading into Dutch GP:
1. McLaren - 559 points
2. Ferrari - 260 points
3. Mercedes - 236 points
4. Red Bull - 194 points
5. Williams - 70 points
6. Aston Martin - 52 points
7. Sauber - 51 points
8. Racing Bulls - 45 points
9. Haas - 35 points
10. Alpine - 20 points
Lewis Hamilton says Ferrari continue to lack pace: 'A chunk off'
“It’s not been the worst of days,” he admitted. “I think we were making progress.
“We were obviously quite far off in FP1, a lot further than normal. First lap felt pretty decent, getting back, but a bit of a challenge from then.
“We made some progress over lunch, but still quite a chunk off, so still some work to do overnight.”
Max Verstappen downbeat after practice:
“Still struggling with the same things and again we tried a lot of things with the car but it just doesn’t really seem to change anything in terms of my underlying problem,” he said.
“We’ll look overnight to find a bit more but I’m not going to expect a massive turnaround.
“It’s just tricky, plus the layout of the track also probably doesn’t suit our problems that we have with the car.
“Just understeer, that’s my main problem. And you know, in the middle sector there are a lot of long corners, so it’s not, not, not great.”
Lance Stroll walks away from high-speed crash as Lando Norris dominates Dutch GP practice
Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll walked away from a high-speed crash as Lando Norris delivered a commanding performance during Friday practice for the Dutch Grand Prix.
Canadian Stroll, who was forced to miss the Spanish Grand Prix after wrist surgery in June, carried huge speed into the banked turn three in the early stages of second practice but locked up and careered into the barriers.
There was extensive damage to his car but the 26-year-old was able to climb out and Aston Martin confirmed he was OK on his return to the garage.
Full FP2 report:
Stroll walks away from crash as Norris dominates Dutch GP practice
Driver Standings heading into round 15:
Piastri has a nine-point lead in the world championship to McLaren teammate Norris:
1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 284 points
3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 187 points
4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 157 points
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 139 points
7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 64 points
8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 54 points
9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 37 points
10. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 27 points
11. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 26 points
12. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 26 points
13. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 22 points
14. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 20 points
15. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 20 points
16. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 16 points
17. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 14 points
18. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 10 points
20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points
21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points
Start times this weekend:
All times BST
Saturday 30 August
- FP3: 10:30am
- Qualifying: 2pm
Sunday 31 August
- Race: 2pm
F1 Dutch Grand Prix - qualifying
