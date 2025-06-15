F1 Canadian GP live: Race latest updates with George Russell on pole next to Max Verstappen
Follow live F1 build-up from Circuit Gilles Villeneuve as Russell starts ahead of rival Verstappen
George Russell took a brilliant pole position for the Canadian Grand Prix after he saw off rival Max Verstappen to clinch top spot in Montreal.
Russell delivered the goods with the final lap of a thrilling qualifying session to cross the line 0.160 seconds clear of Verstappen.
Championship leader Oscar Piastri had to settle for third but it was another bitterly-disappointing one-lap showing from Lando Norris which leaves him seventh on the grid.
Kimi Antonelli finished fourth, one place ahead of Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton. Russell started on pole here last year and came from nowhere to secure first place again. Verstappen, who crashed into Russell at the previous round in Spain, will join him on the front row.
Formation lap!
George Russell leads the pack around for the formation lap - front two on used mediums, Piastri on new mediums!
Top-6 on mediums, with Norris and Leclerc in seventh and eighth in hards.
Here we go then!
A reminder of the starting grid:
1. George Russell
2. Max Verstappen
3. Oscar Piastri
4. Kimi Antonelli
5. Lewis Hamilton
6. Fernando Alonso
7. Lando Norris
8. Charles Leclerc
9. Alex Albon
10. Franco Colapinto
11. Nico Hulkenberg
12. Isack Hadjar*
13. Ollie Bearman
14. Esteban Ocon
15. Gabriel Bortoleto
16. Carlos Sainz
17. Lance Stroll
18. Yuki Tsunoda**
Pit lane. Liam Lawson
Pit lane. Pierre Gasly
*Hadjar received a three-place grid drop for impeding Carlos Sainz in qualifying
**Tsunoda has a 10-place grid penalty for overtaking Oscar Piastri in red flag conditions in FP3
Canadian GP live!
We’re five minutes away from lights out in Montreal!
George Russell on pole, Max Verstappen in second - who will lead coming out of turn 2?!
Championship leader Oscar Piastri starts in third with Kimi Antonelli in fourth - Lewis Hamilton, who loves this circuit, is in fifth!
Fernando Alonso, who starts P6:
“Montreal has always been friendly to us, let’s confirm it in the race.”
Ollie Bearman, who starts P13:
“All good, looking forward to the race. It’s going to be a fun one, this track always produces good races.”
Time for the Canadian national anthem!
Performed by Willingdon School Choir on the grid in Montreal...
Franco Colapinto's car in P10 has issyes
Colapinto’s mechanics are hard at work on the Alpine car’s brake discs and pads.
They’re hopeful they can get it fixed before the race starts...
Esteban Ocon, who starts P14:
“It’s going to be tough on tyres around here, it’s usually quite smooth.
“There’s a lot of unknowns, looking forward to it.”
Max Verstappen in P2:
“I felt quite good all weekend, car was in a good window, this track is cool. You need to be efficient on the straights, overall I’m very happy with qualifying.
“I’d always pick P1, we’ll see what we can do tomorrow. Hopefully we can have a solid race.”
Canadian GP odds!
- Max Verstappen 8/5
- Oscar Piastri 9/5
- George Russell 13/5
- Lando Norris 8/1
- Lewis Hamilton 40/1
- Kimi Antonelli 50/1
- Charles Leclerc 55/1
- Fernando Alonso 100/1
