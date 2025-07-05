F1 British GP live: FP3 updates and qualifying start time with Lando Norris fastest at Silverstone
Follow live F1 updates from Silverstone as the drivers squeeze in FP3 before a gripping qualifying on Saturday
F1 is back at Silverstone with the exciting British Grand Prix for round 12 of the 2025 season.
Lewis Hamilton’s heroics last year still live vividly in most fans’ memories, and he’s back in the Ferrari ready to salvage an otherwise disappointing season, with Lando Norris grabbing that crucial win last time out in Austria.
Norris will be eager to pip McLaren teammate and championship rival Oscar Piastri and his speed in practice makes him the man to beat around this Silverstone track, with the Australian driver’s lead now just 15 points after the first 11 races.
Charles Leclerc picked up the final podium place for Ferrari last time out, while the weekend will focus closely on both Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who has been linked with a move to Mercedes, and arch rival George Russell, who remains calm heading into 2026 without his seat secure.
Follow live coverage of the British GP with The Independent with lap times, results and the latest reaction and analysis from around the paddock:
Lewis Hamilton ‘hoping and praying’ to return to podium at British Grand Prix
“I am hoping and praying,” said Hamilton. “There is always magic here at Silverstone. It is a very, very special race and I am hoping all sorts of things can help us because we are not as quick as McLaren. If it stays dry they will walk the race.
“I don’t look at those (podium) statistics so it is not something that affects me or I think about. But we are here at Silverstone and what better place to change that run so that is what we are working towards.
“I cannot wait for Friday. Driving a Ferrari at Silverstone for the first time will be special and unique in its own way. We have the best fans here, and for a British driver they really do make a difference. I have shown that to you time and time again so I hope this weekend they really make the difference for us.”
Brown plays down rivalry between Norris and Piastri
Norris is 15 points behind Piastri heading into his home race at Silverstone. The McLaren drivers appear to be handling the heat of vying for the title as team-mates but it is a recipe which traditionally does not end well in Formula One. Yet, McLaren CEO Zak Brown insists their rivalry will not boil over.
“The relationship they have is fantastic,” said Brown. We have put a lot of time and effort on building the chemistry within the team and that starts with the drivers.
“You saw how they handled their collision in Canada, and how they conducted themselves after that, and I see no reason why they can’t have a battle all the way to the end, remain very good team-mates, and may the best man win. I am sure they will shake hands and congratulate each other after.”
Max Verstappen ‘clear’ about ending his F1 career in a Red Bull, says team boss
Christian Horner said Max Verstappen has made it clear that he wants to end his Formula One career in a Red Bull amid interest from rivals’ Mercedes.
However, Horner said: “Max has a contract until 2028, and he has made it quite clear that he would like to finish his career in a Red Bull car, from start to finish. That is something which is unique and special to him.
“Max has been with Red Bull since the start of his career, his success has come with Red Bull, he is a big part of our team and he has a great deal of faith in the team and the people around him.
“So, while there is always speculation and noise we all sit fairly comfortably with where we are at, and what the situation is.
“In any driver’s contract there are performance clauses, and that exists for Max, too, but his intention is that he will be driving for us in 2026. The most important thing is the clarity that exists between Max and the team and that is very clear.”
Christian Horner concedes defeat in Max Verstappen F1 title bid
“The buffer McLaren has is significant. It looks very much like a two-horse race,” said Horner.
“You could see how McLaren are racing each other. They’ve got a cushion to the rest. For us we just focus on one race at a time. We don’t even think about championships.
“What’s truly impressive is when you look at how close Oscar is able to run behind Lando with a car fat on fuel, at the beginning of the race, and he’s basically making love to his f****** exhaust pipe lap after lap after lap and the tyres are not dying.
“That is their advantage. I can’t see any other car that would be able to follow that closely and not grain the front tyres or the rear tyres.”
George Russell adamant he will not be leaving Mercedes: ‘Toto has never let me down’
George Russell believes he won’t be leaving Mercedes at the end of the season despite speculation linking Red Bull’s Max Verstappen with the team.
Russell, who is in the middle of his fourth season with Mercedes, does not currently have a contract beyond 2025 despite a strong first half of the season.
Four-time F1 world champion Verstappen has long been courted by Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and reports in Italian media this week state that the Dutchman is open to the prospect of joining the Silver Arrows next year. Russell revealed last week that Mercedes are in discussions with Verstappen.
But Russell, who is in the midst of his first campaign without Lewis Hamilton as his teammate, insists he is unconcerned.
“There’s a lot of conversations behind the scenes that are not public and I know where their loyalty lies,” Russell said, ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix.
George Russell adamant he will not be leaving Mercedes: ‘Toto has never let me down’
F1 standings ahead of British Grand Prix
1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 216 points
3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 155 points
4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 146 points
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 119 points
7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 63 points
8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 42 points
9. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 23 points
10. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 22 points
11. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 21 points
12. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 14 points
13. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 14 points
14. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 13 points
15. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 12 points
16. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 11 points
17. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 10 points
19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 4 points
20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points
21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points
Lando Norris sets the pace in FP2
It’s a promising weekend for Lando Norris, who aims to build on his big win in Austria and win his home grand prix for the first time.
And the McLaren driver follows in his countryman Lewis Hamilton’s suit to top the timesheet after FP2 - making it an all-English affair so far at Silverstone!
The Ferraris are on his tail and have made a statement after an underwhelming season so far, with both Hamilton and Charles Leclerc finishing in the top three.
Lewis Hamilton returns to Silverstone in last chance saloon for first Ferrari year
If you’d told Lewis Hamilton four months ago, amid the hoopla of Formula One’s biggest-ever driver move, that he would be “hoping and praying” for a strong result at his beloved Silverstone, he’d likely have laughed you out of the room. Either that or he’d have rolled his eyes. Take your pick.
After all, this was the seven-time F1 world champion moving to the fabled Ferrari. A driver in need of rejuvenation after three years of frustration at Mercedes was joining a team seemingly on the up, having come within a whisker of last year’s constructors’ title. Everything seemed perfectly aligned. With the whole world watching, what could possibly go wrong?
Well, come race 12 and the halfway stage of the 2025 season, the answer is unavoidable: pretty much everything.
Lewis Hamilton returns to Silverstone in last chance saloon for first Ferrari year
British Grand Prix 2025 schedule
all times BST
5 July
FP3 - 11:30am
Qualifying - 3pm
6 July
Grand Prix - 3pm
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments