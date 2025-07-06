F1 British GP live: Race start time and updates as Brits try to hunt down Max Verstappen at Silverstone
Follow live F1 coverage from Silverstone as Verstappen looks to beat the Brits after securing a surprise pole position
Max Verstappen will try to turn pole position into a race win at the British Grand Prix this afternoon after silencing home fans by seeing off McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in qualifying at Silverstone.
Verstappen did not look to be in the hunt for first place heading into Saturday but he pulled a brilliant lap out of the bag to beat Piastri by 0.103 seconds with Norris third, 0.118 seconds adrift.
George Russell took fourth for Mercedes, one place ahead of Lewis Hamilton, who had dared to dream of a first pole position for Ferrari, but ended up two tenths off the pace. Charles Leclerc qualified sixth in the other Ferrari.
Verstappen was only fourth after the opening runs in Q3 at a gusty and overcast Silverstone, and complained his Red Bull was difficult to drive. However, when it mattered most the four-time world champion came from nowhere to take top spot - his first pole since Miami at the beginning of May.
WATCH: Verstappen takes storming pole at Silverstone
It was some lap from Max Verstappen to claim pole at Silverstone yesterday...
"Not the top but still a good day," says Norris
Lando Norris gave his thoughts on coming third immediately after quali at Silverstone.
“Good qualifying. I’m not going to be unhappy with third,” he said. “Not the top but still a good day.”
Norris said the team would be focusing on “the little things” and pointed to how close Q1 was.
“I think it’s going to be fun... an interesting Sunday.”
Verstappen reflects on pole: "It was good enough"
In response to his pole lap at Silverstone that left commentators slack-jawed, Max Verstappen simply said it was “good enough.”
The four-time champion said it was “tricky out there” with the wind but that he was “happy of course. It’s a big boost for our team.”
When asked if he was in a position to take on McLaren and keep them behind, he responded realistically: “Difficult to say.”
F1 weather forecast: Rain in the air for British Grand Prix
It’s July, we’ve had a heatwave, so temperatures will be high and conditions will be dry for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, right? Right...?
Prepare for what today might bring by reading up on the weather report:
Lewis Hamilton returns to Silverstone in last chance saloon for first Ferrari year
If you’d told Lewis Hamilton four months ago, amid the hoopla of Formula One’s biggest-ever driver move, that he would be “hoping and praying” for a strong result at his beloved Silverstone, he’d likely have laughed you out of the room. Either that or he’d have rolled his eyes. Take your pick.
After all, this was the seven-time F1 world champion moving to the fabled Ferrari. A driver in need of rejuvenation after three years of frustration at Mercedes was joining a team seemingly on the up, having come within a whisker of last year’s constructors’ title. Everything seemed perfectly aligned. With the whole world watching, what could possibly go wrong?
Well, come race 12 and the halfway stage of the 2025 season, the answer is unavoidable: pretty much everything.
Read more from Kieran Jackson:
F1 standings ahead of British Grand Prix
1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 216 points
3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 155 points
4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 146 points
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 119 points
7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 63 points
8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 42 points
9. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 23 points
10. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 22 points
11. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 21 points
12. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 14 points
13. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 14 points
14. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 13 points
15. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 12 points
16. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 11 points
17. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 10 points
19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 4 points
20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points
21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points
F1 grid: Starting positions for British Grand Prix
Max Verstappen silenced the British fans by seeing off McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris to put his Red Bull on pole position at Silverstone.
Verstappen did not look to be in the hunt for first place, but he pulled a brilliant lap out of the bag to beat Piastri by 0.103 seconds with Norris third, 0.118 seconds adrift.
George Russell took fourth for Mercedes, one place ahead of Lewis Hamilton, who had dared to dream of a first pole position for Ferrari, but ended up two tenths off the pace. Charles Leclerc qualified sixth in the other Ferrari.
Here’s the full list of grid positions:
Max Verstappen beats Brits to the punch with shock pole at Silverstone
The special one was in town. Strolling with his usual swagger across the pit-lane, Jose Mourinho was on ceremonial duties on Saturday in handing over the Pirelli pole position award at a murky Silverstone circuit. Yet rather appropriately, Mourinho gifted the prize to F1’s very own special one, who gave a firm reminder as to what all the current fuss is about.
Max Verstappen, in typical 2025 fashion, expertly sprung from nowhere at the end of qualifying to take top spot in front of an, ultimately, disappointed British crowd. Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton had appeared genuine favourites beforehand, given their fine form in practice, but they will line up third and fifth. Oscar Piastri, the championship leader, starts in P2.
Read more of F1 Correspondent Kieran Jackson’s full qualifying report from Silverstone here:
British Grand Prix Start Time: 3 p.m. BST
The British Grand Prix will start on Sunday, 6 July at 3 p.m. BST.
