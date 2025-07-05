F1 British GP live: Race start time and qualifying results after Max Verstappen takes pole position at Silverstone
Follow live F1 reaction from Silverstone after Verstappen beat the Brits to pole position
Max Verstappen silenced the home fans at the British Grand Prix by seeing off McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris to put his Red Bull on pole position at Silverstone.
Verstappen did not look to be in the hunt for first place, but he pulled a brilliant lap out of the bag to beat Piastri by 0.103 seconds with Norris third, 0.118 seconds adrift.
George Russell took fourth for Mercedes, one place ahead of Lewis Hamilton, who had dared to dream of a first pole position for Ferrari, but ended up two tenths off the pace. Charles Leclerc qualified sixth in the other Ferrari.
Verstappen was only fourth after the opening runs in Q3 at a gusty and overcast Silverstone, and complained his Red Bull was difficult to drive. However, when it mattered most the four-time world champion came from nowhere to take top spot - his first pole since Miami at the beginning of May.
British Grand Prix Start Time: 3 p.m. BST
The British Grand Prix will start on Sunday, 6 July at 3 p.m. BST.
F1 grid: Starting positions for British Grand Prix
"I'm still happy with the third [place]," Norris says
Lando Norris said, post-qualifying session, that his performance was "reasonably smooth, as smooth as I could probably ask for. Most of the laps were all pretty decent.
“Just Q1 was the only little nervous one just with how close it was from the front to last, really. So, otherwise I think, yeah, all good. Most laps always improved and found good lap time. Probably just my final one, I would have hoped to find just that little bit more but just didn't quite get the grip out of it in some corners and the right balance. But I'm still happy with the third.
As the lights go out tomorrow, Norris is "expecting a tough but an exciting race,” as he battles with Verstappen and his teammate in lap one.
Bearman on 10-place grid penalty: “It horrible, I can only blame myself"
Haas’ Ollie Bearman was hit with a 10-place grid penalty on Saturday after ignoring red flag procedures.
“It sucks, quite honestly. It’s horrible, I can only blame myself, silly error, my fault,” he said. “I’m really happy we had a good qualifying to validate the team’s hard work with the upgrade. Now to be in Q3 with a lot of high speed is a great feeling.”
On the red flag incident he said: “We were doing a very slow lap under the red flag, going into pit entry with very cold tyres and I didn’t account for that – a silly dumb error. I lost it. Silly and really kicking myself, let’s learn from it.”
Russell post-quali: "Anything other than sunshine"
George Russell, who finished fourth ahead of Lewis Hamilton, shared his thoughts post-qualifying session on Saturday.
“Very happy, we’ve been off the pace all weekend. I was not expecting to be in the fight for a good position,” the British driver said. “My last lap really came alive, mega strong, to be 20 milliseconds behind the front row is a good result.”
When asked where his main battle is this weekend, Russell said: “A bit everywhere to be honest. Recent form shows we probably won’t be the strongest tomorrow but looking a bit cooler, it can go anyway. We have to be alert to it.”
The Mercedes driver is hoping for “anything other than sunshine, which is a shame to say! I was really happy with that. It’s been a tough weekend for the pace.”
Zak Brown on Verstappen-Mercedes rumors: "There's something going on there"
McLaren CEO Zak Brown didn’t think that Max Verstappen’s pole performance answers the questions surrounding his future at Red Bull.
“Doesn’t necessarily answer that,” Brown said. He then said that if you ask both of his McLaren drivers where they will be next year, you would get definite answers.
“There’s something going on there,” Brown said in response to Verstappen dodging questions of where he will race in the future. Verstappen was linked to Mercedes by Sky Sports Italy.
F1 weather forecast: Rain in the air for British Grand Prix on Sunday
F1 next heads back to the scene of the sport’s first ever race 75 years ago as Silverstone hosts the British Grand Prix and round 12 of the 2025 season.
Lando Norris secured a vital and much-needed win last time out in Austria, thwarting a challenge from McLaren teammate and championship rival Oscar Piastri. The Australian driver’s lead is now 15 points after the first 11 races.
Charles Leclerc picked up the final podium place for Ferrari, while Max Verstappen retired after being hit by Kimi Antonelli. Verstappen’s future at Red Bull has been the topic of much discussion this week - the Dutchman has been linked with a move to Mercedes, potentially replacing arch rival George Russell in 2026.
Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, finished fourth in Austria and will be eyeing his first podium for Ferrari as he takes to his home track for the first time in red. Hamilton memorably won last year’s race, his ninth victory at Silverstone.
Prepare for whatever tomorrow might bring by reading up on the weather report:
McLaren CEO clarifies "rules of engagement" for Silverstone Sunday
“Get the guy in front of you,” Zak Brown, McLaren’s CEO, said post-quali when asked about the papaya rules of engagement for tomorrow’s race. “Race each other hard and clean.”
Verstappen: "It was good enough"
In response to his pole lap that left commentators slack-jawed, Max Verstappen said it was “good enough.”
The four-time champion said it “tricky out there” with the wind but that he was “happy of course. It’s a big boost for our team.”
When asked if he was in a position to take on McLaren and keep them behind, he responded realistically: “Difficult to say.”
