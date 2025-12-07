Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Where does Lando Norris rank in the history of British Formula 1 world champions?

Norris became Britain’s 11th F1 world champion after sealing the title in Abu Dhabi on Sunday

Kieran Jackson
Sunday 07 December 2025 09:51 EST
Comments
Lando Norris eyes world title in F1 season finale in Abu Dhabi

It’s now official: Lando Norris is a Formula 1 world champion.

The 26-year-old has become Britain’s 11th F1 world champion and also becomes McLaren’s eighth world champion and first since Lewis Hamilton in 2008.

Hamilton was the last British champion in 2020 and is a joint record-holder overall as a seven-time world champion. But where does he and Norris rank in the list of British champions?

Plenty of top British drivers don’t make the list, given they have not won a world championship. These include Sir Stirling Moss – widely considered the greatest driver never to win an F1 world championship – as well as Johnny Herbert and David Coulthard.

But with Norris’s victory in 2025, 11 have – and here they are ranked:

11) Mike Hawthorn (1958)

10) Jenson Button (2009)

9) Lando Norris (2025)

8) John Surtees (1964)

7) Damon Hill (1996)

6) Nigel Mansell (1992)

5) Graham Hill (1962, 1968)

4) James Hunt (1976)

3) Jim Clark (1963, 1965)

2) Sir Jackie Stewart (1969, 1971, 1973)

1) Lewis Hamilton (2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020)

