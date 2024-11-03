F1 Brazil GP LIVE: Race start time and starting grid after Lando Norris claims pole in qualifying chaos
F1 live updates on Sunday as Norris starts on pole and Max Verstappen starts P17 in the rain
Lando Norris’ bid to win his maiden F1 world championship was dealt a seismic boost in Interlagos after he took a brilliant pole position for the Brazilian Grand Prix, with rival Max Verstappen a shock 17th.
Verstappen was eliminated from a chaotic rain-hit qualifying on Sunday morning, carried over a day after Saturday’s running was abandoned due to bad weather.
The triple world champion had been on course to improve his time in the wet conditions but Lance Stroll’s crash resulted in the third of an astonishing five red flags, and Q2 did not resume.
It left a furious Verstappen in 12th and, with the Dutchman to serve a five-place engine penalty, he will be way down the order for the 71-lap race later on Sunday.
Follow all the latest updates from the Brazilian Grand Prix:
F1 Brazil GP LIVE: The race will start at 3:30pm (GMT)
It’s stopped raining. We’re looking good for a 12:30pm local time start - that’s 3:30pm in the UK.
F1 Brazil GP LIVE: Time for the Brazilian national anthem in Sao Paulo!
Performed by Daniel Camillo,
F1 Brazil GP LIVE: Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone on the grid..
“It’s good for me to be here.
“I’m a big supporter of the winner here, Max. I support him, that’s it.”
F1 Brazil GP LIVE: Lando Norris’ race engineer Will Joseph...
“We don’t have any concerns. Weather is dry, whether it will dry up for the race start, we’re not sure. I don’t want to give away too much.
“We’re focused on our own race, do as much as we can.”
Alex Albon withdrawn from Brazil GP after massive crash in qualifying
Alex Albon has been withdrawn from the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday.
The Williams driver crashed his car in the final stage of qualifying amid wet conditions at Interlagos.
Despite qualifying seventh-fastest, the Williams mechanics were unable to repair Albon’s smashed-up car in time for the race at 12:30pm local time.
Full detail below:
Alex Albon withdrawn from Brazil GP after massive crash in qualifying
The Williams driver crashed in the final stage of qualifying on Sunday morning in wet conditions
F1 Brazil GP LIVE: Pit lane open
Cars going out on track for the reconassiance laps at Interlagos.
The track is wet but it’s not actually raining yet. However, rain is on the way - what tyres will they start on?
Confirmation of final starting grid:
NB: Seventh spot - where Albon finished in qualifying - on the grid will be left free. And Verstappen will stay P17 due to his penalty.
1. Lando Norris
2. George Russell
3. Yuki Tsunoda
4. Esteban Ocon
5. Liam Lawson
6. Charles Leclerc
8. Oscar Piastri
9. Fernando Alonso
10. Lance Stroll
11. Valtteri Bottas
12. Sergio Perez
13. Pierre Gasly
14. Lewis Hamilton
15. Ollie Bearman
16. Franco Colapinto
17. Max Verstappen (qualified 12th but given a five-place grid penalty)
18. Nico Hulkenberg
19. Zhou Guanyu
Pit lane. Carlos Sainz (starts in pit lane due to damage sustained in crash in qualifying)
DNS. Alex Albon (withdrawn from the grand prix due to car damage from crash in qualifying)
BREAKING: Carlos Sainz will start in the pit lane
Sainz - after his crash in qualifying - has taken a new power unit and gearbox and his Ferrari will start in the pit-lane.
James Vowles, Williams team principal:
“It’s a heartbreaking day for the team. We’re here to go racing and nobody wants to be in this situation.
“The most important point is that all the drivers who had incidents in Qualifying are okay, including Alex and Franco. Despite the best efforts of our hard-working, talented and resilient team, there simply was not enough time to repair Alex’s car in time for the Grand Prix.
“It’s a bitter pill to swallow at the end of a tough triple-header, especially when both drivers showed tremendous pace this morning. We will focus on maximising this afternoon with Franco and putting on a show for the incredible fans here in Brazil.”
BREAKING: Alex Albon OUT of the Brazilian Grand Prix
Williams statement: In Qualifying earlier this morning, ahead of the São Paulo Grand Prix, Williams Racing sustained significant accident damage to both cars following incidents in the inclement weather conditions.
Unfortunately, after assessing the extensive damage sustained to Alex Albon’s car, the required repairs could not be completed in the short window of time between Qualifying and the Race. The team is therefore forced to withdraw Alex’s car for the remainder of the Grand Prix.
Franco Colapinto will compete in this afternoon’s Grand Prix.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments