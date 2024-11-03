✕ Close Can Lando Norris Still Win The Drivers’ Championship?

Qualifying at the Brazilian Grand Prix was postponed on Saturday evening due to heavy rain at the Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo.

After a change in timings late on Saturday evening, qualifying is now scheduled to take place at 10.30am GMT (7.30am local) on Sunday morning, though heavy rain is also expected throughout Sunday too. The race is now scheduled to start at the earlier time of 3.30pm GMT (12.30pm local) on Sunday.

It remains to be seen how the grid for Sunday’s race would be decided if qualifying was unable to take place.

The session, which sets the grid for Sunday’s grand prix, was constantly pushed back on Saturday afternoon, with the FIA conducting regular checks of the track surface.

