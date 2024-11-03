F1 Brazil GP LIVE: Qualifying schedule and start time amid heavy rain at Interlagos
F1 live updates as qualifying is postponed due to horrendous weather in Sao Paulo
Qualifying at the Brazilian Grand Prix was postponed on Saturday evening due to heavy rain at the Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo.
After a change in timings late on Saturday evening, qualifying is now scheduled to take place at 10.30am GMT (7.30am local) on Sunday morning, though heavy rain is also expected throughout Sunday too. The race is now scheduled to start at the earlier time of 3.30pm GMT (12.30pm local) on Sunday.
It remains to be seen how the grid for Sunday’s race would be decided if qualifying was unable to take place.
The session, which sets the grid for Sunday’s grand prix, was constantly pushed back on Saturday afternoon, with the FIA conducting regular checks of the track surface.
Qualifying and race times changed for Sunday
Some late news filtering through that the timings of qualifying and the race on Sunday have now changed due to the weather forecast.
Qualifying is now scheduled to take place at 10.30am GMT (7.30am local) on Sunday morning, though heavy rain is also expected throughout Sunday too. The race is now scheduled to start at the earlier time of 3.30pm GMT (12.30pm local) on Sunday.
The FIA statement confirming the change reads: “Following the conditions in São Paulo today the decision was taken not to proceed with Qualifying due to poor visibility, standing water on the track and fading light. Safety is always the paramount consideration in such circumstances and while as much time as possible was given to allow conditions to improve they sadly did not.
“We have huge appreciation for all the fans that stayed at the circuit in hope of seeing cars on track today.Therefore the decision has been taken, after consultation with the stewards, to schedule Qualifying for 07:30 local time on Sunday morning ahead of the Grand Prix at 12:30 local.
“This will ensure we maximise the chances or providing the fans with a day of racing action, given the ongoing weather forecast for tomorrow afternoon, and both the FIA and Formula 1 believe this time change is necessary and the right thing to do for all our passionate fans.
“We thank everyone for their patience today including the fans, drivers, teams, marshals, circuit staff and media and hope to give everyone an exciting event on Sunday.”
Qualifying was due to take place on Saturday night but horrendous conditions meant action could not take place
Red Bull weigh up surprise wildcard option for 2025: ‘He was faster than Franco Colapinto’
Red Bull are considering going with a surprise wildcard option as their second driver to partner Max Verstappen for the 2025 F1 season as Sergio Perez’s struggles continue.
During the summer, the Mexican veteran signed a contract extension to stay with Red Bull until the end of the 2026 campaign but has been in dismal form ever since.
He hasn’t finished higher than sixth in any of the nine races since that extension despite teammate Verstappen finishing inside the top six in every one of those races – winning two and finishing second in two others.
Sergio Perez’s dismal performances have opened up speculation of a new driver partnering Max Verstappen at Red Bull next season
Max Verstappen ‘doesn’t care’ about Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari
Max Verstappen gave a blunt answer when pushed by Sport Bild about Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari and whether it was “good or bad” for him.
The Red Bull star said: “I don’t care
“Because I want to beat every driver from every car. It doesn’t matter to me whether Lewis is in the red or silver car.
“But I can understand that there is a lot of interest in his move. It’s a good thing for Formula 1. It will be interesting to see how he and Charles (Leclerc) work together within a team. It didn’t really affect me. I had zero emotions.”
Lando Norris hasn’t spoke to Max Verstappen since Mexico
“We’ve not spoken and I don’t think we need to,” he said. “I’ve got nothing to say. I still have a lot of respect for Max and everything he does. Not respect for what he did last weekend, but respect for him as a person and what he has achieved.
“But it’s not for me to speak to him. I’m not his teacher, I’m not his mentor. Max knows what he has to do. He knows he did wrong. Deep down he does. And it’s for him to change, not for me.
“The stewards did a good job. I think 99 per cent of people who watch Formula One and know Formula One agree with that. I don’t know what to expect this weekend. Obviously I hope for a cleaner battle than we had. But it’s not up to me.”
Lewis Hamilton made request to F1 CEO
Lewis Hamilton made a request to F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali before qualifying in Brazil was eventually postponed.
Hamilton said: “You should have sent us out. This is ridiculous, we should go out! I want to go out.”
Domenicali embraced the Mercedes star before replyng: “Me too”.
Hamilton added: “Give us better wet tyres with blankets, we would be able to run in this – I’m putting you on the spot!”
Charles Leclerc fined for swearing in Mexico GP press conference
Leclerc has been given a fine of 10,000 euros (£7,700), half of which is suspended on the condition he does not commit the same offence in the next 12 months.
Leclerc swore in the post-race news conference after being asked to recall how he had felt when he had nearly lost control of his car through the final corner of the track while trying to defend from McLaren’s Lando Norris.
The stewards at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, who sat in judgement of Leclerc, said the mitigating factor was that the Monegasque “was immediately apologetic”.
Max Verstappen ‘knows what he’s doing’ on track as he fires back at driving criticism
Max Verstappen said he is a “three-time world champion who knows what I am doing” after Damon Hill accused him of acting like Wacky Races villain Dick Dastardly.
A fired-up Verstappen also hit back at his critics for being “bias” and “very annoying” after his driving tactics were placed in the spotlight following his combined 20-second penalty for forcing rival Lando Norris off twice in Mexico.
Full quotes below:
Damon Hill accused the Red Bull driver of acting like Wacky Races villain Dick Dastardly following his combined 20-second penalty in Mexico.
Helmut Marko on Max Verstappen grid penalty
Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko suggested that switching out Max Verstappen’s engine for the Brazilian Grand Prix could end up being beneficial to the team as the circuit is one which favours overtaking.
He told ORF: “The engine we had in there [for the Mexican GP] was no longer intended for the race.
“The older an engine gets, the more its performance diminishes [...] We saw that we were missing 3-8kph on the straights.
“The penalty would be five places. That wouldn’t be so severe in Brazil, for example, where you can overtake relatively easily.”
