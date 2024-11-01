F1 Brazil GP LIVE: Practice and sprint qualifying updates as Verstappen and Norris resume battle
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris resume their battle for the F1 drivers’ title, with Ferarri closing in on the constructors’ title
The F1 season resumes in Sao Paulo in the Brazil Grand Prix after more drama between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris last week in Mexico City with the Briton cutting his rival’s lead.
Carlos Sainz stormed home to land victory at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez to bolster Ferrari’s hopes of beating out McLaren and Red Bull in the constructors’ championship.
The Spaniard bids to further enhance his reputation before his Scuderia departure, with Lewis Hamilton poised to join in 2025.
Hamilton, meanwhile, endured another setback as he continues to struggle head-to-head with Mercedes teammate George Russell and will be determined to pick up form before the season and his time with the Silver Arrows is out.
Follow all the latest practice updates and build-up to sprint qualifying at the Brazil Grand Prix below:
Brazil GP practice updates
A low-key start in practice with 50 minutes remaining.
Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen with their first laps on the board and the pair sit sixth and seventh for now
Most using the medium tyres early on here, Oscar Piastri and Pierre Gasly with the fastest laps so far.
Oliver Bearman replaces Kevin Magnussen for Friday in Brazil
Oliver Bearman will replace Kevin Magnussen in Friday’s practice and sprint qualifying in Brazil.
The Briton steps up with the Haas driver coming down with illness.
“MoneyGram Haas F1 Team driver Kevin Magnussen will not participate in Friday’s track running at the São Paulo Grand Prix after suffering with sickness,” Haas said in a brief statement.
“Official reserve driver Oliver Bearman will take over driving duties.
“The team wishes Kevin a quick recovery and will provide a further update in due course.”
Bearman will also drive in Saturday’s Sprint due to F1 regulations stating the driver who qualifies in the Sprint must also be in the seat for the Sprint race.
F1 Brazil Grand Prix Schedule
All times GMT
3 November
17:00: Grand Prix race
2 November
14:00 - 15:00: Sprint
18:00 - 19:00: Qualifying
1 November
14:30 - 15:30: Practice 1
18:30 - 19:14: Sprint Qualifying
Max Verstappen set to face grid penalty at Brazilian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen may face his third penalty in two races when the Brazilian Grand Prix rolls around this weekend.
The Red Bull driver was hit with two 10-second penalties in Mexico on Sunday (27 October), due to separate incidents with title rival Lando Norris. Those setbacks saw Verstappen, who leads the Formula 1 drivers’ standings, finish sixth.
Those weren’t the only issues for the Dutch-Belgian, either.
Verstappen was forced to change engines ahead of Saturday’s final practice, and although he avoided a penalty by using an engine within his existing set of power units, he may not be so lucky in Brazil.
