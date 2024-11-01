Lewis Hamilton arrives for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix ( REUTERS )

The F1 season resumes in Sao Paulo in the Brazil Grand Prix after more drama between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris last week in Mexico City with the Briton cutting his rival’s lead.

Carlos Sainz stormed home to land victory at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez to bolster Ferrari’s hopes of beating out McLaren and Red Bull in the constructors’ championship.

The Spaniard bids to further enhance his reputation before his Scuderia departure, with Lewis Hamilton poised to join in 2025.

Hamilton, meanwhile, endured another setback as he continues to struggle head-to-head with Mercedes teammate George Russell and will be determined to pick up form before the season and his time with the Silver Arrows is out.

Follow all the latest practice updates and build-up to sprint qualifying at the Brazil Grand Prix below: