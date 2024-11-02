F1 Brazil GP LIVE: Sprint race schedule and start time as Oscar Piastri starts on pole
F1 live updates as Piastri starts ahead of McLaren teammate Lando Norris for the Brazil sprint race
F1 rolls around to Brazil next as Interlagos plays host to the Sao Paulo Grand Prix and round 21 of the 2024 season - and the penultimate sprint weekend of the year.
Carlos Sainz won an action-packed Mexico City Grand Prix last time out, as Ferrari took their second consecutive win and narrowed the gap to McLaren in the constructors’ standings.
But the main talking point was another contentious clash between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen. The Red Bull driver, leading the world championship, was handed a 20-second penalty and finished sixth, with Norris coming home in second to cut the deficit in the standings to 47 points.
Charles Leclerc finished third, with Lewis Hamilton in fourth. The seven-time F1 world champion returns to one of his favourite tracks this weekend, on what is the fifth sprint weekend of 2024. Oscar Piastri is on pole for the Saturday sprint.
Follow all the latest updates from the Brazilian Grand Prix with The Independent
Start times this weekend in Brazil:
All times GMT
Saturday 2 November
- Sprint race: 2pm
- Qualifying: 6pm
Sunday 3 November
- Race: 5pm
What is the starting grid for the Brazil GP sprint?
1. Oscar Piastri
2. Lando Norris
3. Charles Leclerc
4. Max Verstappen
5. Carlos Sainz
6. George Russell
7. Pierre Gasly
8. Liam Lawson
9. Alex Albon
10. Ollie Bearman
11. Lewis Hamilton
12. Nico Hulkenberg
13. Sergio Perez
14. Franco Colapinto
15. Valtteri Bottas
16. Fernando Alonso
17. Esteban Ocon
18. Yuki Tsunoda
19. Lance Stroll
20. Zhou Guanyu
Ollie Bearman to race for rest of Brazil weekend
Haas confirms that Kevin Magnussen will not compete in the São Paulo Grand Prix and Oliver Bearman will race for the team for the remainder of the weekend.
George Russell reveals one driver against changing F1 racing rules ‘today’
George Russell has said “19 out of 20” drivers in Formula 1 agree on the sport changing its racing rules “today” if necessary.
Racing rules have been under the microscope after the last two grands prix, where Max Verstappen and Lando Norris were penalised for battling intensely.
At the United States GP two weeks ago, Norris was given a five-second penalty for overtaking the Red Bull driver off the track, although the Briton argued he had been forced wide. Then, at last week’s Mexican GP, Verstappen was handed two 10-second penalties for his approach to racing the McLaren driver.
George Russell reveals one driver against changing F1 racing rules ‘today’
The Mercedes driver was ‘glad’ to see certain incidents ‘punished’ at the Mexican Grand Prix last week
Max Verstappen ‘knows what he’s doing’ on track as he fires back at driving criticism
Max Verstappen said he is a “three-time world champion who knows what I am doing” after Damon Hill accused him of acting like Wacky Races villain Dick Dastardly.
A fired-up Verstappen also hit back at his critics for being “bias” and “very annoying” after his driving tactics were placed in the spotlight following his combined 20-second penalty for forcing rival Lando Norris off twice in Mexico.
Full quotes below:
Max Verstappen ‘knows what he’s doing’ on track as he fires back at driving criticism
Damon Hill accused the Red Bull driver of acting like Wacky Races villain Dick Dastardly following his combined 20-second penalty in Mexico.
What is the starting grid for the Brazil GP sprint?
1. Oscar Piastri
2. Lando Norris
3. Charles Leclerc
4. Max Verstappen
5. Carlos Sainz
6. George Russell
7. Pierre Gasly
8. Liam Lawson
9. Alex Albon
10. Ollie Bearman
11. Lewis Hamilton
12. Nico Hulkenberg
13. Sergio Perez
14. Franco Colapinto
15. Valtteri Bottas
16. Fernando Alonso
17. Esteban Ocon
18. Yuki Tsunoda
19. Lance Stroll
20. Zhou Guanyu
Lewis Hamilton ‘jumped at the opportunity’ to drive Ayrton Senna’s McLaren
Lewis Hamilton said he is braced for an emotional evening when he drives his idol Ayrton Senna’s world-championship winning McLaren at the Brazilian Grand Prix.
Hamilton will complete a demonstration run in the red-and-white McLaren that carried Senna to the second of his three titles in 1990 in Interlagos on Saturday.
Full piece below:
Lewis Hamilton ‘jumped at the opportunity’ to drive Ayrton Senna’s McLaren
Hamilton will complete a demonstration run in the car that carried Senna to the second of his three titles in 1990 in Interlagos on Saturday.
Helmut Marko on Max Verstappen grid penalty
Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko suggested that switching out Max Verstappen’s engine for the Brazilian Grand Prix could end up being beneficial to the team as the circuit is one which favours overtaking.
He told ORF: “The engine we had in there [for the Mexican GP] was no longer intended for the race.
“The older an engine gets, the more its performance diminishes [...] We saw that we were missing 3-8kph on the straights.
“The penalty would be five places. That wouldn’t be so severe in Brazil, for example, where you can overtake relatively easily.”
Red Bull weigh up surprise wildcard option for 2025: ‘He was faster than Franco Colapinto’
Red Bull are considering going with a surprise wildcard option as their second driver to partner Max Verstappen for the 2025 F1 season as Sergio Perez’s struggles continue.
During the summer, the Mexican veteran signed a contract extension to stay with Red Bull until the end of the 2026 campaign but has been in dismal form ever since.
He hasn’t finished higher than sixth in any of the nine races since that extension despite teammate Verstappen finishing inside the top six in every one of those races – winning two and finishing second in two others.
Red Bull weigh up surprise wildcard option for 2025: ‘Faster than Franco Colapinto’
Sergio Perez’s dismal performances have opened up speculation of a new driver partnering Max Verstappen at Red Bull next season
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments