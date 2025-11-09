Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

F1 Brazil GP live: Verstappen in pit-lane with Norris on pole ahead of Piastri

Follow live F1 updates from Interlagos in Sao Paulo at a crucial stage in the three-way championship battle

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Sunday 09 November 2025 11:35 EST
Lando Norris's blunt response to F1 title battle question

Lando Norris completed a dream day in his pursuit of a maiden F1 world championship by securing pole position for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Norris extended his lead in the title race from one point to nine after he won the earlier sprint race and rival Oscar Piastri crashed out.

Piastri qualified only fourth for Sunday’s main event, and in another boost to Norris, Max Verstappen – 39 points behind the British driver – was knocked out in Q1 and will start the 71-lap contest in Interlagos way back in 16th.

Kimi Antonelli joins Norris on the front row with Charles Leclerc third for Ferrari. Leclerc’s team-mate Lewis Hamilton finished only 13th.

Follow live coverage of the Brazilian Grand Prix

What time is the Brazil GP?

The race at Interlagos on Sunday starts at 5pm (GMT).

(AP)
Kieran Jackson8 November 2025 19:14

Lando Norris, after claiming pole on Saturday:

"I just feel like I'm doing a good job. I'm driving well," said Norris yesterday.

"Before, earlier in the season, I would just have weaknesses, and I feel like I've, let's say, I've maybe still got some here and there, but I've lessened them."

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson9 November 2025 16:35

Gabriel Bortoleto's home race

The 21-year-old endured a torrid Saturday, with his massive crash in the sprint meaning he couldn’t take part in qualifying for his first home grand prix.

He’ll be the last starter on the grid in 18th - what can he do from there?

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson9 November 2025 16:30

Verstappen and Russell side-by-side!

I remember when these two were at each other’s necks a year ago!

Kieran Jackson9 November 2025 16:26

Weather forecast

Some very light drizzle at Interlagos right now, but the radar looks OK.

However, it can change very quickly in Sao Paulo!

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson9 November 2025 16:20

PREVIEW: Brazil GP revives haunting 2007 McLaren collapse – but they won’t change approach now

More so than any of the three drivers battling for this year’s unpredictable Formula 1 world championship, McLaren team principal Andrea Stella knows all too well the thrill and peril of a three-horse title race, as well as the seismic role Interlagos can play in deciding the eventual champion.

Eighteen years ago, the Italian boffin turned team boss was Kimi Raikkonen’s performance engineer at Ferrari in the 2007 season. Heading into the finale in Brazil, Lewis Hamilton (in his rookie year) had a four-point lead over arch-rival and McLaren teammate Fernando Alonso, with Raikkonen seven points off the pace.

Full piece below:

Brazil GP revives haunting 2007 McLaren collapse – but they won’t change approach now

Eighteen years on, Kimi Raikkonen’s comeback triumph is a stark warning for Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
Kieran Jackson9 November 2025 16:15

Isack Hadjar, who starts P5 today:

“I’m always going to keep it clean, no matter the state of the championship, it would be stupid to do something dumb to Oscar because I’m clearly not racing him yet.

On Verstappen’s prospects from pit-lane, can he come through pack: “If it’s dry, I don’t think so.”

Isack Hadjar
Isack Hadjar (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Kieran Jackson9 November 2025 16:06

Top-10 - F1 driver standings:

1. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 365 points

2. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 356 points

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 326 points

4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 264 points

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 214 points

6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 148 points

7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 104 points

8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 73 points

9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 41 points

10. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 40 points

Kieran Jackson9 November 2025 16:00

Sky Sports F1 forced into late presenter change for Brazilian Grand Prix

Craig Slater will present Sky Sports’s coverage of the Brazilian Grand Prix after Natalie Pinkham was forced to pull out of fronting this weekend’s action.

Pinkham was scheduled to present this weekend’s race in Sao Paulo but was unable to travel as she continues her recovery from neck surgery.

The 48-year-old most recently led the coverage at Monza in September but revealed on Thursday that she is not ready to return to work yet.

More below:

Sky Sports F1 forced into late presenter change for Brazilian Grand Prix

A new face will front coverage in Sao Paulo in the absence of Simon Lazenby and Natalie Pinkham
Kieran Jackson9 November 2025 15:53

Meet the British racing driver thriving – and winning – at Ferrari

Interview by Kieran Jackson

Whilst a Formula One season of undeniable disappointment for Ferrari draws to a chastening close, fans of the Italian marque’s motorsport conquests should perhaps cast their eye beyond the Brazilian Grand Prix paddock for their winning fix this weekend.

Because some 7,000 miles east of Sao Paulo in Bahrain, Ferrari’s hypercar outfit is on the verge of claiming a maiden triumph in the World Endurance Championship (WEC). With just one round remaining and a 13-point lead, the three-pronged team can claim a first hypercar drivers’ title victory. Better still, as Lewis Hamilton toils in search of a first podium in scarlet red, it is in fact a British driver heading up their quest for endurance glory.

Full interview below:

Meet the British racing driver thriving – and winning – at Ferrari

A winner at the 24 Hours of Le Mans two years ago, Calado now has his sights set on a world endurance title this weekend in Bahrain. Kieran Jackson speaks to the 36-year-old British racer
Kieran Jackson9 November 2025 15:45

