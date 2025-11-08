F1 Brazil GP live: Norris on sprint pole ahead of Piastri with heavy rain expected
Follow live F1 updates from Interlagos in Sao Paulo at a crucial stage in the three-way championship battle
F1 next heads to Sao Paulo as Interlagos hosts round 21 of the 2025 season - and the fifth sprint weekend of the year.
Lando Norris executed a supreme weekend last time out in Mexico City, winning from pole and in doing so claiming the lead of the world championship from McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri. That being said, the lead is just one point.
Max Verstappen recovered from a poor qualifying to finish on the podium in Mexico and the Red Bull driver, chasing an improbable fifth consecutive title, only trails Norris by 36 points with four races to go. The Dutchman won from 17th on the grid last year in Brazil, effectively securing his fourth championship.
Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc finished second for Ferrari in Mexico, while Lewis Hamilton could only finish eighth after receiving a penalty. The 40-year-old Briton only has four grands prix remaining to record a podium for Ferrari.
Lando Norris after securing sprint pole:
“It was tougher than I would’ve liked, close between a lot of cars, but we did the job we needed to do which was to be fastest today. Trickier than Mexico, but great result.
“Quali around here is difficult, bumpy, tricky. Always a joy, a good day today, but it’s still a long weekend. A good start.”
On Saturday and rain: “We’ll wait and see, it’s meant to rain and be incredibly windy. No point worrying about things, happy with today.”
Sprint qualifying report: Lando Norris secures sprint race pole ahead of incoming storm in Sao Paulo
Lando Norris delivered under intense pressure to take pole position for the sprint race at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix - with a heavy rainstorm on the forecast for Saturday.
Norris, who reclaimed the F1 world championship lead with a statement win in Mexico a fortnight ago, will have a golden opportunity to further extend his advantage with both of his title rivals behind him on the grid for Saturday’s 24-lap dash to the chequered flag in Interlagos.
Inters or slicks?
Decision time for the drivers fast approaching.
Heavy rain this morning but the track is drying and - probably - dry tyres will be fine for lights out at 2pm.
Top-10 in F1 driver standings heading into Brazil:
Norris’ lead is just one point over Piastri, while Verstappen is 36 points off the top.
1. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 357 points
2. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 356 points
3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 321 points
4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 258 points
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 210 points
6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 146 points
7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 97 points
8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 73 points
9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 41 points
10. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 39 points
PREVIEW: Brazil GP revives haunting 2007 McLaren collapse – but they won’t change approach now
More so than any of the three drivers battling for this year’s unpredictable Formula 1 world championship, McLaren team principal Andrea Stella knows all too well the thrill and peril of a three-horse title race, as well as the seismic role Interlagos can play in deciding the eventual champion.
Eighteen years ago, the Italian boffin turned team boss was Kimi Raikkonen’s performance engineer at Ferrari in the 2007 season. Heading into the finale in Brazil, Lewis Hamilton (in his rookie year) had a four-point lead over arch-rival and McLaren teammate Fernando Alonso, with Raikkonen seven points off the pace.
Full piece below:
Full starting grid:
1. Lando Norris - McLaren
2. Kimi Antonelli - Mercedes
3. Oscar Piastri - McLaren
4. George Russell - Mercedes
5. Fernando Alonso - Aston Martin
6. Max Verstappen - Red Bull
7. Lance Stroll - Aston Martin
8. Charles Leclerc - Ferrari
9. Isack Hadjar - Racing Bulls
10. Nico Hulkenberg - Sauber
11. Lewis Hamilton - Ferrari
12. Alex Albon - Williams
13. Pierre Gasly - Alpine
14. Gabriel Bortoleto - Sauber
15. Ollie Bearman - Haas
16. Franco Colapinto - Alpine
17. Liam Lawson - Racing Bulls
18. Yuki Tsunoda - Red Bull
19. Esteban Ocon - Haas
20. Carlos Sainz - Williams
Alpine make call on 2026 driver pairing
Alpine have opted to stick with Franco Colapinto for the 2026 F1 season despite the Argentine failing to register a point in 14 races this year.
The 22-year-old, signed by Alpine this year after an impressive debut stint at Williams in 2024, has beaten Estonian reserve driver Paul Aron to the race to be Pierre Gasly’s teammate at the Enstone-based team next year.
It is believed Jack Doohan, the Australian rookie dropped after just six races this year, was not in contention.
De facto Alpine boss Flavio Briatore has made no secret of his desire to persevere with Colapinto who, despite his underwhelming season and his positioning at the bottom of the world championship, comes with significant financial backing.
Full story below:
Lewis Hamilton: No rush to start talks over new Ferrari deal
Ferrari said they signed Hamilton on a multi-year deal when they announced his blockbuster arrival at the start of last year but did not comment on the length of his contract.
“I have a pretty long contract,” said Hamilton when asked if negotiations were under way over new deal with the Scuderia.
“Normally when you do a contract, it is the year before that you start to talk about it, so I am a little bit far from that point.”
Sky Sports F1 forced into late presenter change for Brazilian Grand Prix
Craig Slater will present Sky Sports’s coverage of the Brazilian Grand Prix after Natalie Pinkham was forced to pull out of fronting this weekend’s action.
Pinkham was scheduled to present this weekend’s race in Sao Paulo but was unable to travel as she continues her recovery from neck surgery.
The 48-year-old most recently led the coverage at Monza in September but revealed on Thursday that she is not ready to return to work yet.
More below:
Meet the British racing driver thriving – and winning – at Ferrari
Interview by Kieran Jackson
Whilst a Formula One season of undeniable disappointment for Ferrari draws to a chastening close, fans of the Italian marque’s motorsport conquests should perhaps cast their eye beyond the Brazilian Grand Prix paddock for their winning fix this weekend.
Because some 7,000 miles east of Sao Paulo in Bahrain, Ferrari’s hypercar outfit is on the verge of claiming a maiden triumph in the World Endurance Championship (WEC). With just one round remaining and a 13-point lead, the three-pronged team can claim a first hypercar drivers’ title victory. Better still, as Lewis Hamilton toils in search of a first podium in scarlet red, it is in fact a British driver heading up their quest for endurance glory.
Full interview below:
