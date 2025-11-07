F1 Brazil GP live: Norris takes sprint pole as Verstappen slumps down order
Follow live F1 updates from Interlagos in Sao Paulo at a crucial stage in the three-way championship battle
F1 next heads to Sao Paulo as Interlagos hosts round 21 of the 2025 season - and the fifth sprint weekend of the year.
Lando Norris executed a supreme weekend last time out in Mexico City, winning from pole and in doing so claiming the lead of the world championship from McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri. That being said, the lead is just one point.
Max Verstappen recovered from a poor qualifying to finish on the podium in Mexico and the Red Bull driver, chasing an improbable fifth consecutive title, only trails Norris by 36 points with four races to go. The Dutchman won from 17th on the grid last year in Brazil, effectively securing his fourth championship.
Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc finished second for Ferrari in Mexico, while Lewis Hamilton could only finish eighth after receiving a penalty. The 40-year-old Briton only has four grands prix remaining to record a podium for Ferrari.
Follow live coverage of the Brazilian Grand Prix
Lando Norris after securing sprint pole:
“It was tougher than I would’ve liked, close between a lot of cars, but we did the job we needed to do which was to be fastest today. Trickier than Mexico, but great result.
“Quali around here is difficult, bumpy, tricky. Always a joy, a good day today, but it’s still a long weekend. A good start.”
On Saturday and rain: “We’ll wait and see, it’s meant to rain and be incredibly windy. No point worrying about things, happy with today.”
Lando Norris on pole position!
Norris goes quicker and secures P1 by 0.097 seconds to Kimi Antonelli in second! Another terrific quali lap from the Brit!
Oscar Piastri gets up to third, but Max Verstappen shakes his head as he crosses the line for only sixth!
3-10: Piastri, Russell, Alonso, Verstappen, Stroll, Leclerc, Hadjar, Hulkenberg
Another sublime afternoon for Lando Norris that!
Norris on provisional pole
Impressive stuff from Lando!
While Piastri slides at turn 1 and can only go P4, Norris is quickest with a 1:09:271 - 0.069 seconds faster than Kimi Antonelli in second!
3-5: Russell, Piastri, Leclerc
Verstappen is only going to set one lap... right at the end!
SQ3 underway
Here we go then - eight minutes and they’re all on softs!
10 drivers involved: Norris, Antonelli, Russell, Piastri, Leclerc, Alonso, Hadjar, Stroll, Verstappen, Hulkenberg
More bad news for Hamilton
He has been noted for a yellow flag infringement.
Did he accelerate past his stricken Ferrari teammate at the end of SQ2?
Hamilton may well be in trouble with the stewards again...
Hamilton on P11 exit:
Hamilton: “Yeah every time mate.”
Meanwhile, Verstappen: “The car is completely broken, it’s undrivable.”
Unideal for Verstappen going into SQ3....
Lewis Hamilton doesn't make the line
Ah jeez, what a nightmare!
Hamilton is out of sprint qualifying - he didn’t make it to the line and couldn’t even set another lap!
Bottom-five (11-15) and out in SQ2: Hamilton, Albon, Gasly, Bortoleto, Bearman
Hulkenberg makes it in P10. Leclerc spun in sector three, impacting all the second runs.
Top-3: Alonso, Norris, Russell
Hamilton in bottom-five
Still not great for Ferrari - Hamilton is down in P11!
Current bottom-five (11-15): Hamilton, Albon, Gasly, Bearman, Bortoleto
Leclerc is not safe either in P8.... 3:00 left in SQ2.
SQ2 underway!
Ten minutes this time as we discover who will make the top-10 shootout.
Again, medium tyres are the mandatory tyre of use.
Carlos Sainz on team radio after his elimination:
“This is the worst execution I’ve seen in my life.”
Whether he’s talking about himself or the team, I’m not too sure...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments