F1 Brazil GP live: Verstappen looks to pile pressure on Norris before sprint qualifying
Follow live F1 updates from Interlagos in Sao Paulo at a crucial stage in the three-way championship battle
F1 next heads to Sao Paulo as Interlagos hosts round 21 of the 2025 season - and the fifth sprint weekend of the year.
Lando Norris executed a supreme weekend last time out in Mexico City, winning from pole and in doing so claiming the lead of the world championship from McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri. That being said, the lead is just one point.
Max Verstappen recovered from a poor qualifying to finish on the podium in Mexico and the Red Bull driver, chasing an improbable fifth consecutive title, only trails Norris by 36 points with four races to go. The Dutchman won from 17th on the grid last year in Brazil, effectively securing his fourth championship.
Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc finished second for Ferrari in Mexico, while Lewis Hamilton could only finish eighth after receiving a penalty. The 40-year-old Briton only has four grands prix remaining to record a podium for Ferrari.
Max Verstappen feeling ‘no pressure’ despite ‘remarkable’ Formula One title push
Red Bull’s Verstappen, returning to the scene of his stunning wet-weather victory last year which saw off Norris’ title bid, said: “For me, there is no pressure.
“Even if I don’t win it, I still know that I drove a really good season and I can happily say that to try and replicate the season that I have done, most people on the grid would find that very tough.
“So, you just need to be realistic with the chances we have had throughout the season and to still be talking about being in this fight is already remarkable in the first place.
“For sure, it has to do with the turnaround of the team, they nave gave up and that is a strength of a team.
“Nevertheless, at one point when you are over 100 points behind, and we are still talking about being in this fight, that is very impressive.”
PREVIEW: Brazil GP revives haunting 2007 McLaren collapse – but they won’t change approach now
More so than any of the three drivers battling for this year’s unpredictable Formula 1 world championship, McLaren team principal Andrea Stella knows all too well the thrill and peril of a three-horse title race, as well as the seismic role Interlagos can play in deciding the eventual champion.
Eighteen years ago, the Italian boffin turned team boss was Kimi Raikkonen’s performance engineer at Ferrari in the 2007 season. Heading into the finale in Brazil, Lewis Hamilton (in his rookie year) had a four-point lead over arch-rival and McLaren teammate Fernando Alonso, with Raikkonen seven points off the pace.
Top-10 in F1 driver standings heading into Brazil:
Norris’ lead is just one point over Piastri, while Verstappen is 36 points off the top.
1. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 357 points
2. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 356 points
3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 321 points
4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 258 points
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 210 points
6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 146 points
7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 97 points
8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 73 points
9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 41 points
10. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 39 points
Start times in Brazil this weekend:
All times GMT
Friday 7 November
- Free practice 1: 2:30pm
- Sprint qualifying: 6:30pm
Saturday 8 November
- Sprint race: 2pm
- Qualifying: 6pm
Sunday 9 November
- Race: 5pm
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix
