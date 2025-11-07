( Getty Images )

F1 next heads to Sao Paulo as Interlagos hosts round 21 of the 2025 season - and the fifth sprint weekend of the year.

Lando Norris executed a supreme weekend last time out in Mexico City, winning from pole and in doing so claiming the lead of the world championship from McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri. That being said, the lead is just one point.

Max Verstappen recovered from a poor qualifying to finish on the podium in Mexico and the Red Bull driver, chasing an improbable fifth consecutive title, only trails Norris by 36 points with four races to go. The Dutchman won from 17th on the grid last year in Brazil, effectively securing his fourth championship.

Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc finished second for Ferrari in Mexico, while Lewis Hamilton could only finish eighth after receiving a penalty. The 40-year-old Briton only has four grands prix remaining to record a podium for Ferrari.

