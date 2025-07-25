F1 Belgian GP LIVE: Sprint qualifying updates and start time as Lando Norris eyes pole
Follow live F1 updates from Spa-Francorchamps as the third sprint weekend of the season gets underway
F1 returns after a three-week mid-season break for the Belgian Grand Prix at the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit - and the third sprint weekend of the 2025 season.
Lando Norris won his home race last time out at the British Grand Prix, capitalising on teammate Oscar Piastri’s penalty to claim his second victory in a row. Piastri’s lead in the world championship is now just eight points at the halfway stage of the season, and the Australian was quickest in FP1 as he laid down a marker at the start of the weekend.
Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, George Russell and Charles Leclerc rounded out the top five in practice.
Nico Hulkenberg secured his first-ever podium in F1 at Silverstone, while Lewis Hamilton once again finished fourth as he continues to chase a first podium in Ferrari red.
Hamilton won last year’s race at Spa-Francorchamps after George Russell was disqualified. This weekend’s race will also be the first since Christian Horner’s dismissal at Red Bull, with Laurent Mekies taking charge for the first time.
Follow live coverage of the Belgian Grand Prix with The Independent
Start times at the Belgian Grand Prix:
All times BST
Friday 25 July
- Sprint qualifying: 3:30pm
Saturday 26 July
- Sprint race: 11am
- Qualifying: 3pm
Sunday 27 July
- Race: 2pm
F1 constructor standings heading into Belgian GP:
1. McLaren - 460 points
2. Ferrari - 222 points
3. Mercedes - 210 points
4. Red Bull - 172 points
5. Williams - 59 points
6. Sauber - 41 points
7. Racing Bulls - 36 points
8. Aston Martin - 36 points
9. Haas - 29 points
10. Alpine - 19 points
BELGIAN GP PREVIEW: What will Red Bull without Christian Horner look like?
On a typically sodden media day at Spa-Francorchamps, a rip-roaring old-school racetrack nestled exquisitely in the vast hills and trees of the Ardennes Forest, a new era begins in earnest for Red Bull Racing. For the first time in two decades, Christian Horner is not a presence in the “Energy Station” motorhome on a race weekend.
The British executive’s dismissal a fortnight ago, amid a divisive, chaotic and controversial 18 months, sent shockwaves up and down the paddock. F1 has not known Red Bull without Horner. He famously did not miss any of the team’s 405 races and, as such, was present for all 14 world championships, 124 grand prix victories and 287 podiums. Quite the set of accolades, consigned now to a past epoch.
But the era of the team boss juggernaut – casting a dominant shadow over all facets of a racing team – is fading in Formula One.
Full preview below:
What does Red Bull Racing without Christian Horner look like?
EXCLUSIVE - Nico Hulkenberg: ‘F1 podium talk was cold coffee – but I’m not done yet’
In modern-day Formula One, there aren’t too many narratives which could have compensated for Lewis Hamilton missing out on a Silverstone podium for the first time. Nor one which sparked more acclaim than Lando Norris winning his home grand prix. Yet Nico Hulkenberg’s tense and glorious third-place finish last time out – ending the sport’s longest podium-less streak, 239 races and no more – was just that.
From last on the starting grid in P19, the German driver and his Sauber team, now pivotally led by ex-Red Bull guru Jonathan Wheatley, executed every call and nailed every pit-stop in the dry-wet chaos to leapfrog 16 cars and finish on the podium, staving off Hamilton in the process.
A podium for Hulkenberg in a Sauber before Hamilton claims a podium for Ferrari? Nobody had that on their 2025 F1 bingo card.
Full interview below:
Nico Hulkenberg: ‘F1 podium talk was cold coffee – but I’m not done yet’
Hamilton determined to deliver for Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton said he will refuse to join the list of champions who have failed to win the world title at Ferrari after claiming his new team is not firing on all cylinders.
Speaking ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix, Hamilton, 40, said: “I see a huge amount of potential within this team.
“But it’s a huge organisation, and there are a lot of moving parts. And not all of them are firing on all the cylinders that they need to be.
“That’s ultimately why the team has not had the success that I think it deserves. So, I feel that it’s my job to challenge absolutely every area, to challenge everybody in the team, particularly the guys that are at the top who are making the decisions.
“If you look at the team over the last 20 years, they’ve had amazing drivers. Kimi (Raikkonen), Fernando (Alonso), Sebastian (Vettel) — all world champions. However, they didn’t win a world championship. (Raikkonen did in 2007).
“I refuse for that to be the case with me. So, I’m going the extra mile. If you take the same path all the time, you get the same results. So I’m just challenging certain things. There’s still a lot of improvements to be made, but they’ve been very responsive.”
Laurent Mekies makes Christian Horner admission in first Red Bull press conference
New Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies admitted he does not know why Christian Horner was relieved of his duties a fortnight ago.
French engineer Mekies, previously team principal at Red Bull’s sister F1 team Racing Bulls, has taken over from Horner and is at the helm this weekend for the Belgian Grand Prix.
Mekies previously enjoyed a near-decade stint at Toro Rosso, the old name for Red Bull’s sister team, and also has experience to his name at Ferrari and the FIA.
Yet a brief Red Bull statement announcing Horner’s departure did not spell out the specific reason why the Briton lost his job, with drivers Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda also unable to give a clear cause on Thursday.
Full quotes below:
Laurent Mekies makes Christian Horner admission in first Red Bull F1 press conference
F1 constructor standings
McLaren are dominating the constructor standings thus far.
1. McLaren - 460 points
2. Ferrari - 222 points
3. Mercedes - 210 points
4. Red Bull - 172 points
5. Williams - 59 points
6. Sauber - 41 points
7. Racing Bulls - 36 points
8. Aston Martin - 36 points
9. Haas - 29 points
10. Alpine - 19 points
F1 driver standings
Here is how they stand at the halfway point this season, with 12 races completed at 12, including Spa this weekend, to come:
1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 234 points
3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 165 points
4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 147 points
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 119 points
7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 63 points
8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 46 points
9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 37 points
10. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 23 points
12. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 21 points
12. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 20 points
13. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 19 points
14. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 16 points
15. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 13 points
16. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 12 points
17. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 10 points
19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 4 points
20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points
21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points
Still to come this weekend
Sprint qualifying is coming up this afternoon, ahead of tomorrow’s sprint race. Here’s what’s coming up this weekend at Spa:
All times BST
Friday 25 July
- Sprint qualifying: 3:30pm
Saturday 26 July
- Sprint race: 11am
- Qualifying: 3pm
Sunday 27 July
- Race: 2pm
Wolff dismisses Verstappen links: 'That's Prost-Senna'
Could Verstappen and Russell be teammates at Mercedes next season?
"This is all a long-shot, far-fetched. I want to stay with Kimi and George as it stands. Everything else is not realistic. If you have a Russell-Verstappen line-up, that's Prost-Senna."
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments