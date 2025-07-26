F1 Belgian GP LIVE: Sprint race updates and times with Verstappen taking lead from Piastri
Follow live F1 updates from Spa-Francorchamps with Piastri ahead of Verstappen and Norris on pole
Oscar Piastri secured a dominant pole position for Saturday’s sprint race in Belgium as Lewis Hamilton qualified only 18th.
McLaren’s Piastri, who holds an eight-point lead over championship rival Lando Norris at the midway stage of the season, saw off Red Bull driver Max Verstappen at Spa-Francorchamps to take top spot.
Norris could manage only third – a distant six tenths behind team-mate Piastri – while Hamilton’s troubled spell at Ferrari took another sour twist when he spun out of Q1. Norris arrived in the Ardennes with back-to-back victories but it was Piastri who was in a different league in qualifying for Saturday’s 15-lap dash to the chequered flag.
The Australian will start as the overwhelming favourite to convert his pole into victory on Saturday, and in this form would appear unstoppable for Sunday’s main event, too.
Follow live coverage of the Belgian Grand Prix with The Independent
Lando Norris takes back third place (Lap 4/15)
Piastri can’t quite squeeze past Verstappen out in front but Norris takes back third place from Leclerc, cruising past on the Kemmel Straight!
The McLarens have such superior speed.
Verstappen leads (Lap 3/15)
Verstappen remains in the lead, but Piastri is right on his tail here...
Further back, just one spot made up from Hamilton (now 17th) and Russell (now 12th) at the start.
Top-10: Verstappen, Piastri, Leclerc, Norris, Ocon, Sainz, Beaman, Hadjar, Bortoleto, Lawson
Lights out!
Piastri keeps the lead at the start but Verstappen takes top spot on the Kemmel Straight!
It almost looked inevitable!
And Leclerc takes Norris for P3! They’re all away smoothly...
Formation lap!
This sprint race will be 15 laps long around a circuit with 102m elevation throughout!
Piastri leads the pack away - 18 cars, with both Alpines in the pit-lane - for the long formation lap around Spa-Francorchamps!
A reminder of the starting grid for the sprint race:
1. Oscar Piastri
2. Max Verstappen
3. Lando Norris
4. Charles Leclerc
5. Esteban Ocon
6. Carlos Sainz
7. Ollie Bearman
Pit lane. Pierre Gasly
9. Isack Hadjar
10. Gabriel Bortoleto
11. Liam Lawson
12. Yuki Tsunoda
13. George Russell
14. Fernando Alonso
15. Lance Stroll
16. Alex Albon
17. Nico Hulkenberg
18. Lewis Hamilton
19. Kimi Antonelli
Pit lane. Franco Colapinto
Sprint race coming up!
We’re less than 10 minutes away from the sprint race in Belgium!
Oscar Piastri is on pole and the huge favourite here, but he’ll have a tough job staving off Max Verstappen heading to the short run down to turn 1!
Lando Norris starts in third, with Charles Leclerc fourth.
With George Russell in 13th and Lewis Hamilton in 18th, there should be plenty of action at the back too!
Gasly to start in pit-lane
Gasly is going to have to start the sprint from the pit-lane!
Alpine say Gasly will not start the Belgian Grand Prix sprint race from the grid because of a suspected water leak on his car.
Given he qualified P8, that’s a nightmare for Alpine...
His teammate Franco Colapinto is also in the pits...
REPORT: Oscar Piastri on pole for Belgium GP sprint race on day to forget for Lewis Hamilton
Oscar Piastri laid down the first marker on a hectic weekend at the Belgian Grand Prix, claiming pole position for the sprint race on Saturday morning.
The Australian, who leads the world championship by eight points to McLaren teammate Lando Norris, is without a win in three races but was on the money from the get-go at Spa-Francorchamps, a circuit he has repeatedly labelled his favourite on the calendar.
After going quickest in practice, Piastri secured pole by more than five-tenths of a second to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who split the McLarens with Norris a notable six-tenths off his fellow papaya driver.
Full report below:
Oscar Piastri on pole for Belgium GP sprint race on day to forget for Lewis Hamilton
Lando Norris after qualifying P3:
“Not quick enough, I guess. It wasn’t the cleanest of laps but still quite a big gap to the top, not too disappointed or worry, just the sprint.
“I’m not too fussed, not the happiest of course, it is the way it is, just got to do some more work tonight - that’s all.”
Sprint race winner odds!
- Oscar Piastri - 1/4
- Max Verstappen - 9/2
- Lando Norris - 5/1
- Charles Leclerc - 25/1
- George Russell - 125/1
- Esteban Ocon - 225/1
- Lewis Hamilton - 225/1
- Carlos Sainz - 225/1
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments