F1 Belgian GP LIVE: Qualifying updates with Piastri and Norris favourites for pole
Follow live F1 updates from Spa-Francorchamps as the drivers take to the track for qualifying
F1 returns after a three-week mid-season break for the Belgian Grand Prix at the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit - and the third sprint weekend of the 2025 season.
Lando Norris won his home race last time out at the British Grand Prix, capitalising on teammate Oscar Piastri’s penalty to claim his second victory in a row. Piastri’s lead in the world championship is now just eight points at the halfway stage of the season.
Nico Hulkenberg secured his first-ever podium in F1 at Silverstone, while Lewis Hamilton once again finished fourth as he continues to chase a first podium in Ferrari red.
Hamilton won last year’s race at Spa-Francorchamps after George Russell was disqualified. This weekend’s race will also be the first since Christian Horner’s dismissal at Red Bull, with Laurent Mekies taking charge for the first time.
Verstappen won the sprint race on Saturday, ahead of the McLaren pairing of Piastri and Norris.
Follow live coverage of the Belgian Grand Prix with The Independent
Qualifying at Spa
McLaren definitely the favourites then, as the cars line up at the end of the pit-lane.
Alonso close to hitting a Haas leaving the garage: “I nearly crashed...”
Q1 coming up!
Lando Norris on Spa racetrack:
"Spa is my second home grand prix, Silverstone, Belgium, Monaco. It'll make my Mum happy, this is her home race, therefore it is my home race.
“I always love it here, one thing I don't love here, the weather is even worse than the UK, which I didn't think it was possible, but it's Spa, it's one of the best tracks."
Charles Leclerc downbeat after sprint despite 4th place finish
“There's some learning to take away from a race like this,” Leclerc told Sky Sports F1 afterwards.
“However, it doesn't feel like we’re very far off the maximum potential of the car. I don't feel like we’re out of place with the set-up or anything like that.
“I don't think there's anything in the car that makes us hope that we can fight with Red Bull or McLaren, unfortunately.”
George Russell on his Mercedes future:
“It just comes down to yourself. You’re in control of your own destiny.
“It’s a bit of a unique situation that I managed by the team who I’m racing for, but that’s the same for Kimi as well, and that’s a position we find ourselves in both.
“It’s not just the short term future of next year. There’s conversations already going on for drivers for ’27, ’28, ’29. People have always looked many years in advance.
“When I was at Williams when I signed in 2019, 2022 was always the projection for me to join [Mercedes], if that makes sense. So the situation we find ourselves in now is, I don’t think it’s abnormal, and from my side, there is no tension, because there’s two cars to every team. I’m performing the best I’ve ever performed. I have the majority of the points for the team.
“So if you look at the facts, you would argue my job is safe. That’s why I’m not concerned at all.”
F1 constructor standings after sprint
1. McLaren - 473 points
2. Ferrari - 227 points
3. Mercedes - 210 points
4. Red Bull - 180 points
5. Williams - 62 points
6. Sauber - 41 points
7. Racing Bulls - 37 points
8. Aston Martin - 36 points
9. Haas - 35 points
10. Alpine - 19 points
Lewis Hamilton reacts to Christian Horner’s Red Bull exit: ‘It was remarkable what he did’
Lewis Hamilton has paid tribute to Christian Horner after his exit from Red Bull a fortnight ago.
Horner, 51, was relieved of his duties as Red Bull team principal after 20 years in charge, in a shock announcement which sent shockwaves through the paddock.
Horner won 14 world championships in total across his two decades at the team and has been a fierce rival for Hamilton, both during his time at McLaren and at Mercedes.
Full quotes below:
Hamilton reacts to Horner’s F1 exit at Red Bull: ‘It was remarkable what he did’
EXCLUSIVE - Nico Hulkenberg: ‘F1 podium talk was cold coffee – but I’m not done yet’
In modern-day Formula One, there aren’t too many narratives which could have compensated for Lewis Hamilton missing out on a Silverstone podium for the first time. Nor one which sparked more acclaim than Lando Norris winning his home grand prix. Yet Nico Hulkenberg’s tense and glorious third-place finish last time out – ending the sport’s longest podium-less streak, 239 races and no more – was just that.
From last on the starting grid in P19, the German driver and his Sauber team, now pivotally led by ex-Red Bull guru Jonathan Wheatley, executed every call and nailed every pit-stop in the dry-wet chaos to leapfrog 16 cars and finish on the podium, staving off Hamilton in the process.
A podium for Hulkenberg in a Sauber before Hamilton claims a podium for Ferrari? Nobody had that on their 2025 F1 bingo card.
Full interview below:
Nico Hulkenberg: ‘F1 podium talk was cold coffee – but I’m not done yet’
BELGIAN GP PREVIEW: What will Red Bull without Christian Horner look like?
On a typically sodden media day at Spa-Francorchamps, a rip-roaring old-school racetrack nestled exquisitely in the vast hills and trees of the Ardennes Forest, a new era begins in earnest for Red Bull Racing. For the first time in two decades, Christian Horner is not a presence in the “Energy Station” motorhome on a race weekend.
The British executive’s dismissal a fortnight ago, amid a divisive, chaotic and controversial 18 months, sent shockwaves up and down the paddock. F1 has not known Red Bull without Horner. He famously did not miss any of the team’s 405 races and, as such, was present for all 14 world championships, 124 grand prix victories and 287 podiums. Quite the set of accolades, consigned now to a past epoch.
But the era of the team boss juggernaut – casting a dominant shadow over all facets of a racing team – is fading in Formula One.
Full preview below:
What does Red Bull Racing without Christian Horner look like?
F1 driver standings after the sprint
1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 241 points
3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 173 points
4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 147 points
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 124 points
7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 63 points
8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 46 points
9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 37 points
10. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 27 points
12. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 22 points
12. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 20 points
13. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 19 points
14. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 16 points
15. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 16 points
16. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 12 points
17. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 10 points
19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 4 points
20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points
21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points
SPRINT RACE REPORT: Red Bull start life after Christian Horner with sprint win for Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen won the first Formula One race staged following Christian Horner’s dismissal as Red Bull team principal in Saturday’s sprint race in Belgium.
Eighteen days after Horner was told his two-decade reign was over, Verstappen claimed the Red Bull’s first win of any sort since he raced to victory in Imola on 18 May.
Verstappen started second, but batted aside pole-sitter Oscar Piastri on the opening lap before keeping the world championship leader at bay.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments