F1 Azerbaijan GP LIVE: Qualifying updates and times as Norris eyes pole in Baku
Follow live F1 updates from the Baku City Circuit as the drivers go for pole in qualifying on Saturday
F1 leaves the European season behind and returns to the unique streets of Baku for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and round 17 of the 2025 season this weekend.
Oscar Piastri controversially relinquished second place last time out at the Italian Grand Prix, conceding a six-point swing in the title race to Lando Norris. With eight races to go, the Australian now holds a lead of 31 points over his McLaren teammate and insisted conversations have been had privately with the team over future team order scenarios.
Max Verstappen claimed his third win of the season in Monza with a dominant drive for Red Bull, while Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton came home fourth and sixth respectively.
Norris topped the leaderboard in FP1 on Friday but both he and teammate Piastri struck the wall in FP2 leaving the Ferraris of Hamilton and Leclerc to finish in a one-two at the top. Hamilton was buoyed by his table-topping time but has his sights on a strong qualifying session on Saturday.
Follow the Azerbaijan Grand Prix with The Independent:
Q1 back underway!
A long, long queue at the end of the pit-lane as Q1 gets back underway.
11 minutes to go - Alex Albon already out..
RED FLAG!
Barely any laps on the board and the session has been stopped with 12 minutes to go!
Alex Albon hit the wall at turn 1, banging his wheel, and is OUT!
That’s a bit of a shock...
Q1 underway!
Here we go then!
18 minutes for this first phase of qualifying - and a very windy qualifying in Baku!
Could that mix the order up a bit? We’ll find out!
NEW: Baku signs extension until 2030
The unique street race has extended its deal with F1 until the end of the decade!
The previous deal ran out next year...
Qualifying 10 minutes away!
It could well be a competitive qualifying session coming up!
While McLaren are the favourites, Ferrari have looked quick so far this weekend, as has the Red Bull of Max Verstappen!
Could we have a surprise name on pole?! We’re about to find out!
Piastri on winning the constructors' championship this year
It is only a matter of time before McLaren are crowned with the constructors title for 2025.
They have been the dominant team in F1 this year and, depending on the results of this weekend’s grand prix, could be defend their constructors title in Baku.
“Last season went down to the final race, this year the car has been a step better, the team has been performing very well,” Oscar Piastri said.
“Much more of a sense of inevitability about this year which is an amazing position to be in.”
Lewis Hamilton says prospect of 2025 F1 win for Ferrari is ‘far-fetched’
Lewis Hamilton believes the prospect of winning a race for Ferrari in his first season is “far-fetched”, with eight races to go in 2025.
The seven-time world champion, 40, has endured a difficult start to life at the Scuderia, having failed to finish on the podium in his opening 16 races with the team. While his best finish in a grand prix has been fourth, he did win the sprint race in China back in March.
Meet Alex Dunne, the 19-year-old eyeing Ireland’s first F1 seat in 23 years
“Excuse me?” I ask, slightly perplexed at the informality of the scene ahead. “I’ve got an interview with Alex...”
At the far end of the Rodin Motorsport truck, which houses a few tables, a dozen personnel poring over data on laptops and a built-in racing simulator, an Irish teenager pops his head out, next to the makeshift cockpit.
“Hi… yep let’s do it.” And so, Alex Dunne leads me into a brightly lit meeting room opposite and closes the doors.
Why Williams star Alex Albon is F1’s most underrated driver in 2025
Two-thirds of the way through the 2025 season and, beyond the race for the drivers’ championship, the midfield battle continues apace as we leave the European season behind.
Next, the streets of Baku and a glance at the top 10 on the leaderboard highlights one star performer, exceeding expectations and then some.
Audi CEO was sceptical about German giant entering Formula 1 – but this is why he’s now all in
Gernot Dollner, who became Audi CEO in September 2023, wasn’t the man who made the decision in 2022 to join F1. In fact, he wasn’t in favour of the move, as he admits in an exclusive interview with The Independent.
“Yeah, you are right. In my role as head of strategy of Volkswagen Group, I was quite sceptical regarding looking at Formula One,” said Dollner.
