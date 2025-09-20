Max Verstappen celebrates Italian Grand Prix victory

F1 leaves the European season behind and returns to the unique streets of Baku for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and round 17 of the 2025 season this weekend.

Oscar Piastri controversially relinquished second place last time out at the Italian Grand Prix, conceding a six-point swing in the title race to Lando Norris. With eight races to go, the Australian now holds a lead of 31 points over his McLaren teammate and insisted conversations have been had privately with the team over future team order scenarios.

Max Verstappen claimed his third win of the season in Monza with a dominant drive for Red Bull, while Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton came home fourth and sixth respectively.

Norris topped the leaderboard in FP1 on Friday but both he and teammate Piastri struck the wall in FP2 leaving the Ferraris of Hamilton and Leclerc to finish in a one-two at the top. Hamilton was buoyed by his table-topping time but has his sights on a strong qualifying session on Saturday.

Follow the Azerbaijan Grand Prix with The Independent: