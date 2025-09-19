F1 Azerbaijan GP LIVE: Practice updates and qualifying start time in Baku
Follow live F1 updates from the Baku City Circuit as the drivers take to the track for practice on Friday
F1 leaves the European season behind and returns to the unique streets of Baku for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and round 17 of the 2025 season this weekend.
Oscar Piastri controversially relinquished second place last time out at the Italian Grand Prix, conceding a six-point swing in the title race to Lando Norris. With eight races to go, the Australian now holds a lead of 31 points over his McLaren teammate and insisted conversations have been had privately with the team over future team order scenarios.
Max Verstappen claimed his third win of the season in Monza with a dominant drive for Red Bull, while Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton came home fourth and sixth respectively.
Piastri won last year’s race in Baku, memorable for a late crash between Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez. Leclerc has recorded five podiums in a row in Baku, but is yet to secure a victory.
What record is set to be broken?
If McLaren seal the constructors’ crown this weekend, they would win the teams’ title with seven races remaining – a feat unmatched in F1 history.
In Red Bull’s record-setting run in 2023, when they won every race bar one, Red Bull sealed the title with six races remaining.
Another potential record to take from Red Bull would be their total points tally. Courtesy of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez’s combined 20 victories in 2023, Red Bull finished on 860. McLaren are currently on 617 and so on track to beat that total.
It’s an inevitability that the constructors’ trophy will stay at McLaren HQ in Woking, but there will be an extra cherry on the cake if McLaren can seal the deal on the streets of Baku.
How can McLaren win the F1 constructors’ championship in Azerbaijan?
McLaren have enjoyed a dominant Formula One season and could break a record if they seal the F1 constructors’ title this weekend.
Zak Brown’s team, spearheaded by drivers’ title rivals Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, have won 12 of the 16 races so far this season, including five of the last six.
McLaren’s lead, with a third of the 2025 season remaining, is a mammoth 337 points over second-placed Ferrari, with a total of 617 compared to 280 for the Scuderia.
Hamilton 'does not think' Ferrari have the pace to be competitive
Lewis Hamilton admits he “does not think” Ferrari have the pace to compete for a podium in the remaining eight races of the season.
The 40-year-old is still without a top-three finish after 16 rounds this season with his best result in a grand prix being fourth, alongside a sprint race victory in China back in March.
“I don't think so, Charles [Leclerc, finished fourth] was giving it everything, Max is up there now,” Hamilton said when asked if Ferrari cane compete after the grand prix at Monza.
“We don't have the pace of Red Bull, they were rapid, or McLaren, and currently we're fourth.
“A podium here or there? There's a chance to have that at some point. But in terms of pure pace, we don't have that.”
Leclerc confident about strong weekend in Baku
Charles Leclerc is confident he can put in a good performance at Baku this weekend and is targeting another podium place having finished in the top three here five times in a row.
"I still have this feeling, but mostly based on many years coming here, and most of the time we were not the favourites on paper, then we ended up having pole," Leclerc said.
"But that doesn't mean we can win on Sunday. Pole position puts you in the best possible place to start the race but that doesn't necessarily mean that we will have the race pace.
"That's what we've been lacking in the past years. I don't have a big hope that this year is going to be significantly different.
"McLaren is going to be the strongest team alongside Red Bull, because I think that in Monza, they definitely had something that seems to be working very well.
“It's not going to be easy, but in the places where we have a bit more of a chance, I remain convinced that Baku is one of those."
Hamilton would 'love' to earn F1 podium this season
Lewis Hamilton was slightly pessimistic about his chances of winning a race with Ferrari this season and has his sights set on podium finishes instead.
The seven-time world champion explained: "A win is a bit far-fetched, considering I've been sixth, seventh and eighth for most of the season.
"I would love to get a podium for the team at some stage, Charles has had five of them.
"I feel optimistic coming into the weekend. I feel like I've found a couple of things and now I need to work on extracting them. So, I really hope that this weekend can be the start of that."
Lewis Hamilton says prospect of 2025 F1 win for Ferrari is ‘far-fetched’
Lewis Hamilton believes the prospect of winning a race for Ferrari in his first season is “far-fetched”, with eight races to go in 2025.
The seven-time world champion, 40, has endured a difficult start to life at the Scuderia, having failed to finish on the podium in his opening 16 races with the team. While his best finish in a grand prix has been fourth, he did win the sprint race in China back in March.
F1 constructor standings
1. McLaren - 617 points
2. Ferrari - 280 points
3. Mercedes - 260 points
4. Red Bull - 239 points
5. Williams - 86 points
6. Aston Martin - 62 points
7. Racing Bulls - 61 points
8. Sauber - 55 points
9. Haas - 44 points
10. Alpine - 20 points
F1 driver standings
4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 194 points
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 163 points
7. Alex Albon (Williams) – 70 points
8. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 66 points
9. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 38 points
10. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 37 points
11. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 32 points
12. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 30 points
13. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 28 points
14. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 20 points
15. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 20 points
16. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 18 points
17. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 16 points
18. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 16 points
20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points
21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 10:30am (BST).
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Baku on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
When is the Azerbaijan Grand Prix?
All times BST
Friday 19 September
- Free practice 1: 9:30am
- Free practice 2: 1pm
Saturday 20 September
- Free practice 3: 9:30am
- Qualifying: 1pm
Sunday 21 September
- Race: Midday
