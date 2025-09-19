Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

F1 Azerbaijan GP LIVE: Practice updates and qualifying start time in Baku

Follow live F1 updates from the Baku City Circuit as the drivers take to the track for practice on Friday

Michael Jones
Friday 19 September 2025 03:54 EDT
Max Verstappen celebrates Italian Grand Prix victory

F1 leaves the European season behind and returns to the unique streets of Baku for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and round 17 of the 2025 season this weekend.

Oscar Piastri controversially relinquished second place last time out at the Italian Grand Prix, conceding a six-point swing in the title race to Lando Norris. With eight races to go, the Australian now holds a lead of 31 points over his McLaren teammate and insisted conversations have been had privately with the team over future team order scenarios.

Max Verstappen claimed his third win of the season in Monza with a dominant drive for Red Bull, while Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton came home fourth and sixth respectively.

Piastri won last year’s race in Baku, memorable for a late crash between Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez. Leclerc has recorded five podiums in a row in Baku, but is yet to secure a victory.

Follow the Azerbaijan Grand Prix with The Independent

What record is set to be broken?

If McLaren seal the constructors’ crown this weekend, they would win the teams’ title with seven races remaining – a feat unmatched in F1 history.

In Red Bull’s record-setting run in 2023, when they won every race bar one, Red Bull sealed the title with six races remaining.

Another potential record to take from Red Bull would be their total points tally. Courtesy of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez’s combined 20 victories in 2023, Red Bull finished on 860. McLaren are currently on 617 and so on track to beat that total.

It’s an inevitability that the constructors’ trophy will stay at McLaren HQ in Woking, but there will be an extra cherry on the cake if McLaren can seal the deal on the streets of Baku.

Mike Jones19 September 2025 08:54

How can McLaren win the F1 constructors’ championship in Azerbaijan?

McLaren have enjoyed a dominant Formula One season and could break a record if they seal the F1 constructors’ title this weekend.

Zak Brown’s team, spearheaded by drivers’ title rivals Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, have won 12 of the 16 races so far this season, including five of the last six.

McLaren’s lead, with a third of the 2025 season remaining, is a mammoth 337 points over second-placed Ferrari, with a total of 617 compared to 280 for the Scuderia.

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris have led McLaren to a mammoth 337-point lead with eight races remaining
Kieran Jackson19 September 2025 08:48

Hamilton 'does not think' Ferrari have the pace to be competitive

Lewis Hamilton admits he “does not think” Ferrari have the pace to compete for a podium in the remaining eight races of the season.

The 40-year-old is still without a top-three finish after 16 rounds this season with his best result in a grand prix being fourth, alongside a sprint race victory in China back in March.

“I don't think so, Charles [Leclerc, finished fourth] was giving it everything, Max is up there now,” Hamilton said when asked if Ferrari cane compete after the grand prix at Monza.

“We don't have the pace of Red Bull, they were rapid, or McLaren, and currently we're fourth.

“A podium here or there? There's a chance to have that at some point. But in terms of pure pace, we don't have that.”

Mike Jones19 September 2025 08:42

Leclerc confident about strong weekend in Baku

Charles Leclerc is confident he can put in a good performance at Baku this weekend and is targeting another podium place having finished in the top three here five times in a row.

"I still have this feeling, but mostly based on many years coming here, and most of the time we were not the favourites on paper, then we ended up having pole," Leclerc said.

"But that doesn't mean we can win on Sunday. Pole position puts you in the best possible place to start the race but that doesn't necessarily mean that we will have the race pace.

"That's what we've been lacking in the past years. I don't have a big hope that this year is going to be significantly different.

"McLaren is going to be the strongest team alongside Red Bull, because I think that in Monza, they definitely had something that seems to be working very well.

“It's not going to be easy, but in the places where we have a bit more of a chance, I remain convinced that Baku is one of those."

Leclerc has had a more positive first half of the season than his teammate
Leclerc has had a more positive first half of the season than his teammate (Getty Images)
Mike Jones19 September 2025 08:36

Hamilton would 'love' to earn F1 podium this season

Lewis Hamilton was slightly pessimistic about his chances of winning a race with Ferrari this season and has his sights set on podium finishes instead.

The seven-time world champion explained: "A win is a bit far-fetched, considering I've been sixth, seventh and eighth for most of the season.

"I would love to get a podium for the team at some stage, Charles has had five of them.

"I feel optimistic coming into the weekend. I feel like I've found a couple of things and now I need to work on extracting them. So, I really hope that this weekend can be the start of that."

Sixth placed Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Scuderia Ferrari in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Italy
Sixth placed Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Scuderia Ferrari in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Italy (Getty Images)
Mike Jones19 September 2025 08:30

Lewis Hamilton says prospect of 2025 F1 win for Ferrari is ‘far-fetched’

Lewis Hamilton believes the prospect of winning a race for Ferrari in his first season is “far-fetched”, with eight races to go in 2025.

The seven-time world champion, 40, has endured a difficult start to life at the Scuderia, having failed to finish on the podium in his opening 16 races with the team. While his best finish in a grand prix has been fourth, he did win the sprint race in China back in March.

Ferrari are second in the constructors’ championship but have not won a race so far in 2025
Kieran Jackson19 September 2025 08:24

F1 constructor standings

1. McLaren - 617 points

2. Ferrari - 280 points

3. Mercedes - 260 points

4. Red Bull - 239 points

5. Williams - 86 points

6. Aston Martin - 62 points

7. Racing Bulls - 61 points

8. Sauber - 55 points

9. Haas - 44 points

10. Alpine - 20 points

Mike Jones19 September 2025 08:18

F1 driver standings

1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 324 points

2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 293 points

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 230 points

4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 194 points

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 163 points

6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 117 points

7. Alex Albon (Williams) – 70 points

8. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 66 points

9. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 38 points

10. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 37 points

11. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 32 points

12. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 30 points

13. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 28 points

14. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 20 points

15. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 20 points

16. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 18 points

17. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 16 points

18. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 16 points

19. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 12 points

20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points

21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points

Mike Jones19 September 2025 08:12

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 10:30am (BST).

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Baku on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Mike Jones19 September 2025 08:06

When is the Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

All times BST

Friday 19 September

  • Free practice 1: 9:30am
  • Free practice 2: 1pm

Saturday 20 September

  • Free practice 3: 9:30am
  • Qualifying: 1pm

Sunday 21 September

  • Race: Midday
Mike Jones19 September 2025 08:00

