Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

F1 Austrian GP live: Qualifying updates and times as Lando Norris eyes key pole position

Follow live F1 updates from the Red Bull Ring as the drivers eye pole for Sunday’s grand prix

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Saturday 28 June 2025 10:07 EDT
Comments
Norris Admits Error in Collision with McLaren Teammate Piastri

F1 next heads to the Red Bull Ring for the Austrian Grand Prix and round 11 of the 2025 season.

Oscar Piastri extended his lead in the world championship last time out in Canada despite a fourth-place finish, with his teammate Lando Norris retiring late on after a collision between the two McLaren drivers. The gap at the top of the standings is 22 points.

George Russell claimed Mercedes’s first victory of 2025 in Montreal, beating arch rival Max Verstappen to first place while Kimi Antonelli picked up his first podium in F1.

It was another troubling weekend for Ferrari, however, with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton off the pace. The Scuderia will be eyeing an improvement as F1 returns to Europe this weekend.

Follow live updates of the Austrian Grand Prix with The Independent

Q1 underway!

We’re finally away with Q1 - 18 minutes where we will lose the slowest five drivers from the rest of qualifying.

Williams’ Alex Albon the first driver out on track...

Kieran Jackson28 June 2025 15:06

F2 race reason for delay

A long red flag after the F2 sprint race due to this incident means we start qualifying a smidge later.

28 June 2025 15:01

Qualifying delayed

A hot 48C track temperature out on the Red Bull Ring.

Quick FIA update: Qualifying will start at 3:05pm (BST).

Unsure why the delay...

Kieran Jackson28 June 2025 14:59

Qualifying!

We’re just under 10 minutes away from qualifying at the Red Bull Ring!

It’s a big one! Lando Norris is the favourite, having been quickest all weekend in practice, but can he put it all together at the end of Q3?

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen has recorded five pole positions in a row - can he cause a shock to the delight of his supporters in the grandstands?

We’ll soon find out!

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson28 June 2025 14:52

Driver standings heading into this weekend:

1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 198 points

2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 176 points

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 155 points

4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 136 points

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 104 points

6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 79 points

7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 63 points

8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 42 points

9. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 22 points

10. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 21 points

11. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 20 points

12. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 14 points

13. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 13 points

14. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 11 points

15. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 10 points

16. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 8 points

17. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 6 points

18. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 4 points

19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 0 points

20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points

21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points

Kieran Jackson28 June 2025 14:48

List of team upgrades in Austria:

McLaren - new front and rear suspension aerodynamics and rear geometry;

Ferrari - entire new floor;

Red Bull - floor edge;

Mercedes - circuit specific brake and engine cover cooling;

Racing Bulls - front and rear wings;

Sauber - floor and rear wing.

Kieran Jackson28 June 2025 14:42

Lando Norris optimistic ahead of qualifying:

Norris said on Friday: "We have shown a bit more pace than some of the others but I certainly think they are going to catch up. Max is not far behind and [Red Bull] normally improve a lot into Saturday.

"I expect a good day tomorrow, and I'm sure we'll improve on some things, but it's not as easy as maybe it looked today.

“It's still going to be tight tomorrow. It always is."

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson28 June 2025 14:30

Toto Wolff on Max Verstappen signing for Mercedes:

“I give it very little probability that it will happen.”

Kieran Jackson28 June 2025 14:22

F1 constructor standings after 10 races:

1. McLaren - 374 points

2. Mercedes - 199 points

2. Ferrari - 183 points

4. Red Bull - 162 points

5. Williams - 55 points

6. Haas - 28 points

7. Racing Bulls - 28 points

8. Aston Martin - 22 points

9. Sauber - 20 points

10. Alpine - 11 points

Kieran Jackson28 June 2025 14:14

Austrian GP preview: George Russell and Max Verstappen F1 swap would be unthinkable – but Mercedes man deserves clarity

As the Formula One enterprise returns to real racing this weekend in Austria – away from the sprinkle and stardust of movie premieres in New York and London – one of the season’s standout drivers so far is in an unusual predicament. A scenario, you might say, worthy of a drama. No doubt Box to Box, the producers of Netflix’s Formula 1: Drive to Survive, are rubbing their hands together.

George Russell, at this present stage, can do little more. The 27-year-old, in his fourth season at Mercedes and first without Lewis Hamilton by his side, has taken to the role of “team leader” with poise and serenity. As the Brit acknowledged to The Independent last month, he’s been “getting better and better”.

Full piece below:

Russell and Verstappen swap would be unthinkable – but Mercedes man deserves clarity

Russell’s excellent displays so far this season have not triggered pen-to-paper – could he move to Red Bull?
Kieran Jackson28 June 2025 13:59

